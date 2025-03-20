Asia-Pacific PFAS Testing Market Analysis and Growth Opportunities, 2024-2034 Forecast

Dublin, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific PFAS Testing Market: Focus on Application, Technique, Consumable, Method and Country-Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific PFAS testing market was valued at $64.5 million in 2024, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% and reach $177.4 million by 2034.

The market for PFAS testing in Asia is expanding significantly as a result of growing awareness of the dangers that perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) pose to human health and the environment. Stricter regulations and an increasing need for accurate testing solutions are the results of the region's growing industrialization and urbanization, which is making PFAS pollutants a serious concern. Advanced detection technologies are required as a result of strict environmental regulations being implemented by governments throughout Asia-Pacific to monitor and regulate PFAS levels in biological samples, soil, water, and air.





Advances in analytical methods, such as chromatography and mass spectrometry, are increasing the precision and effectiveness of PFAS testing. Strong partnerships between industry participants, research institutes, and regulatory agencies are also encouraging market growth. As regulatory structures keep changing, sectors like water treatment, manufacturing, and healthcare are investing in high-precision testing to ensure compliance and mitigate environmental risks.



The market is also moving toward sustainable testing solutions, with a greater emphasis on cost-effective and environmentally friendly methodologies. As demand for comprehensive PFAS testing continues to rise, market participants are prioritizing technological advancements to address the region's environmental challenges effectively. The APAC PFAS testing market is well-positioned for sustained expansion and innovation thanks to this continuous development.

How Can This Report Add Value?



Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different applications of the automotive sensor products available based on application (drinking water, waste water, soil, food and beverages, air, serum/blood, and others), technique liquid chromatography with tandem mass spectrometry (LS-MS-MS), gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS), nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy, combustion ion chromatography, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay, mass spectrometry, and others), consumable (sample preparation products, chromatography columns, reference materials and analytical standards, solvents, membrane and syringe filters, reagents, and others), method (EPA, DIN, ISO, ASTM, and others). The market is poised for significant expansion with ongoing technological advancements, increased investments, and growing awareness of the importance of PFAS testing. Therefore, the PFAS testing business is a high-investment and high-revenue generating model.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The Asia-Pacific PFAS testing market has been growing at a rapid pace. The market offers enormous opportunities for existing and emerging market players. Some of the strategies covered in this segment are mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships and collaborations, business expansions, and investments. The strategies preferred by companies to maintain and strengthen their market position primarily include product development.



Competitive Strategy: The key players in the Asia-Pacific PFAS testing market analyzed and profiled in the study include PFAS testing providers. Additionally, a comprehensive competitive landscape such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations are expected to aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 62 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $64.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $177.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.6% Regions Covered Asia Pacific

Key Topics Covered



1 Markets

1.1 PFAS Testing Market: Current and Future

1.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Plant-Based Foods for Health Benefits

1.1.2 Increasing Urbanization and Diminishing Arable Land

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value Chain Analysis

1.2.2 Pricing Analysis

1.3 Research and Development Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend (by Country and Company)

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.4.1 PFAS Ban Scenario

1.4.2 Testing Requirements and Regulations

1.4.3 Future Policy Changes and Recommendations

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.5.1 Government Agencies

1.5.2 Testing Organizations and Institutions

1.5.3 Impact Analysis

1.6 Market Dynamics: Overview

1.6.1 Market Drivers

1.6.1.1 Rising Demand for ISO-Certified Packaging within the Food and Beverage Industry

1.6.1.2 Increasing Focus on Measuring PFAS Levels in People to Understand Health Risks and Set Safety Standards

1.6.2 Market Restraints

1.6.2.1 Elevated Costs of PFAS Testing

1.6.2.2 Complexities in Environmental Sampling for PFAS Testing

1.6.3 Market Opportunities

1.6.3.1 Securing Adherence to Regulations and Ongoing Environmental Surveillance

1.6.3.2 Technological Advancements in PFAS Testing



2 Regions

2.1 PFAS Testing Market (by Region)

2.2 Asia-Pacific

2.2.1 Market

2.2.1.1 Key Market Participants in Asia-Pacific

2.2.1.2 Business Drivers

2.2.1.3 Business Challenges

2.2.2 Application

2.2.3 Product

2.2.4 Asia-Pacific (by Country)

2.2.4.1 China

2.2.4.2 Japan

2.2.4.3 India

2.2.4.4 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific



3 Markets- Competitive Benchmarking and Companies Profiled

3.1 Next Frontiers

3.2 Competitive Benchmarking

3.3 Company Profiles

3.3.1 Shimadzu Corporation

3.3.1.1 Overview

3.3.1.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

3.3.1.3 Top Competitors

3.3.1.4 End-Use Applications

3.3.1.5 Key Personnel

3.3.1.6 Analyst View

3.3.1.7 Market Share, 2023



4 Research Methodology

4.1 Data Sources

4.1.1 Primary Data Sources

4.1.2 Secondary Data Sources

4.1.3 Data Triangulation

4.2 Market Estimation and Forecast



https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3nm80z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

