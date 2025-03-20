Malaysia Construction Industry Databook Report 2025: Market to Grow by 6.1% to Reach JPY 70.4 Trillion this Year - Forecasts to 2029

Dublin, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Construction Industry Databook - Market Size & Forecast by Value & Volume, 40+ Market Segments Across Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional, Infrastructure Construction, City Level Construction by Value and Construction Cost Structure, Q1 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Construction market in Malaysia is expected to grow by 6.1% on annual basis to reach JPY 70.40 trillion in 2025.



The construction market in the country experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 10.5%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the construction sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of JPY 66.33 trillion to approximately JPY 89.86 trillion.



With over 100+ KPIs covering growth dynamics in building and infrastructure construction, construction cost structure analysis, and analysis by key cities in the country, this databook provides a wealth of data-centric analysis with charts and tables, ensuring stakeholders are fully informed. It offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics in the construction sector through a range of KPIs such as value, volume, and number of units. The building construction covers detailed segmentation over 30+ segments in residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors.



Key Insights

Malaysia Residential Construction



Malaysia's growing urban population and government-backed housing programs present significant opportunities for developers in the affordable housing segment. By leveraging policy incentives and technological advancements, firms can meet evolving market demands while ensuring project profitability.

However, rising construction costs and regulatory complexities require careful financial planning and close collaboration with authorities. Addressing these issues will be key to maintaining project timelines and keeping housing prices within an affordable range. To remain competitive, stakeholders should prioritize sustainable building practices, utilize available government incentives, and integrate modern construction technologies. By doing so, Malaysia's residential construction sector can achieve long-term stability and contribute to broader economic growth.

Project Landscape

Several large-scale affordable housing initiatives are underway, with government and private developers working to expand the housing supply. In major cities such as Kuala Lumpur and Penang, mixed-use residential complexes are being developed to accommodate the growing urban population while integrating commercial and public spaces.

The Malaysian government collaborates with private developers through Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) to accelerate housing projects. By providing incentives and funding support, these partnerships ensure the construction of affordable housing units while sharing financial risks between the public and private sectors.

Substantial funding has been allocated under the 12th Malaysia Plan to expand residential construction, particularly focusing on affordable housing and urban redevelopment. The investment outlook remains positive, with policymakers emphasizing housing accessibility and sustainability in upcoming projects.

Malaysia Commercial Construction



Malaysia's emerging economic zones and government-backed incentives offer substantial opportunities for commercial real estate developers. The rise of digital industries and flexible workspaces presents new avenues for investment in innovative office and retail environments. However, adapting to market shifts and technological disruptions remains a challenge.

Developers must remain agile in response to changing tenant preferences, evolving retail trends, and increasing demands for energy-efficient buildings. To remain competitive, stakeholders should embrace smart technologies, integrate sustainability measures, and leverage government incentives. By doing so, Malaysia's commercial construction sector can sustain long-term growth and enhance its global competitiveness.

Project Landscape

Kuala Lumpur continues to see major commercial developments, including high-rise office towers and business districts catering to multinational corporations and start-ups. Meanwhile, emerging economic zones such as Johor and Penang are attracting investments in commercial complexes and technology parks.

Private developers lead the commercial construction sector, with the government playing a facilitative role by investing in public infrastructure and streamlining regulatory processes. Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) are also being explored for large-scale projects in high-growth business corridors.

Investments in commercial construction are expected to increase, especially in technology parks and business process outsourcing (BPO) centers. These developments align with Malaysia's efforts to position itself as a regional hub for digital businesses and high-value services.

Malaysia Institutional Construction



Malaysia's continued investments in institutional construction offer long-term opportunities for developers and contractors. Modernizing education and healthcare facilities will play a crucial role in shaping the country's future workforce and medical capabilities. However, rising costs and regulatory hurdles remain key challenges, requiring better budget planning and streamlined approval processes.

Strategic collaboration between the public and private sectors can help mitigate these risks and accelerate project delivery. To capitalize on growth opportunities, stakeholders should leverage government funding programs, adopt sustainable building practices, and integrate smart technologies in institutional developments. These approaches will ensure long-term resilience and efficiency in Malaysia's institutional construction sector.

Project Landscape

Malaysia invests heavily in new universities, hospitals, and research facilities, with notable projects in Kuala Lumpur, Penang, and Johor. These developments aim to improve access to higher education and healthcare while supporting the country's long-term socio-economic growth.

While the public sector remains the primary driver of institutional construction, private-sector involvement is increasing. To leverage private expertise and funding, Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) are being explored, particularly in specialized healthcare facilities.

Under various national development plans, the government has allocated significant funds to expand and modernize institutional infrastructure. The investment outlook remains strong, with additional financing expected for higher education, medical innovation centers, and vocational training institutes.

Malaysia Industrial Construction



Malaysia's strong government support, tax incentives, and policy-driven initiatives make it a highly attractive destination for industrial investments. The growth of high-tech manufacturing and logistics infrastructure presents substantial opportunities for developers and investors. However, regulatory hurdles and workforce shortages require urgent intervention.

Streamlining approval processes and enhancing skills training programs will be crucial to overcoming these challenges and sustaining industrial growth. To remain competitive, companies should leverage government incentives, invest in Industry 4.0 technologies, and prioritize sustainable construction practices. With these strategies, Malaysia's industrial sector can continue expanding, reinforcing its position as a leading regional hub for high-tech manufacturing and logistics.

Project Landscape

Key industrial projects in Malaysia include expanding Kulim Hi-Tech Park (Kedah) and Batu Kawan Industrial Park (Penang), attracting major multinational corporations . Amazon Web Services (AWS) and other logistics firms also invest in large-scale e-commerce logistics centers to meet rising consumer demand.

The private sector leads investments in manufacturing facilities, logistics hubs, and data centers, supported by government-backed facilitation. The Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) is crucial in securing and streamlining these investments.

Malaysia's National Investment Aspirations (NIA) strategy promotes industrial sector growth by focusing on high-value industries such as renewable energy and automation. Under the 12th Malaysia Plan (2021-2025), significant funds have been allocated to support industrial parks and technology-driven manufacturing projects.

Malaysia Infrastructure Construction



Government-backed infrastructure projects provide stability and long-term opportunities for contractors and investors. With increased focus on sustainability and digital infrastructure, innovative solutions are emerging in transportation, energy, and urban development. However, budget constraints, regulatory delays, and shifting political landscapes pose significant challenges.

Streamlining approval processes and ensuring consistent policy support will be crucial in maintaining sector growth. Infrastructure developers should focus on strategic partnerships with government agencies and foreign investors to remain competitive while integrating smart technologies and green building practices. These measures will ensure long-term success in Malaysia's evolving infrastructure landscape.

Project Landscape

Major infrastructure projects, including the Mass Rapid Transit 3 (MRT3) Circle Line and East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), are expected to transform Malaysia's transportation landscape. The Pan Borneo Highway and Johor-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS Link) will improve regional connectivity and enhance cross-border travel efficiency.

The public sector dominates large-scale infrastructure developments, with projects funded through government budgets and international investments, such as those from China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The private sector also plays an increasing role through Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) in toll roads, water supply, and renewable energy projects.

The 12th Malaysia Plan (2021-2025) has allocated significant funding to infrastructure, particularly for transportation, renewable energy, and smart city developments. With continued foreign and private investments, Malaysia's infrastructure sector is expected to grow steadily in the coming years.

