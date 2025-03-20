REPEAT: Rocket Doctor Scales Rapidly in Alberta, Strengthening Physician Independence and Expanding Healthcare Access

●71,000+ Albertans have received care through Rocket Doctor, with 35% of patients residing in communities with populations under 25,000.



VANCOUVER, BC, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treatment.com AI Inc. (CSE: TRUE, OTC: TREIF, Frankfurt: 939) (“Treatment”) is pleased to announce that Rocket Doctor Inc. (“Rocket Doctor”) an entity in which Treatment proposes to acquire pursuant to a definitive share purchase agreement dated February 11, 2025, and its virtual healthcare marketplace is experiencing significant expansion in Alberta as it continues to transform access to primary and specialist care across the province.

With over 71,000 Albertans already served, including 35% from communities with populations under 25,000, Rocket Doctor is scaling rapidly to meet increasing demand. Over the past year alone, physicians on the platform have seen 36,779 patients, a 112% increase in year-over-year visits in Alberta, underscoring the growing need for online healthcare solutions in the province. At the same time, physician adoption has surged, with 48 new doctors joining the platform - a 218% year-over-year increase, expanding care options for patients in both urban centers and remote communities.

" Alberta is facing a physician shortage , and Rocket Doctor is stepping in to bridge that gap with a scalable, sustainable solution," said Dr. William Cherniak, Founder and CEO of Rocket Doctor. "Our model supports doctors in maintaining their independence while ensuring that Albertans, whether in urban centers or rural communities, can access the high-quality healthcare they need."

Rocket Doctor’s unique approach is resonating with both patients and physicians. Unlike many virtual care platforms, which often rely on centralized corporate practice groups, Rocket Doctor equips independent doctors with the technology and an administrative support system that allows them to operate efficiently while being fully covered under Alberta’s provincial health insurance. This structure ensures better patient-doctor relationships, long-term continuity of care, and a physician-led model that aligns with Alberta’s healthcare framework.

The platform’s success is reflected in its strong reputation among patients, earning a 4.4-star rating on Google with over 2,400 reviews. As demand continues to rise, Rocket Doctor remains committed to expanding its physician network, integrating AI-driven tools, and refining its services to further improve healthcare accessibility across the province.

“More than ever, entrepreneurs are essential to Alberta's economy. Alberta Innovates is here to ensure innovators developing tech-based businesses have access to the capital, coaching, and community they need to succeed,” said Mark Summers, Interim VP Investments at Alberta Innovates Scaleup and Growth Accelerator Program. “We are proud to support companies like Rocket Doctor that are driving healthcare innovation while leveraging advanced technology in Alberta.”

A Scalable Model for the Future of Healthcare

Rocket Doctor’s physician-first model is not only addressing immediate healthcare gaps but also positioning itself as a long-term solution for healthcare sustainability. The platform’s rapid adoption by both patients and physicians signals strong market potential and investor confidence in its scalable business model.

"We are committed to leveraging technology and innovation to expand healthcare access while supporting independent physicians in delivering exceptional care," said Cherniak. "The momentum we are seeing in Alberta is just the beginning, as we continue to enhance our platform and expand across Canada."

With the continued growth, Rocket Doctor is set to further integrate AI-driven tools, strengthen its physician network, and expand its offerings to better serve patients and support Alberta’s healthcare infrastructure.

About Treatment.com AI Inc.

Treatment.com AI is a company utilizing AI (artificial intelligence) and best clinical practices to positively improve the healthcare sector and impact current inefficiencies and challenges. With the input of hundreds of healthcare professionals globally, Treatment.com AI has built a comprehensive, personalized healthcare AI engine — the Global Library of Medicine (GLM). With more than 10,000 expert medical reviews, the GLM delivers tested clinical information and support to all healthcare professionals as well as providing recommended tests (physical and lab), imaging and billing codes. The GLM helps healthcare professionals (doctors, nurses or pharmacists) reduce their administrative burden; creates more time for needed face-to-face patient appointments; and enables greater consistency in quality of patient support. Treatment.com AI’s GLM platform, through supporting healthcare professionals, allows for the inclusion of disenfranchised communities. To learn more about Treatment’s products and services: www.treatment.com or email: info@treatment.com



‎About Rocket Doctor Inc.

Rocket Doctor is a technology-driven digital health platform and marketplace that is breaking down obstacles that limit access to quality, comprehensive and cost-effective healthcare. Our proprietary software equips doctors with the tools to run successful practices in virtual and hybridized in-person/virtual models of care, enabling them to provide tailored care to patients in remote communities, particularly those in rural and Northern communities across Canada and on Medicaid in the United States. Leveraging large language models, AI/ML and wireless medical devices, Rocket Doctor is bridging the healthcare divide, connecting patients to equitable and accessible virtual healthcare services regardless of age, location, or financial status.

To learn more about Rocket Doctor's platform and services, visit www.rocketdoctor.ca (Canada) or www.rocketdoctor.io (U.S.) or email media@rocketdoctor.io .

‎

