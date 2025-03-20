Zinc Chloride Market Poised for 5.0% CAGR Growth: Increasing Demand in Batteries, Water Treatment, and Pharmaceuticals | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global zinc chloride market is projected to witness significant growth, expanding from USD 341.3 million in 2025 to USD 556.0 million by 2035, at a CAGR of 5.0%. This steady rise is driven by increasing demand from industries such as batteries, metallurgy, chemical manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and water treatment.

As industries continue to emphasize sustainable and high-performance chemical compounds, zinc chloride is emerging as a critical component in battery technology advancements, wastewater treatment innovations, and pharmaceutical formulations. Additionally, regulatory support for eco-friendly industrial processes is expected to further accelerate market growth. The Asia-Pacific region, led by China and India, remains a dominant consumer, while North America and Europe are seeing steady demand due to their advanced manufacturing and environmental initiatives.

Growth of several sectors such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture is set to contribute to increased demand for zinc chloride. These sectors rely heavily on zinc chloride for its diverse applications in manufacturing processes and product formulations.

Expanding population and rising disposable income levels in emerging economies are propelling demand for consumer goods & infrastructure development. Zinc chloride plays a crucial role in the production of batteries, textiles, rubber, and plastics, which are essential components of multiple consumer products and construction materials.

Increasing focus on sustainable energy sources and environmental regulations has led to a surging demand for renewable energy technologies. Zinc chloride is utilized in the manufacturing of solar cells and other energy storage devices, making it a vital component in the renewable energy sector.

Agriculture sector is experiencing a shift toward sustainable and efficient farming practices to meet the growing food demand. Zinc chloride is widely used as a micronutrient in fertilizers, aiding in healthy growth of plants and improving crop yields. As agricultural activities expand to meet the global food requirements, demand for zinc chloride is expected to rise accordingly.

Ongoing research and development efforts to discover new applications for zinc chloride are likely to contribute to its increased demand. Scientists and engineers are constantly exploring innovative ways to utilize zinc chloride in various fields such as medicine, electronics, and water treatment. These advancements are anticipated to create new market opportunities and propel demand for zinc chloride worldwide.

Growing awareness and adoption of zinc-based products in the healthcare and personal care sectors is further set to aid demand. Zinc chloride is widely used in the formulation of medicines, ointments, lotions, and cosmetic products.

Its antimicrobial properties make it an effective ingredient in antiseptics, wound care products, and oral hygiene solutions. As demand for healthcare and personal care products continues to rise globally, zinc chloride sales as an essential component in these formulations is expected to follow suit.





Market Growth Drivers

The Zinc Chloride Market is experiencing growth due to various factors, including:

Rising Demand for Zinc Chloride in Batteries : The increasing adoption of dry cell batteries , particularly in consumer electronics and industrial applications, is driving the demand for high-purity zinc chloride.

: The increasing adoption of , particularly in consumer electronics and industrial applications, is driving the demand for high-purity zinc chloride. Expanding Role in Water Treatment : Governments and private sectors are investing heavily in water purification systems , where zinc chloride is widely used for its flocculant and disinfectant properties .

: Governments and private sectors are investing heavily in , where zinc chloride is widely used for its . Advancements in Metallurgical Applications : Zinc chloride is used in fluxing and galvanizing processes, supporting the growing construction and automotive industries .

: Zinc chloride is used in fluxing and galvanizing processes, supporting the . Pharmaceutical Industry Growth : Its role in medicinal formulations, antiseptics, and oral care products has expanded due to increasing health and hygiene awareness worldwide.

: Its role in medicinal formulations, antiseptics, and oral care products has expanded due to increasing health and hygiene awareness worldwide. Chemical Industry Expansion: Zinc chloride is extensively used as a catalyst and reactant in the chemical industry, supporting numerous manufacturing applications.





“The Zinc Chloride Market is set for sustained growth, primarily fueled by rising demand in the battery and water treatment industries. Companies are focusing on sustainable production processes, which will play a key role in shaping market dynamics over the next decade,” says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Growing Demand from Electric Vehicle (EV) Manufacturers

Zinc chloride is gaining immense popularity in the electric vehicle (EV) sector due to several compelling reasons. It is a key component in zinc-air batteries, which are known for their high energy density and long-lasting performance.

The batteries offer significant advantages in terms of energy storage capacity and extended range. Hence, these properties might make them a desirable choice for EV manufacturers and consumers alike.

Zinc chloride batteries are considered more environmentally friendly compared to conventional lithium-ion batteries. Zinc is abundant and widely available, reducing concerns regarding resource scarcity. Besides, zinc-air batteries produce no harmful emissions during operation, contributing to sustainability and reduced carbon footprint of EVs.

Cost-effectiveness of zinc chloride batteries is further driving their popularity in the EV sector.

Zinc is a relatively low-cost material compared to other battery components, which contributes to affordability of zinc chloride battery systems. This cost advantage aligns with the goal of making EVs more accessible and economically viable for a broader consumer base.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global Zinc Chloride Market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2025 to 2035.

Battery-grade zinc chloride is expected to witness the fastest growth due to the rise in demand for energy storage solutions.

Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate the market, led by China and India, where rapid industrialization is increasing consumption.

The water treatment sector will be a major growth area, with rising investments in sustainable water purification technologies.

Regulatory policies promoting environmentally friendly chemicals are shaping market dynamics and driving sustainable production processes.





Growth Trajectory of the Zinc Chloride Market

The market is expected to follow a steady upward trajectory, supported by rising industrial demand, sustainable innovations, and expansion in emerging markets. Asia-Pacific continues to be a major hub for zinc chloride production and consumption, while North America and Europe focus on technological advancements and regulatory compliance.

Key Advancements in Zinc Chloride Production Processes

Technological innovations are improving the efficiency and purity of zinc chloride production. Advanced catalyst technologies and polymerization processes are reducing manufacturing costs and enhancing the quality of zinc chloride used in various industries.





Key Companies and Market Share Insights

The Zinc Chloride Market is moderately fragmented, with several key players holding substantial market shares. Leading companies include:

TIB Chemicals AG

Weifang Dongfangsheng Chemical Co., Ltd.

American Elements

Pan-Continental Chemical Co., Ltd.

Eurocontal SA

VWR International, LLC

Others (emerging players and regional competitors)





Strategic mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships are expected to shape the competitive landscape, with companies focusing on enhancing production efficiency, sustainability, and global supply chain optimization.

Recent Developments in the Zinc Chloride Industry

March 2025 : Leading manufacturers announced investment in advanced recycling technologies, aiming to recover zinc chloride from industrial waste and promote circular economy initiatives.

: Leading manufacturers announced investment in advanced recycling technologies, aiming to recover zinc chloride from industrial waste and promote circular economy initiatives. February 2025 : A major expansion in production capacity was announced by key manufacturers to cater to increasing demand in the battery and water treatment sectors.

: A major expansion in production capacity was announced by key manufacturers to cater to increasing demand in the battery and water treatment sectors. January 2025: New regulatory frameworks introduced in Europe and North America are promoting the use of environmentally safe zinc chloride formulations.





Zinc Chloride Market Segmentation

By Grade:

The market is segmented into High Purity Grade, Battery Grade, Technical Grade, and Commercial Grade.

By Form:

The industry is categorized into Powder and Liquid.

By End-Use Sector:

The market serves Electronics, Chemical, Agriculture, Pharmaceuticals, and Other industries.

By Region:

The report covers key regions, including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

