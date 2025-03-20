Hennessey Challenges Hypercar Fans to Create Perfect Venom F5 Specification

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.



World’s most photo-realistic hypercar configurator will fuel car fan creativity

Best specifications could win prizes including the Ultimate Venom F5 Factory Experience

New online configurator tool provides taste of exclusive Hennessey customer experience with socially sharable images created instantly for every user

More than 500,000 possible configurations available spanning whole Venom F5 model lineup from coupe to F5-M

SEALY, Texas, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hennessey Special Vehicles, the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer, is presenting car fans around the world with the opportunity to create their dream Venom F5 specification using the company’s newly launched online configurator. Found at HennesseySpecialVehicles.com it is the internet’s most advanced and sophisticated hypercar specification system, producing the most photo-realistic renderings of any car configurator.

Since the launch of its six-speed manual Venom F5 hypercar in August last year, Hennessey received overwhelming demand from fans and potential owners keen to create their own version of the 1,817 bhp hypercar. The Hennessey team responded by creating the detailed online configurator, which mirrors much of the complexity and realism of its full VIP customer car specification tool.

Launching a competition to find the world’s best Venom F5 design, Hennessey expects thousands of fans and potential owners around the world to specify their own version of the $3 million hypercar. The highly interactive new software, developed with a renowned CGI visual effects studio, enables more than 500,000 different specification combinations. It then presents the finished car at Hennessey’s Texas HQ on the ‘Pennzoil Proving Ground’ in a hyper-realistic resolution.

The global competition to design the best specification will see users able to access any F5 body style from the high-speed coupe to the track-focused Revolution, plus the manual and Roadster variants. Participants can pick their ideal color, wheels, livery, interior, and more before downloading their complete hypercar design, ready to share on social media.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO: “Our fans are hugely important to us and we’re always looking for ways to give back some of the love they show us all around the world. Ever since we revealed the F5 production car – particularly the F5-M – we’ve been inundated with requests to enable everyone to specify their dream Venom F5 hypercar. So, we’re thrilled to launch this hyper-realistic configurator!”

Hennessey will continue to add colors, options and upgrades to the configurator to align the tool with some of the most exciting Venom F5 customization options. Fans and potential customers can already try out the configurator at HennesseySpecialVehicles.com and competition entrants can submit entries until June 5, 2025. Fans creating their dream Venom F5 look can enter by sharing their exported design on Facebook or Instagram, tagging @HennesseySpecialVehicles, @HennesseyPerformance, and @Pennzoil.

Throughout the competition period, individuals have the chance to be chosen by John Hennessey and the Hennessey executive team to win various prizes. These range from exclusive Hennessey and Venom F5 merchandise, to the Hennessey Ultimate Venom F5 Factory Experience main prize. Hennessey will fly three winners, chosen at random, to the company’s Texas HQ to virtually spec their car with the company’s design team alongside receiving a huge 40x26-inch canvas print of their specification set on Hennessey’s Pennzoil Proving Ground. The lucky winners will also receive a tour of the Venom F5 production facility and the opportunity to experience the Venom F5 in person.

Hennessey partnered with Pennzoil on the Venom F5 Configurator to give car enthusiasts the opportunity to design their version of the Texas-built hypercar. The collaboration highlights a shared commitment to the performance and innovation, with the ‘Pennzoil Proving Ground’ at Hennessey HQ serving as a dynamic backdrop – just as Pennzoil Platinum® helps power the Venom F5 to its extreme capabilities on the road.

Design, specification, and build of each Venom F5 is carried out at Hennessey’s HQ in Sealy, Texas. The team has already delivered 28 Venom F5 Coupe, Roadster, and Revolution models and Special Series cars to customers across the U.S. and around the world.

Potential customers can apply to own a Venom F5 hypercar at HennesseySpecialVehicles.com. To discuss specifications or for further information, customers should contact Hennessey’s global network of hypercar retailers, or speak directly to the Hennessey Special Vehicles team on +1 979 885 1300.

About Hennessey Special Vehicles

Motivated by the challenge, Texas-based Hennessey Special Vehicles creates extreme, authentic, inspirational hypercars. With a customer-first approach, exceptional craftsmanship, and a passion for performance, they created the Venom F5. This 1,817 horsepower, utterly extreme hypercar exhibits the pinnacle of power and performance, delivering a visceral, awe-inspiring driving experience to an exclusive family of owners. In 2024 the team announced a six-speed manual Venom F5 and in 2025 an upgraded Venom F5 Evolution was unveiled with 2,031 bhp, and enhanced handling, aerodynamics, and comfort.

Designed, developed, and built in the US, the company’s 100% bespoke, twin-turbocharged, 6.6-liter ‘Fury’ V8 Venom F5 is America’s Hypercar. Engineered to exceed 300 mph, the line-up includes Coupe and Roadster body styles – each available in track-focused ‘Revolution’ form and limited-run Special Series. To ensure exclusivity, no more than 99 Venom F5 models will be built. HennesseySpecialVehicles.com

