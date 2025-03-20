Autonomous 25, the Premier Data Management Conference for the AI Era to Feature Speakers, Use Cases from AI Leaders

CAMPBELL, Calif., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acceldata , the market leader in enterprise data observability, today announced Autonomous 25 , the premier conference uniting data leaders and AI innovators to shape the future of agentic AI. The in-person, invite-only event will take place on May 19-20, 2025 at The Pearl in San Francisco, CA and the call for speakers is open through April 7, 2025.

“Autonomous 25 is dedicated to shaping the future of agentic AI in the enterprise,” said Rohit Choudhary, co-founder and CEO of Acceldata. “As enterprises adopt agentic AI, the need for trusted data, both structured and unstructured, is more important than ever. We look forward to bringing together industry luminaries, innovators, and global 2000 CXOs to discuss how to drive value with AI innovation and unlocking new possibilities for enterprise data and AI teams.”

To register for Autonomous 25, please click here: https://go.acceldata.io/autonomous25/registration

Autonomous 25 Call for Speakers Open Through April 7, 2025

Acceldata is inviting data leaders, AI innovators, and industry experts to share insights on the next evolution of agentic AI and agentic data management. Chief data and AI officers, data architects, AI/ML leaders, and industry thought leaders are invited to apply and share their expertise, connect with top executives, and influence the next wave of innovation. Submissions may include one or more of the following topics:

Agentic frameworks for the enterprise

Agentic data management

Responsible AI

Data governance

Please submit your proposal by April 7, 2025 here: https://go.acceldata.io/autonomous25/call-for-speakers

About Acceldata

Founded in 2018, Campbell, CA-based Acceldata is a leading provider of data observability and agentic data management solutions, empowering organizations to gain actionable insights into their data infrastructure. With advanced AI technology, Acceldata offers unparalleled visibility into data pipelines, enabling organizations to optimize performance. Acceldata's solutions have been embraced by global customers, such as Dun & Bradstreet, PubMatic, PhonePe (Walmart), HCSC, and many more. Acceldata investors include Insight Partners, March Capital, Industry Ventures, Lightspeed, Sorenson Ventures, Sanabil, and Emergent Ventures. Contact us to learn about the benefits of agentic data management.