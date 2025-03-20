Europe Biodiesel Forecast Report 2025: Market to Reach $18.72 Billion by 2033, Driven by EU Renewable Energy Mandates, Improved Production Efficiencies, and Expanded Range of Feedstocks

Dublin, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Biodiesel Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The size of the biodiesel market in Europe is estimated at around US$ 18.72 billion by 2033, following a growth from US$ 11.44 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.62% during the period of 2025 to 2033. Such growth is primarily because of the increased energy adoption of the renewable source, government policies promoting sustainable fuels, and decreased greenhouse gas emission across the region as a whole.



Biodiesel is a renewable fuel made from vegetable oils, animal fats, or recycled cooking oils by a process known as transesterification. The transesterification process transforms oils into FAME (fatty acid methyl esters), which can be used as a sustainable substitute for conventional diesel. Biodiesel can be used pure (B100) or mixed with fossil diesel in various blends, such as B7 (7% biodiesel) or B20 (20% biodiesel).



In Europe, biodiesel plays a crucial role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and meeting renewable energy targets. The European Union promotes its use under the Renewable Energy Directive (RED II), which mandates increased use of renewable fuels in transportation. Biodiesel is extensively used in cars, buses, trucks, and trains as a cleaner alternative to traditional diesel. Biodiesel supports the agricultural sector by providing a market for crops like rapeseed, commonly used for its production. It is also utilized in heating systems and industrial machinery, enhancing energy sustainability across the continent.



Growth Drivers in the European Biodiesel Market

Renewable Energy Mandates



The European Union has set ambitious renewable energy targets, encouraging the use of biodiesel as a key component in reducing dependency on fossil fuels. These mandates ensure that biodiesel adoption increases across the continent, driving market growth through government support and regulatory policies. The EU has introduced specific mandates for the transportation sector, such as requiring a minimum of 14% renewable energy in transport fuels by 2030. Biodiesel is central to achieving these targets, reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable mobility.



Technological Advancements



Advancements in biodiesel production technology have improved efficiency, reduced costs, and expanded the range of feedstocks. This has led to greater acceptance and adoption of biodiesel by various industries, thereby fueling market expansion in Europe. Oct 2024, Argent Energy has launched Europe's largest facility for producing biobased, technical-grade glycerin at its Port of Amsterdam site. The refinery will upgrade crude glycerin, a by-product of its waste-based biodiesel process, into 99.7% pure technical-grade glycerin.



Sustainability Focus



Europe is placing greater emphasis on sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions. Biodiesel helps meet these sustainability goals by lowering carbon emissions, promoting circular economies, and supporting a greener future, making it a preferred choice in the energy sector. Under RED II, the EU has set a binding target for renewable energy to constitute at least 32% of the total energy consumption by 2030. This includes contributions from all sectors, including transportation, heating, and power generation, with biodiesel playing a crucial role in reducing reliance on fossil fuels.



Challenges in the European Biodiesel Market

Supply Chain Limitations



The European biodiesel market is presently facing significant hurdles, particularly regarding the stability and availability of critical feedstocks such as vegetable oils and animal fats. Various factors, including unpredictable fluctuations in agricultural yields and increasing competition from different industries vying for these valuable resources, can severely impact the supply chain of essential raw materials required for biodiesel production. These dynamics create a challenging environment for producers, who must navigate the complexities of sourcing ingredients in a market where demand and availability are in constant flux.



Cost and Competition



The production of biodiesel continues to face significant financial hurdles, primarily because its production costs can often exceed those of traditional diesel fuels. This higher expense poses challenges for widespread adoption and market competitiveness. Furthermore, the landscape of renewable energy is becoming increasingly crowded, with rising competition from emerging alternatives such as hydrogen-based fuels and synthetic fuel technologies. These competing sources could potentially impact biodiesel's market position and hinder its overall growth trajectory.



European Biodiesel Fuel Market



The European biodiesel fuel market is witnessing significant expansion, fueled by a growing commitment to cleaner fuels in both the transportation and industrial sectors. This shift reflects a broader transition towards sustainable energy solutions across the continent, where government policies are increasingly aligning to support this transformation. As a result, biodiesel is emerging as a vital component of Europe's diverse energy mix, playing a crucial role in reducing carbon emissions and promoting environmental sustainability. The heightened demand for biodiesel highlights its importance as a renewable energy source that not only meets regulatory standards but also resonates with the public's desire for greener alternatives.



European Biodiesel Power Generation Market



The use of biodiesel in power generation is increasingly gaining attention across Europe, as it presents a dependable and low-carbon alternative for producing electricity. As various regions recognize the potential of renewable energy, the market for biodiesel-powered generators is experiencing significant growth. These generators not only serve as a key component in initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable energy but also offer valuable backup power solutions during outages. The shift toward biodiesel reflects a broader commitment to reducing carbon emissions and enhancing energy security, making it an attractive option for both public and private sectors.



European Vegetable Oil Biodiesel Market



The European vegetable oil biodiesel market is experiencing significant growth, fueled by an increasing emphasis on sustainable feedstocks. Among these, rapeseed oil stands out as a key player, alongside various other vegetable oils that are sourced responsibly. This shift not only provides notable environmental advantages but also plays a crucial role in enhancing the overall sustainability of the biodiesel supply chain. By prioritizing these eco-friendly materials, the market is making strides toward reducing its carbon footprint and promoting a greener, more sustainable energy landscape.

Company Analysis: Overview, Recent Development, Revenue Analysis

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Future Fuel

Neste's

Renewable Energy Group, Inc.

Bunge Global SA

Wilmar

Shell

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $11.44 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $18.72 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Europe





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Europe Biodiesel Market



6. Market Share

6.1 Application

6.2 Feedstock

6.3 Country



7. Application

7.1 Fuel

7.2 Power Generation

7.3 Others



8. Feedstock

8.1 Vegetable Oil

8.2 Animal Fats



9. Country

9.1 France

9.2 Germany

9.3 Italy

9.4 Spain

9.5 United Kingdom

9.6 Belgium

9.7 Netherlands

9.8 Turkey

9.9 Rest of United States



10. Porter's Five Analysis

10.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.3 Degree of Rivalry

10.4 Threat of New Entrants

10.5 Threat of Substitutes



11. SWOT Analysis

11.1 Strength

11.2 Weakness

11.3 Opportunity

11.4 Threat



12. Company Analysis

