Precision Medicine Surge: KFSHRC Achieves 39% Rise in Genetic Mutation Analysis





RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) has reported a significant increase in the number of targeted mutations analysed. The latest data reveal that the number of analyzed mutations has increased from 3,969 cases in 2023 to 5,514 in 2024, representing a 38.93% growth. This surge reflects the increasing reliance on genetic diagnostics for identifying hereditary diseases, guiding cancer treatments, and tailoring therapies to individual patients.

Targeted mutation analysis is a crucial component of modern genomic medicine, enabling the identification of specific genetic variations that contribute to disease development. Unlike whole-genome sequencing, which examines an individual's entire genetic code, this approach relies on known mutations associated with conditions such as hereditary cancers, metabolic disorders, and rare genetic diseases. At KFSHRC, the application of this technique has become particularly significant in oncology, where genetic profiling of tumours helps determine personalised treatment strategies. Oncologists can select targeted therapies that improve patient outcomes and minimise unnecessary treatments by detecting key gene mutations such as BRCA1, BRCA2, TP53, EGFR, KRAS, and BRAF.

Prof. Jackie Y. Ying, Chief Innovation and Research Officer of KFSHRC, emphasised the significance of this advancement, stating that the institution’s growing focus on genomic medicine is transforming healthcare by enabling more accurate diagnoses and tailored treatment approaches. Advancements in next-generation sequencing (NGS) allow efficient genetic testing and have surged targeted mutation analysis at KFSHRC.

KFSHRC has expanded its research efforts and invested in an advanced biobank facility. With the biobanking of patient samples, we can identify gene and protein biomarkers associated with various diseases by integrating multi-omics and machine learning. This allows us to develop pharmacogenomics for effective and early detection of diseases,” said Prof. Ying. “Likewise, we can design RNA and peptide therapies that would target the treatment of these gene and protein biomarkers, respectively. Our goal is to significantly expedite the development of personalized medicine for our patients, particularly those affected by cancer and genetic diseases.

KFSHRC has achieved remarkable recognition, ranking first in the Middle East and Africa and 15th globally on the list of the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the third consecutive year.

