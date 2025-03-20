Thea Energy Demonstrates Performance and Controllability of Small and Simple Magnets for Fusion Energy

The world’s first superconducting planar coil magnet array successfully created and controlled stellarator-relevant magnetic field structures

The test campaign results include the hardware validation to the leading approach for a maintainable and dynamically controllable stellarator fusion system

KEARNY, N.J., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thea Energy, Inc., a fusion technology company advancing the stellarator for the commercialization of a carbon-free and abundant source of energy, today announced the successful operation of the world’s first superconducting planar coil 3x3 magnet array system. This magnet array demonstrates that small and simple electromagnets can practically, precisely, and dynamically create and control stellarator-relevant magnetic fields. Eos, Thea Energy’s initial integrated fusion system, will leverage this proprietary magnet array architecture and its benefits in addition to the inherent advantages of the stellarator, including steady-state operation. "Prototyping and Test of the ‘Canis’ HTS Planar Coil Array for Stellarator Field Shaping" outlines specific details of the system, including operation and results. This paper is available as a preprint on the Company’s website under "Presentations & Publications" and being submitted to a peer-reviewed publication.

The magnet array operated at a temperature of 20 K and created a precisely controlled magnetic field of up to 47.2 mT on a plane 25 cm from the coils, with maximum field at the coils calculated to be greater than 3 T, in line with the Company’s underwritten performance requirements. Multiple magnetic iso-surfaces were produced corresponding to different locations of the Eos planar coil system. The magnet array also successfully demonstrated the controllability of the inductively coupled neighboring coils, thereby validating that the coils can be controlled individually despite the strong magnetic interactions between them.

"A herculean effort from the Thea Energy team to establish the processes, infrastructure, and know-how to manufacture and test all magnets in-house has resulted in the successful hardware validation of the peer-reviewed physics basis of our novel system architecture that shows stellarators can be built without complicated coils," said David Gates, Ph.D., co-founder and chief technology officer of Thea Energy. "The operation and notably, the controllability of this magnet array demonstrates a new key enabler to commercialized fusion energy. We have built a system that uses simpler hardware paired with dynamic software controls to adjust magnet parameters in real time."

Brian Berzin, co-founder and chief executive officer of Thea Energy, added, "Shifting system complexity from hardware to software means we can make rapid progress, resulting in the successful construction and operation of this magnet array in a matter of months. Using these mass-manufacturable magnets, we look forward to further testing to show that we can eliminate hardware defects and system wear and tear via scalable software controls. This will enable systems to continually work with high uptime under real-world conditions. These advantages of a practical system architecture will carry through to future generations of Thea Energy fusion power plants."

Steven Cowley, Ph.D., laboratory director at the U.S. Department of Energy's Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL), which is managed by Princeton University, added, "The stellarator is a well-studied form of fusion technology and the practicality brought to the design by the team at Thea Energy, combined with the established physics basis since its invention over 70 years ago at PPPL, presents another possible fusion system design. This magnet array milestone confirms a concept that was created at PPPL - that arrays of planar magnets can be utilized to create and control the magnetic fields required to stabilize the plasma to produce sustained fusion energy. I am excited to see the Company build and scale its hardware while sharing its breakthroughs and results with the broader community."

Specific campaign results:

The magnet array operated at 20 K, with up to ±140 A in all coils and an estimated maximum total stored energy achieved in the array of 34.5 kJ.

The array achieved a magnetic field strength of 47.2 mT at 25 cm from the coils, with maximum field at the coils calculated to be greater than 3 T.

The magnet array recreated multiple unique iso-surfaces derived from Eos within 1% error of simulated predictions via fixed physical hardware and dynamic software controls.



Future testing of unique single-coil and multi-coil quench scenarios will support analytical models showing recovery and reliability of systems leveraging the planar coil stellarator architecture, where systems can continue to operate if a coil fails. Additional work is also planned to further demonstrate the resiliency of this architecture and its ability to actively control and tune out hardware errors via Thea Energy’s closed-loop software control system.

The U.S. Department of Energy has also certified the completion of this test campaign that included performance markers outlined in the Milestone-Based Fusion Development Program.

About Thea Energy, Inc.

Thea Energy, Inc. is building an economical and scalable fusion energy system utilizing arrays of mass-manufacturable magnets and dynamic software controls. Commercial fusion energy can uniquely provide an abundant source of zero-emission power for a sustainable future. Thea Energy is leveraging recent breakthroughs in computation and controls to reinvent the stellarator, a scientifically mature form of magnetic fusion technology. Thea Energy was founded in 2022 as a spin-out of the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory and Princeton University, where the stellarator was originally invented. Thea Energy is currently designing its first integrated fusion system, Eos, based on its planar coil stellarator architecture which will produce fusion neutrons at scale and in steady state. To learn more about Thea Energy’s mission, visit https://thea.energy/ and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

