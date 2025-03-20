Academy Sports + Outdoors Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Results

 | Source: Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.

Fourth Quarter Comparable Sales Declined (3.0)%: a +190 Basis Point Improvement vs. Third Quarter 2024

Fourth Quarter Diluted GAAP EPS of $1.89: Above the Midpoint of Updated Guidance Provided

Company Announces Launch of Jordan Brand in 145 Stores and Online Beginning in Late April

Quarterly Dividend Increased by 18% Per Share

KATY, Texas, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASO) ("Academy" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended February 1, 2025. Fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 included 13 and 52 weeks, respectively, compared to 14 and 53 weeks in fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023, respectively.

“Looking back on 2024, our team made significant strides toward achieving our long-term goals, all while thoughtfully navigating a challenging macroeconomic environment. As we head into 2025, we’re energized by the opportunities that lie ahead. The foundation for growth that we’ve built over the past year should yield meaningful results this year and into the future.” said Steve Lawrence, Chief Executive Officer. “This year, we are introducing an exciting slate of new brands, including the launch of the Jordan brand with a focus on sport, with shops in men's, women's and kids. We're also bolstering our targeted marketing capabilities, and rolling out new technology across our stores, all designed to elevate our ability to serve our core customers. These innovations, combined with our unwavering commitment to value leadership, position us for a pivotal year in which we anticipate a return to topline sales growth.”

    
Fourth Quarter Operating Results
($ in millions, except per share data)		Quarter Ended Change 
February 1, 2025
(13 weeks)		February 3, 2024
(14 weeks)		%
Net sales$1,676.9 $1,794.8(6.6)%
Comparable sales (3.0)%  (3.6)% 
Income before income tax$165.3 $211.3(21.8)%
Net income (1)$133.6 $168.2(20.6)%
Adjusted net income (2)$138.8 $168.2(17.5)%
%%Earnings per common share, diluted$1.89 $2.21(14.5)%
Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted (2)$1.96 $2.21(11.3)%
       


Fiscal 2024 Operating Results
($ in millions, except per share data)
Fiscal Year EndedChange
February 1, 2025
(52 weeks)		February 3, 2024
(53 weeks)		%
Net sales$5,933.4 $6,159.3(3.7)%
Comparable sales (5.1)%  (6.5)% 
Income before income tax$538.2 $663.2(18.8)%
Net income (1)$418.4 $519.2(19.4)%
Adjusted net income (2)$439.5 $539.5(18.5)%
Earnings per common share, diluted$5.73 $6.70(14.5)%
Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted (2)$6.02 $6.96(13.5)%
(1) Net income for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2025, includes a $15.0 million gain pertaining to a credit card fee litigation settlement and a $7.1 million gain on a sale-leaseback transaction, both of which occurred in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Net income for the fiscal year ended February 3, 2024, includes a $15.9 million net gain from a credit card fee litigation settlement which occurred in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

(2) Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per common share (EPS), diluted are non-GAAP measures. See "Non-GAAP Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Note: Fourth quarter and full year 2024 included 13 and 52 weeks, compared to 14 and 53 weeks in fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023, respectively. The extra week in 2023 added $73.3 million to net sales and $0.08 to GAAP EPS. We define comparable sales as the percentage of period-over-period net sales increase or decrease, in the aggregate, for stores open after thirteen full fiscal months, as well as for all e-commerce sales.
 


Balance Sheet ($ in millions)
As of
Change
February 1, 2025  February 3, 2024 %
Cash and cash equivalents$288.9 $347.9(17.0)%
Merchandise inventories, net$1,308.8 $1,194.29.6
Long-term debt, net$482.7 $484.6(0.4)%
       


Capital Allocation ($ in millions)
Fiscal Year EndedChange
February 1, 2025 February 3, 2024%
Share repurchases$368.3 $204.280.4%
Dividends paid$31.5 $27.215.8%
       

Subsequent to the end of fiscal year 2024, on March 6, 2025, Academy announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend with respect to the quarter ended February 1, 2025, of $0.13 per share of common stock. This is a 18% increase from the previous quarterly dividend payment. The dividend is payable on April 17, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 25, 2025.

New Store Openings
Academy opened five new stores during the fourth quarter for a total of 16 new stores in 2024. In 2025, the Company plans on opening 20-25 new stores.

Academy Store Footprint Update

Fiscal 2024Total stores open at
beginning of the
quarter		Number of stores
opened during the
quarter		Number of stores
closed during the
quarter		Total stores open at
end of quarter
1st Quarter2822284
2nd Quarter2841285
3rd Quarter2858293
4th Quarter2935298
     


Fiscal 2024
(in thousands)		Total gross square
feet open at
beginning of the
quarter		Gross square feet
for stores opened
during the quarter		Gross square feet
for stores closed
during the quarter		Total gross square
feet at the end of
the quarter
1st Quarter19,679121.919,801
2nd Quarter19,80155.519,857
3rd Quarter19,857443.620,300
4th Quarter20,300304.320,604
     

2025 Outlook
“The fourth quarter played out in-line with guidance, with customers relying on Academy to deliver value when it mattered most. Our profitability and cash flow from operations as a rate to sales is top quartile in retail. Our capital allocation mindset is unchanged, focusing on financial stability, investing into straight-forward growth strategies and returning value to shareholders through share buybacks and a modest dividend," stated Carl Ford, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "We have seen sequential improvements in comp sales since the second quarter and we anticipate that will continue into 2025. We are focused on our long-range strategy of growing the Company by opening new stores, improving the omnichannel experience, investing in new brands while remaining committed to value, utilizing customer data more effectively and leveraging our supply chain. We will leverage our strong balance sheet and use our cash flows to invest into these strategies, because we expect them to drive our long-term success.”

The company expects the first quarter to be the most challenging from a sales and earnings per share prospective as they plan to open five stores and transition to the new Jordan floor set. They further expect their internal initiatives to start to positively impact results beginning in the second quarter. Additionally, they expect the back half of the year to be stronger than the first half as their internal initiatives take hold.

Academy is providing the following initial guidance for fiscal 2025 (year ending January 31, 2026). This guidance takes into account various factors, both internal and external, such as the expected benefits of the Company's growth initiatives, current consumer demand, the competitive environment, as well as the potential impacts from inflation and other economic risks. The earnings per share estimates do not include any potential future share repurchases and assume a tax rate of 22.0% to 23.0%.

  Fiscal 2025 Guidance change
(at midpoint)
(in millions, except per share amounts)Low endHigh end 2024
Actuals		vs. 2024
Net sales$6,090$6,265$5,9334.2 %
     
Comparable sales (2)(2.0)%1.0%(5.1)%+460 bps
     
Gross margin rate34.0 %34.5%33.9 %+40 bps
     
GAAP net income$375$410$418(6.1)%
     
Adjusted net income (1)$400$435$439(4.9)%
     
GAAP earnings per common share, diluted$5.40$5.85$5.73(1.8)%
     
Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted (1)$5.75$6.20$6.02(0.7)%
     
Diluted weighted average common shares~70~7073.0(4.1)%
     
Capital Expenditures$220$250$20017.5 %
     
Adjusted free cash flow (1), (3)

$290

$320

$342

(10.8)%


(1) Adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per common share (EPS), diluted, and adjusted free cash flow are non-GAAP measures. See "Non-GAAP Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

(2) We define comparable sales as the percentage of period-over-period net sales increase or decrease, in the aggregate, for stores open after thirteen full fiscal months, as well as for all e-commerce sales.

(3) We have not reconciled guidance for adjusted free cash flow to the most comparable GAAP measure because it is not possible to do so without unreasonable efforts given the uncertainty and potential variability of reconciling items, which are dependent on future events and often outside of management's control and could be significant; therefore, we are unable to provide an estimate of the most closely comparable GAAP measure at this time.
 

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 302 stores across 21 states. Academy’s mission is to provide “Fun for All” and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy’s product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands.

Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBIT margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings per Common Share, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow have been presented in this press release as supplemental measures of financial performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures is useful to investors as they provide additional information on comparisons between periods by excluding certain items that affect overall comparability. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for business planning purposes, to consider underlying trends of its business, and in measuring its performance relative to others in the market, and believes presenting these measures also provides information to investors and others for understanding and evaluating trends in the Company’s operating results or measuring performance in the same manner as the Company’s management. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures reported by other companies and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures. For additional information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see our Annual Report for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2025 (the "Annual Report"), to be filed on March 20, 2025, which may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

See “Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on Academy’s current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements may incorporate words such as “believe,” “expect,", "anticipate," “forward,” “ahead,” “opportunities,” “plans,” “priorities,” “goals,” “future,” “short/long term,” “will,” “should,” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. The forward-looking statements in this press release include, among other things, statements regarding the Company’s fiscal 2025 outlook under the caption "2025 Outlook," the Company's strategic plans and financial objectives, including the implementation of such plans, the growth of the Company's business and operations, including the opening of new stores and the expansion into new markets, the company's payment of dividends, including the timing and the amount thereof, share repurchases by the company, and the Company's expectations regarding its future performance and future financial condition are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are all difficult to predict or quantify. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory, environmental, and other factors that could affect overall consumer spending or our industry, including the possible effects of ongoing macroeconomic challenges, inflation and in higher interest rates, trade policy changes or additional tariffs, geopolitical tensions, or changes to the financial health of our customers, many of which are beyond Academy's control. These and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in Academy's filings with the SEC, including the Annual Report, under the caption "Part 1A. Risk Factors," as may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date of this release. Academy undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)		 
  
 Fiscal Quarter Ended 
 February 1, 2025 Percentage of
Sales (1)		 February 3, 2024 Percentage of
Sales (1)
Net sales$1,676,920 100.0% $1,794,828 100.0%
Cost of goods sold 1,136,691 67.8%  1,197,819 66.7%
Gross margin 540,229 32.2%  597,009 33.3%
Selling, general and administrative expenses 385,533 23.0%  393,044 21.9%
Operating income 154,696 9.2%  203,965 11.4%
Interest expense, net 9,168 0.5%  12,578 0.7%
Loss on early retirement of debt  0.0%  1,525 0.1%
Other (income), net (19,769) (1.2)%  (21,395) (1.2)%
Income before income taxes 165,297 9.9%  211,257 11.8%
Income tax expense 31,666 1.9%  43,090 2.4%
Net income$133,631 8.0% $168,167 9.4%
          
Earnings Per Common Share:         
Basic$1.93    $2.27   
Diluted$1.89    $2.21   
          
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:         
Basic 69,229     74,219   
Diluted 70,689     76,035   
            
(1) Column may not add due to rounding
 


  
ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
  
 Fiscal Year Ended 
 February 1, 2025 Percentage of
Sales (1)
 February 3, 2024 Percentage of
Sales (1)
Net sales$5,933,450 100.0% $6,159,291 100.0%
Cost of goods sold 3,921,990 66.1%  4,049,080 65.7%
Gross margin 2,011,460 33.9%  2,110,211 34.3%
Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,472,821 24.8%  1,432,356 23.3%
Operating income 538,639 9.1%  677,855 11.0%
Interest expense, net 36,873 0.6%  46,051 0.7%
Write off of deferred loan costs 449 0.0%  1,525 0.0%
Other (income), net (36,908) (0.6)%  (32,877) (0.5)%
Income before income taxes 538,225 9.1%  663,156 10.8%
Income tax expense 119,778 2.0%  143,966 2.3%
Net income$418,447 7.1% $519,190 8.4%
          
Earnings Per Common Share:         
Basic$5.87    $6.89   
Diluted$5.73    $6.70   
          
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:         
Basic 71,343     75,389   
Diluted 73,048     77,469   
            
(1) Column may not add due to rounding 


 
ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)
 
  February 1, 2025 February 3, 2024
ASSETS    
CURRENT ASSETS:    
Cash and cash equivalents $288,929  $347,920 
Accounts receivable - less allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,752 and $2,217, respectively  16,759   19,371 
Merchandise inventories, net  1,308,840   1,194,159 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  95,621   83,450 
Total current assets  1,710,149   1,644,900 
     
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET  525,136   445,209 
RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS  1,173,075   1,111,237 
TRADE NAME  579,007   578,236 
GOODWILL  861,920   861,920 
OTHER NONCURRENT ASSETS  51,676   35,211 
Total assets $4,900,963  $4,676,713 
     
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY    
CURRENT LIABILITIES:    
Accounts payable $612,424  $541,077 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  230,323   217,932 
Current lease liabilities  115,134   117,849 
Current maturities of long-term debt  3,000   3,000 
Total current liabilities  960,881   879,858 
     
LONG-TERM DEBT, NET   482,679   484,551 
LONG-TERM LEASE LIABILITIES  1,185,741   1,091,294 
DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES, NET  256,815   254,796 
OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES  10,812   11,564 
Total liabilities  2,896,928   2,722,063 
     
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES    
     
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:    
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 50,000,000 shares; none issued and outstanding      
Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 300,000,000 shares; 68,332,961 and 74,349,927 issued and outstanding as of February 1, 2025 and February 3, 2024, respectively  683   743 
Additional paid-in capital  247,094   242,098 
Retained earnings  1,756,258   1,711,809 
Stockholders' equity  2,004,035   1,954,650 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $4,900,963  $4,676,713 


 
ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands)
 
  Fiscal Year Ended
  February 1, 2025 February 3, 2024
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:    
Net income $418,447  $519,190 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:    
Depreciation and amortization  118,070   110,936 
Non-cash lease expense  30,295   16,723 
Equity compensation  26,629   24,377 
Amortization of deferred loan and other costs  2,574   2,739 
Deferred income taxes  2,020   (4,247) 
Non-cash loss on early retirement of debt     1,525 
Write-off of Deferred Loan Costs  449    
Gain on disposal of property and equipment  (7,062)   (388) 
Changes in assets and liabilities:    
   Accounts receivable, net  2,611   (2,868) 
   Merchandise inventories  (114,681)   89,358 
   Prepaid expenses and other current assets  (10,117)   (50,225) 
   Other noncurrent assets  (12,437)   (18,761) 
   Accounts payable  65,761   (142,346) 
   Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  11,952   (26,712) 
   Income taxes payable  (5,277)   17,640 
   Other long-term liabilities  (1,152)   (1,162) 
      Net cash provided by operating activities  528,082   535,779 
     
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:    
Capital expenditures  (199,589)   (207,770) 
Purchases of intangible assets  (771)   (520) 
Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment  14,240   2,151 
      Net cash used in investing activities  (186,120)   (206,139) 
     
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:    
Proceeds from Revolving Credit Facilities  3,900    
Reduction in Revolving Credit Facilities  (3,900)    
Repayment of Term Loan  (3,000)   (103,000) 
Debt issuance fees  (5,689)    
Proceeds from exercise of stock options  4,323   16,636 
Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase program  5,248   5,484 
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards  (5,460)   (7,971) 
Repurchase of common stock for retirement  (364,912)   (202,796) 
Dividends paid  (31,463)   (27,218) 
      Net cash used in financing activities  (400,953)   (318,865) 
     
NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS  (58,991)   10,775 
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD  347,920   337,145 
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $288,929  $347,920 


 
 ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NONGAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands)

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBIT

We define “Adjusted EBITDA” as net income (loss) before interest expense, net, income tax expense and depreciation, and amortization, and impairment, and other adjustments included in the table below. We define “Adjusted EBIT” as Adjusted EBITDA less depreciation and amortization. We describe these adjustments reconciling net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBIT in the following table.

 
   Fiscal Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended
   February 1, 2025 February 3, 2024 February 1, 2025 February 3, 2024
Net income (a) $133,631  $168,167  $418,447  $519,190 
Interest expense, net  9,167   12,578   36,873   46,051 
Income tax expense  31,665   43,090   119,778   143,966 
Depreciation and amortization  30,962   31,542   118,070   110,936 
Equity compensation (b)  6,240   (1,751)   26,629   24,377 
Loss on early retirement of debt     1,525      1,525 
Write off of deferred loan costs        449    
Adjusted EBITDA $211,665  $255,151  $720,246  $846,045 
Less: Depreciation and amortization  (30,962)   (31,542)   (118,070)   (110,936) 
Adjusted EBIT $180,703  $223,609  $602,176  $735,109 
          
(a)  Net income for the year ended February 1, 2025, includes a $15.0 million gain pertaining to a litigation settlement and a $7.1 million gain on a sale-leaseback transaction, both of which occurred in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024. Net income for the year ended February 3, 2024, includes a $15.9 million net gain from a credit card fee litigation settlement which occurred in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.
(b)  Represents non-cash charges related to equity based compensation, which vary from period to period depending on certain factors such as the timing and valuation of awards, achievement of performance targets and equity award forfeitures.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Common Share

We define “Adjusted Net Income” as net income (loss) plus other adjustments included in the table below, less the tax effect of these adjustments. We define “Adjusted Earnings per Common Share, Basic” as Adjusted Net Income divided by the basic weighted average common shares outstanding during the period and “Adjusted Earnings per Common Share, Diluted” as Adjusted Net Income divided by the diluted weighted average common shares outstanding during the period. We describe these adjustments reconciling net income (loss) to Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Earnings Per Common Share in the following table (amounts in thousands, except per share data):

 
   Fiscal Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended
   February 1, 2025 February 3, 2024 February 1, 2025 February 3, 2024
Net income (a) $133,631  $168,167  $418,447  $519,190 
Equity compensation (b)  6,240   (1,751)   26,629   24,377 
Loss on early retirement of debt, net     1,525      1,525 
Write off of deferred loan costs        449    
Tax effects of these adjustments (c)  (1,112)   288   (6,038)   (5,621) 
Adjusted Net Income  138,759   168,229   439,487   539,471 
          
Earnings per common share        
Basic $1.93  $2.27  $5.87  $6.89 
Diluted $1.89  $2.21  $5.73  $6.70 
Adjusted Earnings per Share        
Basic $2.00  $2.27  $6.16  $7.16 
Diluted $1.96  $2.21  $6.02  $6.96 
Weighted average common shares outstanding        
Basic  69,229   74,219   71,343   75,389 
Diluted  70,648   76,035   73,048   77,469 
          
  
(a)  Net income for the year ended February 1, 2025, includes a $15.0 million gain pertaining to a litigation settlement and a $7.1 million gain on a sale-leaseback transaction, both of which occurred in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net income for the year ended February 3, 2024, includes a $15.9 million net gain relative to a credit card litigation settlement which occurred in the fourth quarter of 2023.
(b)  Represents non-cash charges related to equity based compensation, which vary from period to period depending on certain factors such as the timing and valuation of awards, achievement of performance targets and equity award forfeitures.
(c)  Represents the tax effect of the total adjustments made to arrive at Adjusted Net Income at our historical tax rate.
 

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Common Share, Diluted, Guidance Reconciliation (amounts in millions, except per share data)

  Low Range* High Range*
 Fiscal Year Ending
January 31, 2026		 Fiscal Year Ending
January 31, 2026
Net Income$375.0  $410.0 
Equity compensation (a) 25.0  $25.0 
Adjusted Net Income$400.0  $435.0 
     
Earnings Per Common Share, Diluted$5.40  $5.85 
Equity compensation (a) 0.35   0.35 
Adjusted Earnings Per Common Share, Diluted$5.75  $6.20 
     
     
* Amounts presented have been rounded.
(a)  Adjustments include non-cash charges related to equity-based compensation (as defined above), which may vary from period to period.
 

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

We define “Adjusted Free Cash Flow” as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less net cash used in investing activities. We describe these adjustments reconciling net cash provided by operating activities to adjusted free cash flow in the following table (amounts in thousands):

 
  Fiscal Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended
  February 1, 2025 February 3, 2024 February 1, 2025 February 3, 2024
Net cash provided by operating activities $140,168  $234,737  $528,082  $535,779 
Net cash used in investing activities  (49,674)   (55,948)   (186,120)   (206,139) 
Adjusted Free Cash Flow $90,494  $178,789  $341,962  $329,640 