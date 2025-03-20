RTD Alcoholic Beverage Market to Hit $28.76 Billion by 2034, North America to Capture 27.2% Share

Rockville , March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global RTD alcoholic beverage market is projected to reach US$ 18.81 billion in 2024, as mentioned in a new report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Demand for ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages is forecasted to reach a market value of US$ 28.76 billion by 2034-end.

RTD alcoholic beverages are becoming popular because of their multiple flavor options and convenience in use. Several manufacturers are focusing on using organic and natural ingredients in these RTD beverages to attract more consumers. Moreover, a modernized lifestyle and a rising population of middle-class consumers are projected to increase sales of premium RTD alcoholic beverages. Players are introducing new RTD alcohol options containing some natural ingredients to attract a larger base of health-conscious consumers around the world.

Unique flavor profiles are offered by manufacturers to attract consumers seeking premium quality. Furthermore, the increasing traction for alcoholic drinks, especially among millennials, is projected to increase demand for RTD alcoholic beverages. Penetration of e-commerce platforms is also projected to contribute to market expansion in the coming decade.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global RTD alcoholic beverage market is estimated at US$ 18.81 billion in 2024.

Worldwide sales of RTD alcoholic beverages are forecasted to reach US$ 28.76 billion by the end of 2034.

The global market is projected to advance at 4.3% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

North America is forecasted to account for 27.2% share of global market revenue by the end of 2034.

Demand for RTD alcoholic beverages in Mexico is projected to rise at 7.9% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

Global sales of high-strength premixes are projected to rise at 4.6% CAGR and reach US$ 6.38 billion by 2034-end.

“Increasing consumption of RTD alcoholic beverages is attributed to their convenience in use, changing consumer preferences to hassle-free drinking experiences, and effective branding and marketing strategies,” says a Fact.MR analyst.





Key Market Players Driving the RTD Alcoholic Beverage Market

The key businesses driving the Alcoholic Beverage Market include Bacardi Limited; Diageo PLC; Halewood Wines & Spirits; Inspyration Siam Co., Ltd.; Mark Anthony Group of Companies; Brown-Forman; Molson Coors Beverage Company; Manchester Drinks; The Boston Beer Company; Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.; Davide Campari-Milano N.V.; SHS Group; Carlsberg Breweries A/S; Pernod Ricard SA; Global Brands Ltd.; SHS Group; Radico Khaitan Limited; Suntory Holdings Limited; La Martiniquaise; Constellation Brands Inc.

Presence of Large Consumer Base in United States

Demand for RTD alcoholic beverages in the United States is forecasted to increase at 4.6% CAGR and reach a valuation of US$ 5.98 billion by 2034. The growing demand for ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages in the country is attributed to the larger consumer base. The increasing inclination to premium low-alcoholic beverages, including cider, RTD beverages, and beer, is contributing to the profit share of respective suppliers.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the RTD alcoholic beverage market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on nature (high-strength premixes, malt-based RTD, spirit-based RTD, wine-based RTD, hard seltzers), flavor (citrus, berries, tropical, mixed fruits, spices), end use (retail/household, foodservice industry), and distribution channel (on-trade (bars, pubs, & clubs, fine dining restaurants, other on-trade channels), off-trade (mass merchandisers, specialty stores, online retail, other off-trade channels), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

