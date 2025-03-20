Microchip Technology Engages Macquarie Group to Facilitate Sale of Tempe Fab 2 Wafer Fabrication Facility

CHANDLER, Ariz., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microchip Technology (Nasdaq: MCHP) today announced it has engaged Macquarie Group to oversee the marketing and sale of its wafer fabrication facility (“Fab 2”) located in Tempe, Arizona. This decision is part of Microchip's previously announced manufacturing restructuring plan supporting its strategic goal of enhancing operational efficiency and profitability.

The Fab 2 site, which includes installed and operational semiconductor equipment, will be marketed and sold under the guidance of the semiconductor and technology team within Macquarie’s Commodities and Global Markets business. Microchip’s product manufacturing and technologies in Fab 2 are being transferred to Fabs 4 and 5 in Oregon and Colorado, respectively. Those facilities remain key to Microchip’s long-term production and capacity plans.

“The closure and sale of Fab 2 is the latest development in our ongoing restructuring, demonstrating our efforts to resize our manufacturing footprint,” said Michael Finley, senior vice president of fab operations. “We believe Macquarie’s extensive experience in the marketing and disposition of assets from advanced equipment to complete facilities positions them well to oversee the sale of Fab 2.”

Don Trent, senior managing director in Macquarie Group’s Commodities and Global Markets business, added: “From equipment remarketing to semiconductor fab sales, Macquarie provides asset-focused solutions critical to semiconductor manufacturing operations. Having completed over 50 fab disposition projects, Macquarie is pleased that Microchip has entrusted us to facilitate the sale its wafer fabrication facility in Tempe.”

Having served the semiconductor industry for over 20 years, Macquarie’s semiconductor and technology team has a proven track record facilitating the acquisition or disposition of complete fabs on behalf of clients while maximizing asset value.

Microchip remains dedicated to its mission of offering outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. The company will continue to optimize its operations to better serve the evolving needs of the market and drive shareholder value.

For more information about the sale of Fab 2, contact Eric Larsen at Eric.Larsen@macquarie.com or Tim Johnson at Timothy.Johnson@macquarie.com. All media inquiries should be directed to pr@microchip.com.

Cautionary Statement:

The statements in this release relating to the steps we are taking to restructure and resize our manufacturing footprint, that such plan supports enhanced operational efficiency and profitability, that we will continue to optimize operations, that we believe Macquarie’s experience positions them well to oversee the sale of Fab 2 and that optimized operations will better serve the needs of the market and drive shareholder value are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially, including, the level of demand for our products, our inventory levels, market conditions for sales of fabs and fab equipment and those risks covered in Microchip's filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. You can obtain copies of Forms 10-K and 10-Q and other relevant documents for free at Microchip's website (www.microchip.com) or the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) or from commercial document retrieval services.

Stockholders of Microchip are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements are made. Microchip does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or new information after this March 20, 2025 press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About Microchip Technology :

Microchip Technology Inc. is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control and processing solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company’s solutions serve over 100,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.



