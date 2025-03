Yara refinances revolving credit facility with 11 banks

Yara has signed a USD 1,400 million multicurrency revolving credit facility with a syndicate of 11 banks. The facility matures in March 2030, with options for extension until March 2032 on certain terms. The facility replaces an existing facility due to expire in July 2026.

The syndicate consists of the following banks: BNP Paribas, Citi, Danske Bank, Banco Santander, Crédit Agricole, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan, Rabobank, Standard Chartered and SEB. BNP Paribas, Citi and Danske Bank have acted as coordinators for the facility.

