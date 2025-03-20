Circular Protocol, Arculus and IT Lab Launch the First Blockchain Compliant Ecosystem for Healthcare Providers

BOSTON, Mass, and SOMERSET, N.J., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circular Protocol today announced a new commercial initiative with two leaders in the security and software space, Arculus by CompoSecure, and IT Lab to step up digital transparency and protection in the global healthcare industry.

As healthcare becomes increasingly digital and interconnected, verification and authentication of patient records and healthcare data are essential for ensuring data accuracy, protecting patient privacy, and preventing fraud.



Today’s announcement delivers an advanced solution that will integrate into clinical networks and serve as the secure passkey for recording, managing, and safeguarding critical healthcare data within facilities using the MedTech device.

The Circular blockchain is building the first digital network for on-chain verification and authentication of medical records and transactions. Integrating Arculus Authentication, by CompoSecure, into the company’s MedTech device, healthcare providers will create a physical card (which holds a private key) for hospitals and healthcare centers, to allow authorized administrators, operators, and patients to digitally sign off procedures, exams and other transactions, directly on the Circular blockchain, simply by tapping the card to their computer. The card can be used in clinical networks, as the key to record, own and protect all data regarding programs and activities of the facilities utilizing the MedTech device.

“Tech needs to be invisible and easy to use while delivering the benefits of secure and immutable records on a public registry, so the rights of medical institutions and patients are protected, and their data safely stored,” said Dr. Gianluca De Novi, Founder and CEO at Circular Protocol.

“We are excited about this partnership and where blockchain and healthcare converge to set a new standard for data protection,” said Dr. Adam Lowe, Chief Product Officer at CompoSecure. “This is an exciting future where patients have true ownership and seamless and secure access to their medical information.”

Circular is also partnering with IT Lab, an Italian software powerhouse specialized in the healthcare sector. More than 8,000 pharmacies in Italy will record on-chain the exams they are allowed to perform on-premises, becoming safe and transparent providers of medical procedures. The recording takes place via their ‘Smart Share’ white label platform, already available in all pharmacies running the proof-of-concept (POC) for the first few months, with no need to own cryptocurrencies or a wallet. The rollout is expected in Q2 2025. The launch is designed to be the first truly decentralized, secure and transparent healthcare system of its kind. Costs are the same as a standard clinical exam, but with the added value of proximity, and all the blockchain-generated benefits.

“We are evolving healthcare towards a future where each touchpoint is monitored and where the burden of exams and treatments will be redistributed and performed where it makes the most sense, from a cost, proximity and competence perspective, empowering pharmacies, as well as hospitals, in full transparency and security for operators and patients”, said Anthony D’Angelo, CEO of ITLab “This will all be accessible via the current interfaces, but certifying patient data becomes, for the first time, the key for tremendous value for the whole healthcare and medical network, and Circular is leading this transformation.”

This ecosystem is expected to launch in the U.S. market in Q2 2025, providing healthcare institutions with seamless blockchain integration. To learn more, visit: https://www.circularprotocol.org

About Circular Protocol.

Circular is a 4th-generation Layer 1 blockchain, designed to address the limitations of previous generation Layer 1 chains. Circular’s primary focus is DeSci and Healthcare, where developers and enterprises can advance research, innovation, and in-market execution across healthcare, pharma, and scientific industries, promoting transparency, data security, and democratized access and ownership. Circular Protocol provides tamper-proof data auditing via decentralized blockchains and zero-knowledge proofs, ensuring compliance, protecting patient data, and certifying processes and content. With privacy, decentralization, maximum throughput, scalability, interoperability, and proof of reputation, Circular’s proprietary parallelized, multi-chain architecture delivers revolutionary tools and applications.

Circular has offices in Boston and Lugano. Its CEO and Founder, Dr. Gianluca De Novi, is an expert in high-performance computing with a background in 3D real-time graphics, physics simulation, robotics, and blockchain technology. He holds a Master’s in Electronics and Computer Science and a PhD in Robotics from the University of Bologna. Currently, he directs the Medical Device and Simulation Lab at Massachusetts General Brigham and is a faculty member at Harvard Medical School and Harvard Extension School since 2011. His work includes approximately 15 years of research funded by the US Department of Defense in the MedTech industry.

About CompoSecure

Founded in 2000, CompoSecure (Nasdaq: CMPO) is a technology partner to market leaders, fintechs and consumers enabling trust for millions of people around the globe. The company combines elegance, simplicity and security to deliver exceptional experiences and peace of mind in the physical and digital world. CompoSecure’s innovative payment card technology and metal cards with Arculus security and authentication capabilities deliver unique, premium branded experiences, enable people to access and use their financial and digital assets and ensure trust at the point of a transaction. For more information, please visit www.CompoSecure.com and www.GetArculus.com.



