Prestige Wealth Inc. announces that its subsidiary InnoSphere recently launched an AI-powered financial news intelligence agent, integrating AI agents to enhance the precision of market information delivery

HONG KONG, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ: PWM) (“PWM”, or the “Company”), a wealth management and asset management services provider based in Hong Kong, today announced that its subsidiary, InnoSphere Tech Inc. (“InnoSphere”), recently launched an AI-powered financial news intelligence agent, integrating AI agents to enable precise market information delivery.

InnoSphere's AI financial news intelligence agent integrates AI agents to enhance the precision of its news delivery and its market sentiment analysis capabilities. This intelligence agent combines InnoSphere's advanced natural language processing technology with real-time market monitoring, enabling the extraction of high-value information from global financial media and social platforms. Through the AI agent, InnoSphere's AI financial news intelligence agent offers personalized news push, intelligent summarization, sentiment analysis, and market impact forecasting, assisting financial enterprises clients in efficiently obtaining critical information.

InnoSphere Tech Inc. is a wholly owned AI fintech subsidiary of Prestige Wealth Inc. By seamlessly incorporating top-tier large language models such as ChatGPT and LLaMA3, alongside real-time market data and a proprietary financial knowledge base, InnoSphere aims to develop the next generation of AI-powered fintech systems.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions in this prospectus. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.