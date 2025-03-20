Acesis BioMed Launches Crowdfunding Campaign to Develop a Novel Treatment for low Testosterone in Men

Exploring New Frontiers in low Testosterone Treatment

 | Source: Acesis BioMed Acesis BioMed

Centennial, Colorado, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acesis BioMed, a biomedical company is proud to announce the launch of its crowdfunding campaign. This initiative aims to propel the development of its innovative pipeline of candidate drugs, patented oral treatments designed to stimulate the body's own production of natural testosterone (T). Untreated low T is linked to serious health problems – it can lead to metabolic disorders, cardiovascular disease risk, and reduced quality of life. 

The funds raised through this campaign will play a pivotal role in accelerating the transition of our drug candidate pipeline from preclinical toward a Phase I clinical trial.  By participating in this effort, investors may contribute to an innovative  solution in men’s well being and help address a global health concern. With a growing market for testosterone-related therapies, projected to reach $2.53 billion by 2029, Acesis’s drug pipeline has the potential to redefine how testosterone deficiency and diseases in which T plays a role (obesity, type 2 diabetes etc.), may be treated. Treatment for testosterone deficiency with a novel and potentially safer intervention is vital to improve overall health of men. 

For more details and to join the campaign, visit: https://netcapital.com/companies/acesis.

Costas N. Karatzas, M.Sc., Ph.D.

Co-founder & CEO

720-389-0650

information@acesisbio.com



 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Acesis BioMed
                            
                            
                                Content Syndicate
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



        

            

            
Contact Data