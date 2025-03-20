Alm. Brand A/S – Candidates for the Board of Directors 2025

In continuation of company announcement no. 23 of 19 March 2025, it is hereby announced that the list of candidates for the Board of Directors of Alm. Brand A/S nominated for election at the company’s 2025 annual general meeting has been made public on the company’s website. The candidates are:
Jais Valeur
Jan Skytte Pedersen
Tina Schmidt Madsen
Christian Høegh-Andersen
Pia Laub
Anette Eberhard
CVs for the nominated candidates are available on the company’s website. Proxy forms and voting papers will be updated as soon as possible, as will the Investor Portal.
