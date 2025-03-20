Mediavine Leads in Advertising Efficiency, Measures 62% Below Industry Average in Carbon Reduction

NEW YORK, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediavine , the leading full-service ad management company, today announced it has achieved a 62% lower carbon footprint than the industry average with its ad tech emissions, setting a new industry standard for sustainability. This achievement is the latest testament to Mediavine’s commitment to efficiency for its publisher community. Scope3 , the leader in decarbonizing media and advertising, confirmed Mediavine’s ongoing commitment to efficiency and speed also results in significantly lower carbon emissions for its publishers and advertisers.

By leveraging Scope3’s Collaborative Sustainability Platform, a tool designed to help companies measure, manage, and reduce their carbon emissions, Mediavine has been able to directly translate its efficiencies into measurable sustainable results. Scope3’s latest audit in January of 2025 verifies:



Efficiency Contributes to a 62% Reduction in Emissions: Mediavine’s ad tech produces 62% fewer emissions than US benchmarks — highlighting its effective approach to sustainable advertising.

Mediavine’s ad tech produces 62% fewer emissions than US benchmarks — highlighting its effective approach to sustainable advertising. Ad Inventory Identified as Non-Climate Risk: Mediavine champions sustainable advertising, and 100% of its inventory has been reviewed and designated as "not climate risk" by Scope3, enabling new "Green Media Product" purchasing opportunities for eco-conscious buyers.

Mediavine champions sustainable advertising, and 100% of its inventory has been reviewed and designated as "not climate risk" by Scope3, enabling new "Green Media Product" purchasing opportunities for eco-conscious buyers. Industry Leadership: Mediavine's measurement results are driven by several best practices. These include minimizing reseller partnerships, vetting sites with strict standards to prevent MFA inventory, and having exclusive management of a publisher's ad strategy. All of these allow Mediavine to scale its impact across all 15,000 publishers it manages.



“At Mediavine, efficiency isn’t just about performance––it’s about responsibility,” said Amanda Martin, CRO at Mediavine. “By showing that we are beating the industry standard by 62%, we’re proving that sustainability and success go hand-in-hand. We’re committed to setting new standards that benefit both our partners and the planet.”

"Mediavine's results reflect their focus on efficiency and sustainability," said David Fischer, GM, Global Ad Tech Platforms at Scope3. "They've shown that you can reduce emissions while delivering great value to publishers and advertisers. This sets a powerful example for the industry."

Mediavine’s focus on efficiency is helping publishers maximize their performance with a faster delivery in ads while working with fewer resellers — supporting a more sustainable ecosystem. As the company continues to innovate, it sets a new standard for sustainable advertising within the industry.

Mediavine is the largest exclusive independent full-service ad management company, representing and monetizing approximately 11,000 publisher partner websites with 1.6 billion monthly pageviews in addition to its owned and operated properties.

