Second Data Safety Monitoring Board Issues Positive Recommendation to Continue BriaCell’s Phase 3 Study in Metastatic Breast Cancer

The Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) identified no safety concerns, and recommended continuation of BriaCell’s pivotal Phase 3 study of Bria-IMT™ plus immune check point inhibitor in metastatic breast cancer

The pivotal Phase 3 study is currently under Fast Track Designation with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, announces that the external Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB), an independent group of experts who review and monitor the safety data of the BriaCell clinical study to determine if the study should continue, be modified, or be halted, has completed its second safety data review of BriaCell’s pivotal Phase 3 study of Bria-IMT plus immune checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) in metastatic breast cancer (NCT06072612) and recommended continuation of the ongoing study without any modifications. BriaCell’s pivotal Phase 3 study is currently being conducted under Fast Track Designation with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“We are very pleased with the safety and tolerability profile of Bria-IMT plus immune checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) combination in metastatic breast cancer to date,” stated Dr. William V. Williams, BriaCell’s President & CEO. “The DSMB's second positive data review and recommendation to continue with patient enrollment in BriaCell’s pivotal Phase 3 study clinical trial is highly encouraging and further highlights the potential of our groundbreaking novel immunotherapy to treat this urgent medical need.”

“Metastatic breast cancer is a devastating disease for patients and their families, and the DSMB’s positive review represents an important step forward towards our goal of transforming cancer care, and improving patients’ survival and quality of life outcomes,” noted Giuseppe Del Priore, MD, MPH, BriaCell’s Chief Medical Officer. “We look forward to sharing additional updates from BriaCell’s pivotal Phase 3 trial in the coming months.”

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at https://briacell.com/.

