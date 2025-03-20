Perovskite Solar Cells Market 2025: A Breakthrough Year Amidst Rising Adoption in Solar Energy Solutions

Dublin, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Perovskite Solar Cells Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Application, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Perovskite Solar Cells Market is poised for significant growth due to the increasing demand for efficient, cost-effective, and sustainable solar energy solutions. In 2025, the market is expected to experience rapid growth as innovations in material science and solar technology continue to improve the performance and stability of PSCs.



The market is driven by various factors, including the growing demand for renewable energy, technological advancements, and government incentives aimed at reducing carbon footprints. By 2034, the market for perovskite solar cells is expected to dominate the global solar energy industry, supported by the increasing adoption of PSCs in commercial, residential, and industrial applications.

Insights Into Market Dynamics

The trend towards integrating perovskite solar cells with other renewable technologies, such as energy storage and grid systems, is gaining momentum. This synergy allows for efficient energy management and addresses the intermittency issues associated with solar power generation.

The primary driver for the growth of the perovskite solar cells market is the push for cost-effective, high-efficiency renewable energy solutions. With governments and industries focusing on achieving net-zero emissions by mid-century, the demand for more efficient and affordable solar energy technologies, like PSCs, is expected to rise substantially.

Despite their efficiency, perovskite solar cells face challenges in terms of stability and long-term performance. While significant progress has been made in enhancing their durability, further research and development are needed to make these cells viable for large-scale, long-term applications.

There is a tremendous opportunity in the development of flexible and lightweight perovskite solar cells, which can be integrated into consumer electronics, wearable devices, and off-grid applications. The ability to produce low-cost, flexible, and efficient solar cells opens up new markets and consumer bases for PSCs.

Key Topics Covered



1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 Stakeholder Analysis

1.2.1 Use Case

1.2.2 End User and Buying Criteria

1.3 Market Dynamics Overview

1.3.1 Market Drivers

1.3.2 Market Restraints

1.3.3 Market Opportunities

1.4 Regulatory & Policy Impact Analysis

1.5 Patent Analysis

1.6 Start-Up Landscape

1.7 Investment Landscape and R&D Trends

1.8 Future Outlook and Market Roadmap

1.9 Supply Chain Analysis

1.10 Value Chain Analysis

1.11 Global Pricing Analysis

1.12 Industry Attractiveness



2. Perovskite Solar Cells Market (by Application)

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Perovskite Solar Cells Market (by Application)

2.3.1 Residential

2.3.2 Commercial

2.3.3 Industrial

2.3.4 Others

2.4 Perovskite Solar Cells Market (by End-Use Industry)

2.4.1 Power Generation

2.4.2 Automotive

2.4.3 Consumer Electronics

2.4.4 Others



3. Perovskite Solar Cells Market (by Product)

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Perovskite Solar Cells Market (by Structure)

3.3.1 Perovskite-Silicon Tandem Cells

3.3.2 Flexible Perovskite Solar Cells

3.3.3 Rigid Perovskite Solar Cells



4. Perovskite Solar Cells Market (by Region)

4.1 Perovskite Solar Cells Market (by Region)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 Regional Overview

4.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market

4.2.4 Key Companies

4.2.5 Application

4.2.6 Product

4.2.7 U.S.

4.2.8 Canada

4.2.9 Mexico

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Regional Overview

4.3.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.3.3 Factors Challenging the Market

4.3.4 Key Companies

4.3.5 Application

4.3.6 Product

4.3.7 Germany

4.3.8 France

4.3.9 Italy

4.3.10 Spain

4.3.11 U.K.

4.3.12 Rest-of-Europe

4.4 Asia-Pacific

4.4.1 Regional Overview

4.4.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.4.3 Factors Challenging the Market

4.4.4 Ongoing Projects

4.4.5 Key Companies

4.4.6 Application

4.4.7 Product

4.4.8 China

4.4.9 Japan

4.4.10 India

4.4.11 South Korea

4.4.12 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

4.5 Rest-of-the-World

4.5.1 Regional Overview

4.5.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.5.3 Factors Challenging the Market

4.5.4 Ongoing Projects

4.5.5 Key Companies

4.5.6 Application

4.5.7 Product

4.5.8 South America

4.5.9 Middle East and Africa

5. Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Next Frontiers

5.2 Geographic Assessment

5.3 Company Profiles

5.3.1 Oxford PV

5.3.2 Saule Technologies

5.3.3 GCL Nano

5.3.4 Microquanta Semiconductor

5.3.5 Greatcell Solar

5.3.6 Hunt Perovskite Technologies

5.3.7 Swift Solar

5.3.8 Solaronix

5.3.9 Dyesol

5.3.10 FrontMaterials

5.3.11 Fujifilm Corporation

5.3.12 Tandem PV

5.3.13 Heliatek

5.3.14 Solliance

5.3.15 Kyocera Corporation

6. Research Methodology



