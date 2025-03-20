AlgoSec Achieves Strong Growth in 2024, Expands Customer Partnerships and Services Driven by Application-Centric Vision

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlgoSec, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced a double-digit year-on-year annual recurring revenue growth and a gross dollar retention of over 90%. The company has consistently generated positive cash flow and remained debt-free since it was founded in 2004.

The company also saw an increase in multiple industry verticals, including Finance, Government, Telecommunications, Healthcare, Retail, Utilities and Transportation. These accomplishments are a testament to AlgoSec’s strong market position, customer satisfaction and application-centric approach to cybersecurity across the hybrid environment.

To effectively execute and meet the needs of the world’s largest organizations, AlgoSec has the highest number of employees and 70% more research and development engineers than any competitor.

According to Gartner, the fast-evolving threat environment is changing the cybersecurity industry, as a result of increases in generative AI, cloud adoption and regulations. As the cybersecurity industry continues to evolve and the needs of businesses change, AlgoSec remains committed to investing heavily in product innovation and development.

Stemming directly from these market shifts, AlgoSec recently launched the AlgoSec Horizon Platform, the industry's first application-centric security management platform for the hybrid network environment. The AlgoSec Horizon platform serves as a single source for visibility into security and compliance issues across the hybrid network environment to automatically discover and identify their business applications across multi-clouds, and remediate risks more effectively.

“As a company led by its founders and focused on its customers, AlgoSec’s consistent growth showcases our ability to empower the most complex organizations to securely accelerate their application delivery,” said Chris Thomas, Chief Revenue Officer at AlgoSec. “Heading into our 21st year of business, we look forward to pushing these efforts even further to help organizations future-proof their network security through our unique application-centric approach.”

Additional 2024 AlgoSec milestones and company accomplishments include:

For more information on AlgoSec’s vision for 2025 and beyond, and to discover why over 2,200 of the world's most complex organizations trust AlgoSec to help secure their most critical workloads, visit www.algosec.com.

About AlgoSec

AlgoSec, a global cybersecurity leader, empowers organizations to securely accelerate application delivery up to 10 times faster by automating application connectivity and security policy across the hybrid network environment.

With two decades of expertise securing hybrid networks, over 2,200 of the world's most complex organizations trust AlgoSec to help secure their most critical workloads.

AlgoSec Horizon platform utilizes advanced AI capabilities, enabling users to automatically discover and identify their business applications across multi-clouds, and remediate risks more effectively. It serves as a single source for visibility into security and compliance issues across the hybrid network environment, to ensure ongoing adherence to internet security standards, industry, and internal regulations.

Additionally, organizations can leverage intelligent change automation to streamline security change processes, thus improving security and agility.

Learn how AlgoSec enables application owners, information security experts, SecOps and cloud security teams to deploy business applications faster while maintaining security at www.algosec.com.