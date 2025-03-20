Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. (FITY) Acquires Genetic Networks, Working to Secure Multi-Million Dollar DoD Contracts, and Positions for Rapid Expansion in Biotech Innovation

MELBOURNE, Fla., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. ( OTC: FITY ), a Nevada corporation and dynamic holding company in the health, wellness, and biotech sectors, today announced its transformative acquisition of Genetic Networks LLC, a Delaware-based biotech firm founded by Dr. Gennaro D'Urso, for a purchase price of $10 million paid in common shares. Concurrently, Dr. D'Urso has been appointed CEO and Chairman of Fifty 1 Labs, Inc., ushering in a new era of leadership, while Brandon Spikes remains President and Director. With Genetic Networks' team actively negotiating multi-million dollar contracts with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), this strategic move positions FITY for rapid expansion and leadership in the fast-growing biotechnology and wellness markets.

Pursuing Multi-Million Dollar DoD Contracts

Genetic Networks is actively negotiating multi-million dollar DoD contracts, leveraging GeneScape™ to develop biothreat countermeasures and rapid therapeutic responses for warfighters against Category A, B, and C threats. The platform's high-quality data, generated through validated SOPs, integrates with AI/ML analytics to deliver high-confidence medical countermeasures (MCMs) in the field and clinic. FITY aims to expand the GeneScape™ Drug Response Matrix (DRM) dataset, enhancing its biodefense capabilities post-acquisition.

"The DoD opportunity underscores GeneScape's strategic importance," said John Pirro, COO of Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. "We're working to secure these contracts, providing capital and validation to fuel our expansion across government and commercial markets."

Acquisition of Genetic Networks: A $10 Million Game-Changer for FITY

Genetic Networks, established in 2015 by Dr. Gennaro D'Urso—a geneticist with over 25 years of expertise in yeast genetics and biological networks—and a co-founder who is a Nobel Prize-winning scientist, brings its proprietary GeneScape™ platform to FITY's portfolio. Based in Miami, Florida, with a lean team of 6 employees scalable to 50, Genetic Networks has developed cutting-edge biotechnology that integrates genomics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning to accelerate drug discovery. The GeneScape™ platform, originating from Stanford University research, analyzes gene-drug interactions across 6,000 genes, creating a functional correlation map of cellular activity with 8,000 records and 6,000 data points each. This technology identifies promising therapeutic targets, validates compounds, and predicts medical conditions treatable by tested products, slashing traditional drug development timelines from 9-12 years to 2-4 years while dramatically reducing costs.

GeneScape™ offers a suite of innovative applications:

Drug Repurposing : Screens thousands of FDA-approved drugs to uncover new uses, such as alternative treatments for rare diseases, extending patent life by up to three years and unlocking hidden value for pharmaceutical portfolios.

: Screens thousands of FDA-approved drugs to uncover new uses, such as alternative treatments for rare diseases, extending patent life by up to three years and unlocking hidden value for pharmaceutical portfolios. Biothreat Research : Supports federal contracts for rapid pandemic response and biodefense, measuring drug impacts on living cells to match signatures with disease profiles.

: Supports federal contracts for rapid pandemic response and biodefense, measuring drug impacts on living cells to match signatures with disease profiles. Food Additive & Supplement Testing: Evaluates health impacts of additives, providing data-driven solutions for regulatory agencies, with anticipated demand shifts by Q2 2025.

The $10 million acquisition, finalized today through the issuance of 10,000,000 FITY common shares valued at $1.00 each, was approved by the majority of shareholders and FITY's board of directors. This deal integrates Genetic Networks' intellectual property—including the GeneScape™ Drug Response Matrix (DRM), which offers target deconvolution and liability data—along with its talent and operational capabilities into FITY's ecosystem. With no direct competitors offering this unique pharmacogenomic database and rapid repurposing pathway, Genetic Networks enhances FITY's valuation amid surging biotech demand.

"Acquiring Genetic Networks for $10 million in shares is a pivotal step in our mission to drive innovation at the intersection of health and technology," said Dr. Gennaro D'Urso, newly appointed CEO and Chairman of Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. "We were comfortable with the $1.00 per share purchase price because we firmly believe this company's potential will far surpass that valuation. With GeneScape™ as a cornerstone and Robert Clark remaining with the company as a Director, we're ready to scale our impact, bringing personalized medicine and novel therapeutics to market faster. FITY's resources and vision make this the perfect platform for growth."

Leadership Team Bolsters Vision

Dr. D’Urso, with a Ph.D. from the University of Washington and a tenured pharmacology associate professorship at the University of Miami, assumes leadership as CEO and Chairman. Brandon Spikes continues as President and Director, overseeing 51 LLC, FITY’s sports and wellness division, and collaborating with D’Urso to integrate GeneScape™ into FITY’s supplement line. John Pirro, with 18+ years in pharmaceuticals and CROs, steps in as Chief Clinical Operations Officer (CCOO). Pirro’s resume includes driving Phase I-IV clinical efficiency at Bayer and securing FDA approval for an ADC drug at KCAS, ensuring operational excellence. Robert Clark will remain with the company as a member of its Board of Directors, providing continued strategic guidance.

"Staying on as President allows me to keep pushing our wellness mission," said Brandon Spikes. "Partnering with Dr. D'Urso's team to enhance our supplements with GeneScape™ precision is a game-changer. We're building a complete wellness brand for athletes and health enthusiasts."

Market Research Highlights Growth Potential

The $1.55 trillion biotech market (2024, Grand View Research) grows at a 13.9% CAGR through 2030, with personalized medicine ($900B by 2030, Statista) and biodefense ($20B by 2027, IBISWorld) as key drivers. The $45 billion sports nutrition market (Allied Market Research) complements FITY's dual strategy, enhanced by Genetic Networks' pharma relationships and DoD prospects.

A Vision for Rapid Expansion

FITY plans to:

Scale Operations : Open R&D hubs in Florida and beyond, hiring talent to advance GeneScape™ and clinical trials.

: Open R&D hubs in Florida and beyond, hiring talent to advance GeneScape™ and clinical trials. Enhance Products : Integrate GeneScape™ into wellness offerings, including food additive testing, and pursue drug repurposing for rare diseases.

: Integrate GeneScape™ into wellness offerings, including food additive testing, and pursue drug repurposing for rare diseases. Secure Partnerships : Leverage Genetic Networks' pharma ties (e.g., Gilead Sciences) and government collaborations to extend drug patent life and support due diligence for biotech investors.

: Leverage Genetic Networks' pharma ties (e.g., Gilead Sciences) and government collaborations to extend drug patent life and support due diligence for biotech investors. Drive Shareholder Value: Boost stock performance with this $10M acquisition's momentum and therapeutic solutions pipeline.

Teleconference to Introduce New Management and Strategic Initiatives



To provide further insight into this exciting chapter for Fifty 1 Labs, Inc., the company will host a teleconference on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 4:15 PM Eastern Time. This event will introduce the new management team, including Dr. Gennaro D'Urso, Brandon Spikes, and John Pirro, and highlight the innovative projects underway at Genetic Networks and 51 Labs LLC. Attendees will learn about the company's ambitious plans, including advancements in the GeneScape™ platform, potential DoD contracts, and the integration of biotech solutions into FITY's wellness offerings.

About Fifty 1 Labs, Inc.

Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. (OTC: FITY), a Nevada corporation based at 751 North Drive, Melbourne, FL 32934, is a holding company driving innovation in health, wellness, and biotechnology. FITY owns 100% of Genetic Networks LLC, a Delaware-based biotech firm founded in 2015 by Dr. Gennaro D'Urso. Genetic Networks, headquartered in Miami, Florida, develops the GeneScape™ platform, a yeast-based, whole-genome analysis tool that accelerates drug discovery for personalized medicine, biodefense, and wellness applications, with proven success serving major pharma clients like Bristol Myers Squibb. FITY also wholly owns 51, LLC, its sports nutrition subsidiary offering a premium line of supplements—including pre-workout formulas, BCAAs, ION+ Electrolyte Formula, Turmeric Gummies, and Ashwagandha Gummies—designed to enhance athletic performance, recovery, and overall health. The Quickness, Astound NMN, and Drago Knives have been merged out of the company and are no longer part of Fifty 1 Labs, Inc., sharpening FITY's focus on biotech and wellness synergies to empower individuals and organizations worldwide.

About Genetic Networks

Founded in 2015 by Dr. Gennaro D'Urso, Genetic Networks LLC, a Delaware company, develops drug discovery tools via its GeneScape™ platform, serving pharma giants and pursuing DoD contracts.



Safe Harbor Statement:

