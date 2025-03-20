Itron Collaborates with Microsoft to Enhance Utility Operations with Generative AI

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, is working with Microsoft to enhance the way utilities access data across their business operations, leading the utility industry with Grid Edge Intelligence. The companies are integrating Microsoft’s generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) Copilot technology into Itron’s Intelligent Edge Operating System (IEOS), a global data platform, to enable utilities to use natural language queries to request information previously only available to their data scientists. Utilities will be able to more easily access essential data and insights needed to accelerate decision-making, increase innovation and manage repetitive tasks and queries quickly. The integrated solution will be available globally during the second quarter of 2025.

Serving as a virtual assistant to utility operators, the AI-powered platform will allow utilities to access advanced analytics for electricity, gas and water distribution devices, as well as distributed energy resources such as wind, solar and battery storage. The collaboration will enable rich database queries with access to extensive data pools, leading to improved outcomes. Built and running on Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, Itron’s Grid Edge Intelligence solutions ensure secure data processing at the grid edge. Initial applications that will use the AI-powered platform are Itron’s IEE Meter Data Management System and Operations Optimizer to enable common inquiries about metering, network and customer electricity usage.

With the power of Gen AI, utilities will be able to query the platform to obtain the information they need, providing holistic answers and comprehensive insights. Equipped with natural language queries, IEOS with Microsoft Copilot will understand, interpret and generate questions and answers in a way that feels natural and intuitive. This will enable utilities and cities to improve and streamline their operations while offering a host of other key benefits, including:

Customer Consumption Analysis : AI improves the ability to identify customers with unusual consumption patterns, such as super-users, and enables targeted behavioral programs, improving customer satisfaction.

: AI improves the ability to identify customers with unusual consumption patterns, such as super-users, and enables targeted behavioral programs, improving customer satisfaction. Validation Rule Insights : AI can identify which validation rules fail most frequently, aiding in system improvements.

: AI can identify which validation rules fail most frequently, aiding in system improvements. Accelerate Innovation : The platform will reduce the time it takes to roll out new advanced analytics applications to see the benefits of new components as they plug into the platform.

: The platform will reduce the time it takes to roll out new advanced analytics applications to see the benefits of new components as they plug into the platform. Comprehensive Data Access: AI enables users to access and analyze data across the Itron Enterprise Edition Meter Data Management solution, distributed intelligence applications and other sources on the Itron IEOS.

AI enables users to access and analyze data across the Itron Enterprise Edition Meter Data Management solution, distributed intelligence applications and other sources on the Itron IEOS. Cross-Departmental Queries: Users can ask questions or create charts that require data from multiple departments, such as distributed energy resource holdings, billing data and grid topology data.

Users can ask questions or create charts that require data from multiple departments, such as distributed energy resource holdings, billing data and grid topology data. Natural Language Reporting: AI can generate reports, charts and graphs from any data hosted on IEOS using natural language prompts. For example, users can ask, “Show me load anomalies over the past seven days for these addresses,” or “What was the peak energy usage last month?” and receive accurate, comprehensive responses.

AI can generate reports, charts and graphs from any data hosted on IEOS using natural language prompts. For example, users can ask, “Show me load anomalies over the past seven days for these addresses,” or “What was the peak energy usage last month?” and receive accurate, comprehensive responses. Data Quality Improvement: AI provides suggestions and feedback to enhance data quality, accuracy, and analysis.



By using AI, IEOS transforms complex data interactions into simple, intuitive processes, significantly boosting operational efficiency and decision-making capabilities.

The biggest hurdle to implementing AI is a lack of expertise in this area, cited by 43% of utilities. With IEOS as the foundation of Itron’s Grid Edge Intelligence Portfolio, adoption will be seamless and doesn’t require utility workers to have technical coding skills to use the AI functionalities, as the platform is pre-integrated.

“With Gen AI, you don’t need to be a data scientist to generate reports and obtain the insights necessary for efficient operations. IEOS will be able to do this for you – pulling reports and analytics all within a single platform that leverages detailed data at the grid edge,” said Don Reeves, senior vice president of Outcomes at Itron. “With this collaboration, IEOS will enable utilities and cities to take advantage of the power of generative AI to boost efficiency, unlock creativity and enhance data management. We believe that IEOS will enhance the value and functionality of our solutions and help our customers achieve their goals of energy and water management, sustainability and innovation.”

“Itron’s Grid Edge Intelligence portfolio is used by cities and leading utilities to prepare for the rise of distributed renewable energy resources,” said Darryl Willis, Microsoft CVP, Energy & Resources Industry. “Integrating Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and Copilot with IEOS enables easy-access to siloed data residing in multiple systems across the organization, accelerating data-driven insights and actions to optimize grid operations.”

Availability

The integrated platform will be available by Q2, 2025, globally.

Learn More at DISTRIBUTECH 2025

To learn more, visit Itron at DISTRIBUTECH 2025, March 25-27, in booth #3008.

About Itron

Itron is a proven global leader in energy, water, smart city, IIoT and intelligent infrastructure services. For utilities, cities and society, we build innovative systems, create new efficiencies, connect communities, encourage conservation and increase resourcefulness. By safeguarding our invaluable natural resources today and tomorrow, we improve the quality of life for people around the world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® and the Itron Logo are registered trademarks of Itron, Inc. in the United States and other countries and regions. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

