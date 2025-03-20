USDA Informs NAPIGEN, Inc. Its CMS Rice Is Not Subject to Regulation

WILMINGTON, Del., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture has recently issued a Response to the Am I Regulated (AIR) Inquiry from NAPIGEN, Inc. notifying the company that its rice with gene-edited mitochondrial DNA is not subject to regulation, providing a first step towards commercialization of these rice plants.

Using proprietary organellar gene editing technology, NAPIGEN has modified rice mitochondrial DNA to introduce a gene that conveys the cytoplasmic male sterility (CMS) trait. The CMS trait is a fundamental component in the development of higher yielding hybrid rice lines.

The USDA’s Biotechnology Regulatory Services (BRS) of the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Services (APHIS) notified the company that it has determined that NAPIGEN’s gene-edited rice product with a CMS trait is not subject to USDA regulation under 7 CFR Part 340, as the rice plants are not themselves plant pests and no plant pest sequences would remain integrated in the rice genome. Prior to commercialization, NAPIGEN’s gene-edited CMS rice plants may be subject to regulatory review by other government agencies.

The development of this rice plant marks a significant milestone for NAPIGEN’s innovative mitochondrial gene editing technology. It underscores its capacity to replicate a naturally occurring phenomenon in plant mitochondria and highlights its potential applicability to other vital crops such as wheat. NAPIGEN’s rice plant with the CMS trait is the first example of a plant with gene-edited mitochondrial DNA undergoing regulatory review by the USDA.

Dr. Hajime Sakai, President and CEO of NAPIGEN, called the USDA decision “a crucial step in the development and deployment of its rice products.” “NAPIGEN intends to advance its product development to ensure that farmers in the U.S. and worldwide will benefit from these improved rice varieties, ultimately contributing to food security and sustainable agriculture,” he said.

“This positive regulatory development is welcome news for advancing our technology to improve crop yields,” said Byung-Chun Yoo, Director of Business Development at NAPIGEN.

This USDA decision enables the acceleration of NAPIGEN’s effort to integrate the cytoplasmic male sterility trait into elite rice varieties, thereby enhancing the production of high-yielding hybrid rice. The CMS trait is a crucial component in hybrid seed production. Hybrid plants produced from hybrid seed offer an important solution to the growing global demand for food, as they produce 15 to 20 percent more grain compared to non-hybrids and exhibit resilience to drought and biotic stress due to the stacked superior genetics from both parental plants.

“Stable transformation of mitochondria in higher plants is a goal that has eluded plant scientists for over thirty years,” said Emil M. Orozco, Vice President of Intellectual Property at NAPIGEN. “NAPIGEN has been vigorously pursuing protection of our intellectual property with two issued U.S. patents and additional pending patent applications in the U.S. and select foreign countries.”

NAPIGEN, Inc., letter of inquiry and USDA response are available at the following Regulated Article Letters of Inquiry website: https://www.aphis.usda.gov/biotechnology/regulated-article-inquiry

About NAPIGEN, Inc.

NAPIGEN, Inc. is a biotechnology company that addresses novel genome engineering of various organisms, such as plants, microbes, and animals. Its technology targets mitochondria and chloroplasts, two special cellular components that harbor their own DNA and are important to create energy for cells to grow. NAPIGEN, Inc.’s genome technology has broad applications in agriculture, climate change, industrial biotechnology, and human and animal healthcare. A group of accomplished scientists, entrepreneurs, and investors founded the company including Dr. Hajime Sakai, Dr. Ganesh Kishore, Dr. Roger Wyse, and Dr. Jay Keasling. For more information, go to www.napigen.com.

Contact:

Daniel Levine

Levine Media Group

(510) 280-5405

danny@levinemediagroup.com

