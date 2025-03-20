Malbek Promotes Colin Levy to General Counsel

Princeton, NJ, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malbek, a leading provider of Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions, today announced the promotion of Colin Levy to General Counsel. As the first legal professional to join Malbek in its early years, Levy's elevation to this strategic role recognizes his instrumental contributions to shaping the company's legal approach during its formative growth years.

"Colin's unique combination of legal expertise and technological vision has been a tremendous asset to Malbek," said Matt Patel, COO and Co-Founder of Malbek. "His promotion to General Counsel reflects our commitment to integrating legal insight at the highest levels of our organization as we continue to expand globally. As we navigate new markets and regulatory environments, Colin's forward-thinking approach to legal technology is exactly what Malbek needs to support our growth trajectory."

Levy's appointment comes at a pivotal time as Malbek accelerates its global expansion and enters new industry verticals. In his expanded role, he will focus on navigating complex international regulations and industry-specific requirements while managing organizational risk across diverse markets. His comprehensive understanding of both legal complexities and technological innovations positions him uniquely to guide Malbek through this ambitious growth phase.

Levy's career trajectory offers a compelling blueprint for legal professionals aspiring to executive leadership roles in the technology sector. Starting as Malbek's first legal hire, his journey to General Counsel demonstrates how combining legal expertise with technological fluency can create pathways to the leadership team in today's digital-first business environment.

As a recognized authority in legal technology, Levy's influence extends far beyond his corporate responsibilities. He has established himself as a thought leader through significant contributions to legal technology education as the author of “The Legal Tech Ecosystem,” "CLM for Dummies," and editor of "The Legal Tech Handbook." His role as both an adjunct professor and active presence in legal tech communities keeps him connected to the latest developments in the legal industry, bringing fresh insights to Malbek's teams and establishing him as a trusted voice on the intersection of law, technology, and artificial intelligence.

"In an industry where technology adoption often lags, Colin's advocacy for legal technology and his forward-thinking mindset make him ideally suited for a legal tech company like Malbek," added Patel. "His progression to General Counsel builds naturally on his proven track record of anticipating challenges and implementing solutions that support company growth while effectively managing risk."

"The modern General Counsel role demands more than just legal expertise—it requires business acumen as well as a deep understanding of how technology can transform legal operations," said Levy. "I'm honored to take on this expanded role at Malbek and hope my journey encourages other legal professionals to embrace technological innovation. Today's GCs must be technology advocates within their organizations, driving efficiency and strategic value through digital transformation. The future belongs to legal departments that can seamlessly integrate technological tools like AI and CLM solutions into their work."



About Malbek

Malbek is at the forefront of the digital contracting revolution. With continuous innovation, a well-integrated solution, and the latest in AI technology across the platform, they continue to increase efficiency and help drive meaningful impact to organizations across the globe. With their customer-centric approach, it's no wonder they maintain a 120% customer retention rate and 96% customer satisfaction rating. Malbek continues to make waves and disrupt traditional CLM technologies with its ease of use, robust workflows, and highly configurable platform. To learn more, visit www.malbek.io.