InFlux Technologies Teams Up with NexGen Cloud to Deliver Hyperstack Solutions Built with NVIDIA AI Accelerated Computing Platform

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InFlux Technologies (Flux), a leading global decentralized technology company specializing in cloud infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and decentralized cloud computing services, has collaborated with NexGen Cloud to deploy NVIDIA Blackwell and additional data center GPUs through its Hyperstack solution. This is part of Flux's new inclusion as a Solution Advisor in the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN), enabling NVIDIA to showcase how its GPUs power distributed computing workloads, including AI, machine learning and rendering, within a decentralized environment.

Flux's collaboration with NexGen underscores its dedication to advancing cutting-edge AI solutions. This partnership leverages NexGen's expertise in high-performance computing, GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) technology, and Flux’s decentralized infrastructure to deliver scalable, efficient, and innovative AI solutions to businesses worldwide. Together, the two companies are redefining the landscape of cloud-based AI by providing seamless access to premium GPU-accelerated resources, ensuring organizations can unlock the full potential of next-generation technologies.

“NexGen Cloud has deployed a significant fleet of enterprise-grade GPUs—approximately 13,000 units—through the Hyperstack platform across Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific region," said Chris Starkey, CEO and co-founder of NexGen Cloud. "Our expanding infrastructure of NVIDIA H100s , NVIDIA A100s , and NVIDIA RTX A6000s will be strengthened by next-generation NVIDIA H100 and NVIDIA H200 deployments, with plans to introduce NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs throughout the year. We sought a partner with transformative solutions and deep industry insights, and in InFlux Technologies, we found an ideal collaborator. Their expertise and strong enterprise relationships open up incredible opportunities for businesses looking to harness the power of AI.”

As an NVIDIA NPN Solution Advisor, InFlux Technologies transforms businesses by enabling them to build advanced AI agents. With its decentralized marketplace for computing resources, FluxEdge , businesses can leverage the latest optimized AI models through NVIDIA NIM™ microservices and connect AI agents to data through NVIDIA NeMo , both part of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform for streamlined development and deployment of production-grade, end-to-end enterprise AI workflows.

The FluxEdge platform empowers cloud providers and others to integrate seamlessly, driving adoption among small and enterprise providers who might otherwise focus on centralized solutions. This simplifies the process for customers to access and rent a wide range of GPUs, including the cutting-edge NVIDIA Blackwell. FluxEdge offers regional deployment options and a flexible marketplace, making it easy for users to tailor their compute setups to fit their needs.

By providing expert guidance, InFlux Technologies helps organizations confidently navigate their AI journeys, unlocking the full potential of NVIDIA’s innovative technologies.

"Our roadmap for 2025 focuses on expanding our rendering capabilities and enhancing our core infrastructure to meet the growing demands of AI and ML workloads," said InFlux Technologies’ CEO and Co-founder, Daniel Keller. "With our enhanced platform capabilities, we're well-positioned to continue leading the transformation of decentralized computing infrastructure."

Through this collaboration, InFlux Technologies and NVIDIA will focus on leveraging GPU-accelerated computing platforms for enterprise IT, covering on-premise and cloud solutions, and accelerating data science and AI lifecycle management through NVIDIA AI enterprise software.

Customers can effortlessly deploy their AI computing on FluxEdge, selecting from various locations and machine configurations. This integration allows users to quickly and easily run NVIDIA NIM™ inference microservices on the machine of their choice.

For more information about InFlux Technologies, visit www.runonflux.com .

About NexGen

NexGen Cloud is a sustainable European cloud IaaS, specialising in building large-scale HPC and GPU infrastructure, commanding a global presence with a first-mover advantage in Europe. Since its inception in 2020, NexGen Cloud has built one of the largest GPU fleets on the continent, fortified by the ownership of the most in-demand chips in the world, including NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs. NexGen Cloud is on a mission to democratise the accessibility of accelerated compute on a global scale by building a safer, greener, and more affordable cloud. The company’s vision is to become the world’s number one supplier of GPUaaS solutions through its cutting-edge platform, Hyperstack, whilst continuously supporting and expanding future technologies. All of NexGen Cloud’s solutions are built with the aim of tackling three of the main concerns in the current cloud market – cost, transparency, and accessibility.

For more information, visit www.nexgencloud.com .

About InFlux Technologies

InFlux Technologies (Flux) powers a decentralized Web3 cloud infrastructure composed of user-operated, scalable, and globally distributed computational nodes. Flux provides the critical, high-availability infrastructure for the New Internet. The Flux service offers a fully decentralized alternative to some of the world’s largest cloud infrastructure providers while offering competitive pricing. Flux is committed to developing disruptive solutions that empower individuals and businesses in the blockchain industry, emerging technologies like AI, and the broader technology space worldwide.

For more information, visit www.runonflux.com .