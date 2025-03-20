Groundworks® Elevates Michael Mullican to President and Chief Financial Officer and Jeffrey Martin to Chief Operating Officer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresh on the heels of an unprecedented year of growth, Groundworks, North America’s leading and fastest-growing foundation and water management solutions company, announced two key executive promotions: Michael Mullican has been named President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Jeffrey Martin has been elevated to Chief Operating Officer (COO).

“Last year was transformational for Groundworks. We grew our operating footprint by more than 20%, with 12 acquisitions and six new offices, which included expansion to the West Coast and into Canada,” said Matt Malone, founder & CEO of Groundworks. “Michael Mullican and Jeffrey Martin were both highly integral to our success. Their leadership and operational experience will assist us as we continue to evolve our industry.”

Since joining Groundworks over 15 months ago, Mullican has made a significant and meaningful impact on the business as it expands into a multi-billion-dollar, multinational home services company. In his new role, he will oversee marketing, customer experience, finance, commercial operations and legal, in addition to new office growth. Prior to joining Groundworks, Mullican served as the President of Houston-based Academy Sports + Outdoors (NASQ: ASO), the nation’s second largest full-line sports and outdoors retailer.

“I am proud to have been a part of Groundworks’ tremendous growth during my time here, and I am excited to have the opportunity to contribute to the company’s continued expansion in my new role,” said Mullican. “The team at Groundworks is second to none, and I am confident that our aggressive growth strategy, coupled with our dedication to our customers and our team, will continue to drive strong results.”

In addition to Mullican's contributions, Martin has also played a pivotal role in Groundworks’ success. Having been with the company and its affiliated brands for nearly two decades, Martin has held several key leadership positions over the past six years, including Regional Manager, Divisional Vice President, and, most recently, Chief Revenue Officer. His journey is a testament to the career development opportunities at Groundworks, having started as an installer 17 years ago with Groundworks’ brand Foundation Recovery Systems. As COO, Jeffrey will oversee all sales, service, and operations.

“With this new opportunity, I am confident that Groundworks will remain dedicated to delivering the highest quality solutions and service to our valued customers,” Martin noted. “As we enhance our operations, we aim to create an even greater impact for homeowners across North America and provide them with the best possible solutions to improve their homes and their lives.”

Under its newly evolved leadership team, Groundworks anticipates even more growth in 2025. To learn more about the Groundworks success story, its services, locations, and opportunities to join its dynamic team, visit www.Groundworks.com.

About Groundworks

Groundworks is North America's leading foundation repair and water management solutions company. Our mission is to protect, repair, and improve the customer’s greatest asset, their home, through superior engineered products, highly trained experts, and lifetime guarantees. As a consecutive, eight-time recipient of Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, and with over 78 offices across the U.S. and Canada, Groundworks’ combined brands have helped improve the lives of over one million homeowners. Learn more about Groundworks’ continued growth and success at www.Groundworks.com.

