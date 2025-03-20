Mint House Expands Midwest Footprint With the Grand Opening of the Dylin in Madison, Wisconsin

NEW YORK, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Mint House , a premium residential hospitality operator offering long and short-term accommodations, announced the opening of its newest property, The Dylin located in Madison, Wisconsin. This is the company’s first property in Madison and first opening after its acquisition of Locale last month, solidifying its position within the industry as the preferred choice for travelers seeking high-quality accommodations.

The 55-unit property, located just outside downtown Madison, provides guests with thoughtfully designed rooms ranging from studios to spacious five-bedroom apartments. Larger groups can also be accommodated in the property’s six-bedroom home and seven-bedroom homes.

All units are equipped with full kitchens with modern appliances, in-room washer/dryers, and spacious living areas. Guests will also enjoy elevated amenities and conveniences such as onsite garage parking, meeting spaces, and a fitness center mirroring the high standards of the Mint House brand.

“We couldn’t think of a better place to expand into the Midwest than The City of Four Lakes. Recognized as one of the most exciting Big 10 college towns in the country, Madison offers guests a bustling culture with access to world-renowned history and art museums, vibrant live music and entertainment, incredible dining options, and beautiful parks,” said Christian Lee, CEO of Mint House. “The Dylin is unlike anything else available on the market and serves as a testament to Mint Houses’s unparalleled commitment to providing guests with the highest quality accommodations."

The property, originally developed by Michael Metzger, an experienced real estate developer specializing in residential and hospitality projects, has now fully transitioned to a partnership with Mint House following the company’s acquisition. This transition reflects a shared vision for the future of flexible hospitality, ensuring continued growth and long-term success for The Dylin and dedication to exceptional accommodations while preserving its unique character and connection to the community.

“The Dylin has seamlessly integrated two historic structures while preserving their character striking a perfect balance between past and present,” said Michael Metzger, Director of Development at McGrath Property Group. “It was essential that The Dylin both stands out and blends naturally into the neighborhood and I’m proud that throughout the development we’ve honored Madison’s heritage while delivering a modern guest experience.”

The Dylin brings Mint House’s portfolio to 23 properties across 14 markets with another property set to open in Washington D.C. this Spring.

Reservations for The Dylin can be made at https://www.thedylin.com/ . For more information on Mint House, please visit www.minthouse.com .

About Mint House

Founded in 2017, Mint House is a premier hospitality brand that combines the comfort of home and the convenience and service of a hotel. Mint House creates a new category on the market for long or short-term stays – whether a traveler needs two days, two weeks, or two months, there’s a Mint House suitable for everyone. Mint House's award-winning properties are located throughout the U.S. and are thoughtfully designed with elevated apartment-style amenities and connected workspaces, offering ultimate comfort, personalized service, and consistency for guests. Mint House enables a seamless and feature-rich guest experience including mobile check-in and keyless entry, pre-stocked groceries, 24/7 digital concierge services, on-demand fitness, smart thermostats, and shoppable spaces. For more information, visit https://minthouse.com and follow @staymint on Instagram.

