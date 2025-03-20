First Responders Children's Foundation Announces Chief Theresa Tobin as Chief National Public Safety Liaison

NEW YORK, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Responders Children's Foundation (FRCF), a national nonprofit dedicated to supporting the children of U.S. first responders, is proud to announce the appointment of decorated NYPD Chief Theresa Tobin as its new Chief National Public Safety Liaison. With a distinguished 41-year career in law enforcement with the largest police agency in the United States, Chief Tobin brings a wealth of experience and a profound commitment to first responder communities to the FRCF executive leadership team.

"We are honored to welcome Chief Theresa Tobin to our team," said Jillian Crane, President & CEO of First Responders Children's Foundation. "Her unparalleled dedication to public service and deep understanding of the challenges faced by first responders and their families make her an exceptional addition to our organization. We are privileged that someone as decorated and respected as Chief Tobin chose to join our Foundation and advance our mission as the next step in her acclaimed law enforcement career."

As Chief National Public Safety Liaison at FRCF, Chief Tobin will leverage her extensive experience to expand and strengthen the foundation's relationships with first responder agencies nationwide. Her insights will be invaluable in advancing FRCF's mission to help first responder families heal, grow, and thrive through our mental health services, scholarships, and financial assistance programs, as well as fortify Community Engagement initiatives to foster positive relationships between first responders and the communities they bravely serve. Chief Tobin is a voice for first responder families who understands their unique needs and will be an important voice for the Foundation.

Chief Tobin began her service with the New York Police Department in 1983, starting on patrol in South Jamaica, Queens. Over the decades, she ascended through the ranks, culminating in her role as Chief of Interagency Operations. In this capacity, she was instrumental in coordinating the NYPD's collaboration with various agencies, ensuring seamless public safety operations across the city. Her leadership was particularly pivotal during crises, exemplified by her courageous actions on September 11, 2001, where she sustained serious injuries while saving lives, earning her the NYPD Medal of Valor.

In December 2024, Chief Tobin concluded her remarkable tenure with the NYPD, leaving behind a legacy of dedication and resilience. Her retirement was marked by a traditional walkout ceremony at One Police Plaza, honoring her unwavering service to New York City.

Chief Tobin holds a Ph.D. in Criminal Justice from the University at Albany and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, reflecting her commitment to continuous learning and excellence in her field. She also holds a Masters degree in Social Work from Fordham University.

"Joining the First Responders Children’s Foundation is a natural extension of my life’s work," said Tobin. "We made a promise to the first responder families in the aftermath of 9/11 that we will never forget and that’s exactly what this organization ensures. I am eager to continue working for FRCF as they make a tangible difference in the lives of our first responder families, honoring the sacrifices made by those who protect and serve our communities."

ABOUT FIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN’S FOUNDATION: First Responders Children’s Foundation is a national foundation that provides programs and resources that address the specific needs of first responders and their families. The Foundation focuses on four key areas: Scholarships, Financial Assistance Grants; a Mental Health Resilience Program; and Community Engagement. The Foundation was founded 23 years ago in response to 9/11 when 800 children lost a first responder parent. Additional information about FRCF can be found at www.1stRCF.org and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @1strcf.

