Roach Howard Smith & Barton Selects Applied Pay to Digitize Premium Payments

Chicago, IL., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that Roach Howard Smith & Barton (RHSB), the exclusive Assurex Global partner in North Texas, has adopted Applied Pay to simplify and speed up their premium collection process. The firm is using Applied Pay with its native integration into its core management system to automate payment reconciliation, reducing the efforts and delays associated with collecting paper check payments.

“Our staff experienced a lot of delays waiting for checks to arrive and utilized valuable personnel resources sorting the mail and determining which payments went to which accounts,” said Stacie Rand, AVP, Quality Program Manager, RHSB. “Applied Pay’s convenient payment link eliminates the need for clients to mail in paper checks, ensuring we receive their payments in a timely fashion and can reconcile them with minimal effort.”

Applied Pay is a cloud-based electronic payments hub that enables agents and brokers to provide their clients with a secure, online way to pay for new and recurring premiums. Directly integrated into Applied Epic, Applied CSR24 and EZLynx Client Center, Applied Pay provides intuitive, branded checkout pages where policyholders can go to pay for premiums via credit/debit card or ACH bank transfer. It automatically handles payment authorization and tokenizes sensitive information to increase security and ensure compliance. The solution also leverages intelligent automation to reconcile receivables at the account level, reducing the time and effort presently needed to reconcile payments.

“Agencies need to be thoughtful and strategic about how they utilize their resources, and unfortunately, manually collecting and reconciling payments squanders valuable time and labor,” said Chase Petrey, President, Applied Pay, Applied Systems. “Applied Pay’s full-cycle accounts receivable capabilities relieve this burden, reducing internal workloads so the RHSB team can devote more time to their clients.”

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

About RHSB

RHSB (Roach Howard Smith & Barton) is an insurance brokerage firm with a rich history spanning 80 years. It was established through the merger of two distinguished agencies, united by a shared commitment to service and complementary strengths in product offerings and industry expertise. The company takes pride in its extensive experience and client-centric approach. It is the exclusive Assurex Global partner in North Texas. RHSB maintains its roots in Dallas and Fort Worth, with offices in both cities providing a suite of services to businesses, families, and individuals. Their offerings encompass a wide range of insurance solutions, risk management strategies, and employee benefit plans, serving clients locally, nationally, and globally. RHSB’s dedication to client-first service and community engagement continues to be the cornerstone of its success and reputation.