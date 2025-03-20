Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Surges to $4.3 billion by 2029 - Dominated by Everbridge, Axxonsoft, Genetec, Advancis

Delray Beach, FL, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Physical Security Information Management Market is projected to expand from USD 3.5 billion in 2024 to USD 4.3 billion by 2029, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

The growing convergence of various security systems through PSIM platforms, combined with the rise of cloud-based solutions like easypsim Cloud, is a key driver of this market growth. This reflects a broader industry shift toward centralized, scalable security management solutions, propelled by the demand for improved situational awareness, cost-efficient operations, and streamlined incident response. As organizations increasingly focus on integrated security strategies, the need for advanced PSIM systems continues to accelerate, fueling both innovation and market expansion.

Physical Security Information Management Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising concerns over security threats

Need for integrating multiple security systems

Restraints:

Complexity in integrating security systems with PSIM

Absence of standardization

Opportunities:

Emergence of cloud-based PSIM solutions

Integration with advanced technologies like video analytics, AI/ML, and blockchain

Increase in smart cities

Top Companies in Physical Security Information Management Market

Hexagon AB (Sweden)

Honeywell (US)

Hikvision (China)

Everbridge (US)

Axxonsoft (Ireland)

Genetec (Canada)

Advancis (Germany)

Entelec (Belgium)

Verint (US)

Vidsys (US)

Key Trends Shaping the Physical Security Information Management Market

Video Analytics

The integration of video analytics into PSIM systems is transforming security operations. Advanced algorithms now enable real-time detection and response to security events, such as motion detection and object recognition, enhancing situational awareness. Features like tamper detection and people counting empower security teams to manage incidents proactively, optimize resource deployment, and improve operational decision-making across diverse environments.

Cloud Computing

Cloud computing has redefined PSIM deployments, offering a cost-effective alternative to traditional on-premise systems. Historically, PSIM required significant investments in hardware and IT resources. Today, cloud-based PSIM solutions eliminate those barriers, providing secure access via the internet without the burden of hardware ownership. This shift enhances scalability, reduces upfront costs, and simplifies system maintenance while strengthening data protection—meeting the evolving demands of modern security management.

Internet of Things (IoT)

The integration of IoT devices with PSIM platforms, such as the Sky-Walker Open Integration Platform, represents a major advancement in security management. IoT sensors enable real-time monitoring and data collection, particularly in high-security sectors like finance. This convergence facilitates centralized control and analysis of security data, ensuring faster threat detection and response while optimizing operational efficiency through data-driven insights.

By Deployment Mode: Cloud Leads with the Fastest Growth

Cloud-based PSIM solutions are experiencing the highest CAGR in the market. Platforms like Octopus PSIM and AxxonSoft’s VSaaS are leading the way by offering scalable, accessible services with minimal hardware costs. SureView Systems also contributes with its cloud PSIM services featuring interactive maps and mobile monitoring tools. These solutions automate integration with diverse security devices, streamline operations, reduce manual efforts, and minimize errors. In dynamic environments where security infrastructure frequently changes, cloud PSIM systems deliver superior flexibility and efficiency, driving their rapid adoption.

By Organization Size: Large Enterprises Hold the Largest Market Share

Large enterprises dominate the PSIM market due to their complex and extensive security needs. They require highly customizable and integrated solutions to manage widespread operations and multi-site environments. Solutions like Honeywell’s Command and Control Suite (CCS) and AxxonSoft’s PSIM v1.0 are instrumental in enabling centralized control and coordinated incident response. Operating in regulated industries, large organizations rely on PSIM to ensure compliance, enhance risk management, and optimize security operations. By consolidating data from multiple security subsystems, these enterprises improve efficiency and strengthen resilience against emerging threats.

Opportunity: Technology Integration Driving PSIM Advancements

The incorporation of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), video analytics, and blockchain is revolutionizing PSIM solutions. AI and ML enable automation of complex security processes, enhance threat detection, and predict risks using historical data. For example, Calipsa’s AI-driven false alarm reduction software, integrated with SureView’s PSIM platform, boosts operational efficiency and accelerates response times. AxxonSoft’s PSIM v1.0.1 highlights the value of intelligent video analytics and IP connectivity for managing large-scale security systems. Additionally, blockchain technology offers secure, transparent data sharing between systems, improving overall integrity and interoperability. These innovations are key to advancing PSIM capabilities in today’s dynamic security landscape.

