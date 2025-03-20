$MUBARAK and $MUBARAKAH Now Available for Trading on BYDFi

SINGAPORE, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The press release has been revised for accuracy and clarity.

The globally recognized crypto exchange BYDFi has officially listed $MUBARAK and $MUBARAKAH tokens, allowing users to trade directly using their account balance or purchase via fiat transactions with ease. Additionally, users can participate in the 8,100 USDT newcomer event, where they can earn rewards by completing tasks and investing at a low cost. More details can be found on the BYDFi official website or download the official app.

$MUBARAK: 24-Hour Trading Volume Surpasses $300 Million

$MUBARAK is a BSC-based Meme Coin launched by four.meme, which has rapidly gained traction through extensive social media exposure. The term “Mubarak” means “blessing” in Arabic, symbolizing prosperity and good fortune, aligning perfectly with its recent market performance.

On March 12, 2025, Abu Dhabi-based investment firm MGX injected $2 billion into Binance. The day after the investment announcement, Binance founder and former CEO CZ (@cz_binance) retweeted a post from Binance's Chinese-language official Twitter account featuring a Middle Eastern figure, captioning it 'mubarak' (meaning 'blessing'). He then went on to like and retweet multiple community memes, further fueling the hype. On March 15, CZ publicly purchased 20,155 MUBARAK tokens for 1 BNB, stating “Weekend testing.” This action propelled MUBARAK’s market cap to $140 million, igniting investor enthusiasm and pushing its valuation close to $150 million. Beyond its unique meme culture, Mubarak offers a distinctive feature – the Mubarak Meme Creator Tool, available at mubarak.dev. This tool enables users to create custom Mubarak-themed stickers, fostering viral social media engagement and further amplifying its popularity. The rapid surge of $MUBARAK can be largely attributed to its distinct cultural significance, strong community engagement, and strategically executed social media marketing. The cultural resonance behind meme coins enhances their appeal, driving investor interest and market enthusiasm. Meanwhile, dedicated supporters and active social media interactions have significantly amplified visibility, further fueling trading volume growth.

As of the time of writing, $MUBARAK is priced at $0.1642, marking a 549.64% increase from its all-time low, with a 24-hour trading volume reaching $339 million, setting another record high.

$MUBARAKAH: Riding the Binance Hype, Social Media Fuels Market Excitement

Simultaneously, $MUBARAKAH followed suit, mirroring the success of $MUBARAK. Co-Founder of Binance, He Yi (@heyibinance) shared an image of a Middle Eastern woman on social media. Given that Mubarakah is a common term associated with Middle Eastern women, this move drew massive market attention to $MUBARAKAH. The token leveraged Binance’s brand influence, providing a strong foundation for its future growth.

As of this writing, $MUBARAKAH is priced at $0.005, with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.36 million, and it still has potential to be unlocked.

About BYDFi

Founded in 2020, BYDFi is recognized by Forbes as one of the world’s top 10 crypto exchanges, trusted by over 1,000,000 global users. The upcoming "MoonX" is a professional Memecoin trading tool designed specifically for Degen traders. MoonX supports over 500,000 trading pairs, integrating smart trading tools, comprehensive market analysis, and advanced technology to help users track smart money and snipe the next 1,000x potential tokens. BYDFi is committed to delivering a world-class crypto trading experience. BUIDL Your Dream Finance.

