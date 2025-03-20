Richtech Robotics and Ghost Kitchens Announce Restaurant Opening at Peachtree City Walmart

Georgia supercenter marks third One Kitchen location in collaboration and first to feature Company’s AI-driven Scorpion robot

Las Vegas, NV, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richtech Robotics Inc. (Nasdaq: RR) (“Richtech Robotics”), a Nevada-based provider of AI-driven service robots, announces today the opening of its newest One Kitchen restaurant in collaboration with Ghost Kitchens America. The Peachtree City, Ga. Walmart Supercenter One Kitchen is the third to open as part of the two companies’ partnership and first to feature AI-driven service robot Scorpion. A grand opening event will take place on March 21st at 9:30 a.m. at the Walmart located at 2717 Highway 54, Peachtree City, Ga.

“The interest in our AI-powered service robots is rapidly growing in the restaurant industry, driven by the need for enhanced operational efficiency and a unique, engaging customer experience. Today’s announcement underscores our expanding presence within one of the nation’s highest-traffic retail environments,” said Richtech Robotics President, Matt Casella. “Additionally, we expect the Peachtree City One Kitchen to generate a stable revenue stream, strong cash flow, and increased profitability.”

Richtech Robotics’ Scorpion robot will serve patrons a variety of coffees, milk teas, and fruit tea drinks. The robot utilizes NVIDIA AI technology to interact with customers, monitor and adapt to changes in its environment, and craft beverages with a high level of precision and accuracy.

The Peachtree City One Kitchen will be managed by Richtech Robotics’ subsidiary, AlphaMax Management LLC, which will enhance restaurant operations through robotics and AI cloud technology.

About Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics is a provider of collaborative robotic solutions specializing in the service industry, including the hospitality and healthcare sectors. Our mission is to transform the service industry through collaborative robotic solutions that enhance the customer experience and empower businesses to achieve more. By seamlessly integrating cutting-edge automation, we aspire to create a landscape of enhanced interactions, efficiency, and innovation, propelling organizations toward unparalleled levels of excellence and satisfaction. Learn more at www.RichtechRobotics.com and connect with us on X (Twitter), LinkedIn , and YouTube .

About Ghost Kitchens International (GKI)

With restaurants across Canada and the US, GKI is expanding to open 240 new restaurants under the ONE KITCHEN banner in USA and Canada. Each restaurant features multiple national brands made to order, a single operator, innovative front and back-of-house technology, and walk-in and delivery customers. For more information go to www.ghostkitchenbrands.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend,” among others. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the performance of Richtech Robotics’ products and the success of the Richtech Accelerator Program, including the likelihood of improving research efficiency and success rates.

These forward-looking statements are based on Richtech Robotics’ current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, risks and uncertainties related to the results of the Richtech Accelerator Program and the ability of AI-powered robotic solutions to improve efficiency. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in Richtech Robotics’ Annual Report on Form 10-K/A, filed with the SEC on February 7, 2025, the IPO registration statement and periodic reports filed with the SEC on or after the date thereof. All of Richtech Robotics’ forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date thereof. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for Richtech Robotics to predict those events or how they may affect Richtech Robotics. If a change to the events and circumstances reflected in Richtech Robotics’ forward-looking statements occurs, Richtech Robotics’ business, financial condition and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in Richtech Robotics’ forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Richtech Robotics assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

