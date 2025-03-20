Steve Madden Partners with RunDTC & Contentstack for eCommerce Transformation on Shopify

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steve Madden, a trailblazer in fashion-forward footwear and accessories, is excited to unveil its newly revamped global eCommerce ecosystem. This project was developed in partnership with RunDTC, a premier digital eCommerce agency, and powered by Contentstack, a cutting-edge digital experience platform (DXP). This partnership represents a significant advancement in Steve Madden's digital transformation initiative. It aims to reimagine the online shopping experience for customers by enabling localized content management while maintaining brand consistency across various regions. Additionally, it provides governance features that exceed those available in the standard Shopify platform.

The global, trendsetting fashion brand tasked RunDTC with implementing this solution across 3 brands ( Dolce Vita , Betsey Johnson , and Steve Madden ) and 30 global sites.

"RunDTC's extensive experience in eCommerce, and their track record of working with large enterprise brands on Shopify, made them our first choice. They have been more than a service provider - they’ve been true partners,” said Jon Grigson, Vice President of Global Technology & eCommerce at Steve Madden.

Previously, local teams relied on independent Shopify admin instances, resulting in an inconsistent brand experience, subpar site performance, and the proliferation of over 260 apps across all sites.

"We delivered a centralized and streamlined global solution to eliminate the inefficiencies of managing thirty different Shopify sites," said Paul Zaengle, CEO of RunDTC. "By enabling local business teams to manage the content and shopping experience, but centralizing Shopify administration to a global technology team, we were able to create a cohesive brand experience as well as to significantly improve conversion and operational efficiency."

To address Steve Madden’s specific needs, RunDTC developed a custom theme based on Shopify’s liquid architecture, tailored for multi-brand expression. They also built the most robust integration between Shopify (liquid) and Contentstack on the market, allowing approved editors to manage nearly every aspect of the shopping experience by brand and region. This innovative approach combines the flexibility of composable content management with the simplicity of Shopify’s liquid architecture, ensuring a seamless, easy-to-manage, business user experience. To ensure that the global roadmap, the parallel workstreams and the regularly occurring regional releases, could be managed effectively, RunDTC implemented a sophisticated CI/CD toolkit and workflow which dramatically reduced the effort required to manage the collection of Shopify instances.



“Welcoming Steve Madden to the tribe is an iconic moment for us,” said Neha Sampat, founder and CEO of Contentstack. “We’re proud to support many notable retail brands, like ASICS and Topgolf Callaway Brands, underpinned by our commitment to delivering the world’s best digital experiences, powered by content and data Enterprises choose Contentstack because we understand what complex organizations need to earn and sustain brand relevancy in today’s competitive market.”

The results of the project are solid out of the gate. Conversion has improved by 16.5% since launch, and almost as importantly, the new architecture is creating efficiencies and cost savings. By enabling the business and marketing users to quickly update content and imagery outside of the Shopify admin center, they have reduced their reliance on developers, and allowed the business to spend more time on revenue driving activities.

To learn more, explore the latest Steve Madden case study from RunDTC.

About RunDTC

Working with global brands such as Steve Madden, Brooklinen, and Dooney & Bourke, RunDTC enables our clients to move quickly and grow faster by elevating and optimizing the Commerce, Marketing, Order Management & Customer Service systems and processes that drive their businesses. As a trusted Shopify partner, RunDTC uses their decades of brand and agency experience to craft unified commerce solutions that support the personalized customer journey brands strive to deliver. Learn more at rundtc.com .

About Contentstack

Contentstack – the leading Composable Digital Experience Platform (DXP) provider – empowers marketers and developers to deliver digital experiences at the speed of their imagination. Companies such as ASICS, Chase, Express, Holiday Inn, Icelandair, Mattel, Mitsubishi, Riot Games and Shell trust Contentstack to power their most critical content experiences with uncompromising scale and dependability. Famous for its Care without Compromise™, Contentstack has achieved the industry's highest customer satisfaction rating. Contentstack is also a founding member of the MACH Alliance, setting the industry agenda for open and composable technology that is Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS, and Headless. Learn more at http://www.contentstack.com .