Nitrase Therapeutics Unveils Protein with Newly Characterized Enzymatic Function Involved in the Pathogenesis of Parkinson’s Disease

BRISBANE, Calif., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nitrase Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company deploying its NITROME platform to build a pipeline of therapies targeting nitrases (and their substrates), a new class of enzymes discovered in-house that are implicated in a broad variety of diseases, unveiled the identity of a protein called glyoxalase domain-containing protein 4 (GLOD4) responsible for catalyzing selective protein nitration. This reflects a new class of enzymatic activity discovered by Nitrase Therapeutics that had never been previously characterized. The onset of many diseases is marked by the malfunction of key proteins, which can occur through the process of dysregulated protein nitration. Specifically, a primary target for GLOD4-mediated nitration is alpha-synuclein (α-syn), which is central to the development of Parkinson’s disease (PD) and related disorders. A hallmark of PD is the accumulation of nitrated α-syn within neurons, which interferes with proper neuronal function, contributing to the symptoms of the disease.

“The discovery of a protein with a new type of enzymatic activity that has never before been characterized is a significant scientific accomplishment, and the potential that it is a therapeutic target for Parkinson’s disease is a very exciting prospect for a difficult-to-treat disease,” said Irene Griswold-Prenner, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Nitrase Therapeutics. “Our data have shown that GLOD4 impacts three pathogenic cornerstones of Parkinson’s disease: α-syn nitration, α-syn aggregation, and motor dysfunction. Furthermore, our discovery work indicates GLOD4 is just the first member of a new class of enzymes that we call nitrases, which catalyze the tyrosine nitration of specific proteins. This breakthrough discovery has meaningful implications for nitration-dependent diseases, such as neurodegenerative diseases, fibrosis and cancer.”

GLOD-dependent tyrosine nitration of α-syn was demonstrated in both neuronal cells and in a murine model of neuronal toxicity. Furthermore, GLOD4 impaired neuronal connectivity and propagated preformed fibril (PFF)-induced α-syn aggregation in induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived dopaminergic neurons. In α-syn transgenic mouse models of PD, GLOD4 knockout (KO) reduced paralysis and the PFF-induced spread of pathological α-syn. This KO in differentiated dopaminergic neurons improved two key pathologies that are dysregulated and implicated in PD progression - neuronal electrical activity and solubility of synuclein. Overall, these results identify a novel function of GLOD4 as a mediator of α-syn nitration with implications in α-syn pathology and neurodegeneration.

A review of these findings can be found here: https://doi.org/10.21203/rs.3.rs-6100422/v1.

The discovery of GLOD4’s synuclein nitration activity has led to the initiation of two Nitrase programs with different therapeutic approaches to treat PD. NDC-0524 is an antibody that targets the product of GLOD4’s nitration activity, secreted, nitrated synuclein, and it is expected to enter the clinic in the fourth quarter of 2025. By targeting the nitrated form of α-syn, NDC-0524 shows superior preclinical efficacy as a disease-modifying therapeutic in multiple PD models versus agents targeting the normal/non-nitrated form of α-syn. Additionally, the company is developing small molecule inhibitors of GLOD4 to inhibit the nitration and aggregation of α-syn and reduce disease progression in PD patients.

About NITROME Platform and Nitrases

Nitrase Therapeutics’ proprietary NITROME Platform leverages the company’s unique knowledge of protein nitration to unlock the full therapeutic potential of nitrases by identifying novel nitrases, their nitro-substrates and their role in particular diseases. Long believed to be a pure chemical reaction (like reactive-species oxidation) and therefore a poor drug target, nitration has been an elusive area for drug development. Nitrase Therapeutics’ scientists were the first to identify the enzyme dependent nature of nitration (vs. chemical) and elucidate its potential as a drug target. The company discovered that the nitration of proteins is actually a protein-catalyzed and exquisitely selective process regulated by nitrase enzymes and that the nitro-substrates can be highly validated therapeutic targets. These insights enable the company’s unique understanding of the role of protein nitration in age-dependent diseases.

About Nitrase Therapeutics, Inc.

Nitrase Therapeutics is a pioneering biopharmaceutical company deploying its unique NITROME platform to unlock the therapeutic potential of nitrases, a new class of enzymes that it discovered, to develop a pipeline of therapies against a broad range of diseases. The medicines that Nitrase Therapeutics is developing will target these enzymes or their substrates and potentially help slow or halt the progression of numerous diseases in which nitrases and nitro-substrates play a role, including Parkinson’s, cancer, immunological and fibrotic diseases. Nitrase Therapeutics (under the former name Nitrome Biosciences) has been widely recognized and has won multiple awards including the prestigious Target Advancement grant from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF). Nitrase Therapeutics is located in Brisbane, CA, and its investors include Sofinnova Partners, Dementia Discovery Fund, Bristol Myers Squibb, AbbVie Ventures, Mission Bay Capital and Alexandria Venture Investments. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.nitrasetx.com.

