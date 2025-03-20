Colorectal Cancer Screening and Diagnostics Market Report 2025, with Profiles of Fujifilm, Olympus, Exact Sciences, Danaher, Guardant Health, Diacarta, Mainz Biomed, Novigenix and more

Dublin, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Colorectal Cancer Screening and Diagnostics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report summarizes the colorectal cancer screening and diagnostic testing service market, including a market snapshot and company profiles of leading product manufacturers/service providers. It provides a comprehensive market breakdown with in-depth information regarding each segment. The overview section of the report describes market trends and dynamics, including drivers, challenges, and opportunities. It provides information on emerging technologies and developments in the industry. The report also analyzes critical market players' financials, product portfolios, and recent activities.
The Colorectal Cancer Screening and Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 40 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 46.1 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 2.9%.
The increasing incidence of colorectal cancer, rise in demand for non-invasive colorectal cancer screening, growing need for early cancer detection to lower treatment cost, advances in genomics and molecular diagnostics, and rising financial burden on healthcare are key factors driving the market's growth. However, the limited sensitivity of non-invasive testing methods, sample collection challenges, and stringent regulations might hinder the market's growth in the next five years.
This report segments the global market by test type, end user, and region. By test type, the colonoscopy and sigmoidoscopy segment held the largest market share in 2023, and this segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.7% during the forecast period.
In terms of end users, the hospital and clinic segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period. This segment dominated with 69.3% of the market in 2023 and is forecast to reach a value of $31.4 billion by the end of 2029.
North America held the largest regional market share, with 60.8% in 2023. An increasing number of screening tests for colorectal cancer coupled with the significant regional presence of key product manufacturers are responsible for a large share.
Leading product manufacturers in the global market include Fujifilm Holdings Corp., Olympus Corp., Exact Sciences Corp., Danaher Corp., Guardant Health, and New Horizon Health.
Report Scope
The report features profiles of leading product manufacturers/service providers in the colorectal cancer screening and diagnostic testing service industry, including Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Exact Sciences Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Guardant Health, New Horizon Health, and Quest Diagnostics.
The market is segmented by geographical region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).
Regional analysis is further segregated:
- North America: The U.S., Canada, and Mexico
- Europe: Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific
Data for market estimates have been provided for 2021 and 2022 as the historical years and 2023 as the base year, with the forecast through 2029.
The report includes:
- 37 data tables and 71 additional tables
- Analyses of trends in the global market for colorectal cancer screening and diagnostics, with sales data for 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029
- Estimates and forecasts of the market size by type, end user and geographic region
- Discussion of emerging technologies and developments, and the macroeconomic factors affecting the market
- Coverage of stages, etiology, pathophysiology, and risk factors of colorectal cancer, and discussion on its diagnosis, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenarios
- Information on product pipeline, approvals, launches and expansions and funding and grants in the medical industry
- Review of patent data and other new developments
- Discussion of ESG challenges and practices of the industry
- Assessment of the competitive landscape, including the market shares of leading companies, their product portfolios and financial overviews
- Information on recent mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, investments, and divestments
- Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Fujifilm Holdings Corp., Olympus Corp., Exact Sciences Corp., Danaher Corp., and Guardant Health
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|166
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$40 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$46.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|2.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Insights
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Disease Area Overview
- Stages of Colorectal Cancer
- Stage 0
- Stage I
- Stage II
- Stage III
- Stage IV
- Etiology
- Genetic Factors
- Environmental Factors
- Pathophysiology
- Germline Mutations
- Sporadic Mutations
- Metastasis
- Clinical Implications
- Risk Factors
- Inherited Syndromes
- Lynch Syndrome (HNPCC)
- Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP)
- Diagnosis
- Prognosis
- Types of Colorectal Cancer
- Colorectal Adenocarcinoma
- Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors (GISTs)
- Carcinoids
- Turcot Syndrome
- Peutz-Jeghers Syndrome (PJS)
- Familial Colorectal Cancer (FCC)
- Juvenile Polyposis Syndrome (JPS)
- Lynch Syndrome (Hereditary Nonpolyposis Colorectal Cancer)
- MUTYH-Associated Polyposis (MAP)
- Market Definition
- Inclusion and Exclusion Criteria
- Inclusion Criteria
- Exclusion Criteria
- Market Introduction
- The Road Ahead
- Global Prevalence of Colorectal Cancer
- Industry Outlook: Regulatory Framework
- Reimbursement Scenarios
- Colonoscopy and Sigmoidoscopy Tests
- Stool DNA Test
- Fecal Immunochemical Tests (FIT)
- Fecal Occult Blood Tests (FOBT)
- Blood-based/Biomarker Tests
- Product Pipeline
- Comparison of Colorectal Cancer Screening and Diagnostic Tests
- Colonoscopy Tests
- Sigmoidoscopy Tests
- Fecal Immunochemical Tests (FIT)
- Guaiac Fecal Occult Blood Tests (gFOBT)
- Stool DNA Tests
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Incidence of Colorectal Cancer
- Growing Financial Burden
- Advances in Genomics and Molecular Diagnostics
- Rise in Demand for Non-Invasive Colorectal Cancer Screening
- Growing Need for Early Cancer Detection to Lower Treatment Costs
- Market Restraints
- Limited Sensitivity of Non-Invasive Testing Methods
- Sample Collection Challenges
- Stringent Regulations
- Market Opportunities
- Global Expansion of Colorectal Cancer Screening Programs
- Emerging Economies Proposing Significant Untapped Potential
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Multimodal Approaches to Colorectal Cancer Screening
- Development of At-Home Colorectal Cancer Screening Kits
- Emerging Use of Gut Microbiota in Colorectal Cancer Diagnosis
- Adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- Digital Health Interventions
- Multicancer Detection (MCD) Assays
- Development of Self-Propelled Colonoscopes
- Aer-O-Scope Colonoscope
- ColonoSight
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Key Market Trends
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Test Type
- Colonoscopy and Sigmoidoscopy Tests
- Stool DNA Tests
- Blood-Based/Biomarker Tests
- Fecal Occult Blood Tests (FOBT)
- Fecal Immunochemical Tests (FIT)
- Market Analysis by End User
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Ambulatory Centers
- At-home Care
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Competitive Landscape
- Partnerships and Collaborations
- Acquisitions
- Business Expansions
- Funding and Grants
- Product Approvals, Launches and Expansions
- Regulatory and Legal Activities
- Medicare and Insurance Coverage
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Colorectal Cancer Screening and Diagnostic Testing Service Market
Company Profiles
- Danaher Corp.
- Diacarta
- Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Exact Sciences Corp.
- Freenome Holdings Inc.
- Fujifilm Holdings Corp.
- GI-View
- Guardant Health
- Hangzhou Novahealth Technology Co. Ltd.
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
- Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd.
- Mainz Biomed
- Novigenix
- Olympus Corp.
- Quest Diagnostics Inc.
- Quidelortho Corp.
