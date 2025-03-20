Colorectal Cancer Screening and Diagnostics Market Report 2025, with Profiles of Fujifilm, Olympus, Exact Sciences, Danaher, Guardant Health, Diacarta, Mainz Biomed, Novigenix and more

Dublin, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Colorectal Cancer Screening and Diagnostics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report summarizes the colorectal cancer screening and diagnostic testing service market, including a market snapshot and company profiles of leading product manufacturers/service providers. It provides a comprehensive market breakdown with in-depth information regarding each segment. The overview section of the report describes market trends and dynamics, including drivers, challenges, and opportunities. It provides information on emerging technologies and developments in the industry. The report also analyzes critical market players' financials, product portfolios, and recent activities.



The Colorectal Cancer Screening and Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 40 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 46.1 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 2.9%.



The increasing incidence of colorectal cancer, rise in demand for non-invasive colorectal cancer screening, growing need for early cancer detection to lower treatment cost, advances in genomics and molecular diagnostics, and rising financial burden on healthcare are key factors driving the market's growth. However, the limited sensitivity of non-invasive testing methods, sample collection challenges, and stringent regulations might hinder the market's growth in the next five years.



This report segments the global market by test type, end user, and region. By test type, the colonoscopy and sigmoidoscopy segment held the largest market share in 2023, and this segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.7% during the forecast period.



In terms of end users, the hospital and clinic segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period. This segment dominated with 69.3% of the market in 2023 and is forecast to reach a value of $31.4 billion by the end of 2029.



North America held the largest regional market share, with 60.8% in 2023. An increasing number of screening tests for colorectal cancer coupled with the significant regional presence of key product manufacturers are responsible for a large share.



Leading product manufacturers in the global market include Fujifilm Holdings Corp., Olympus Corp., Exact Sciences Corp., Danaher Corp., Guardant Health, and New Horizon Health.



Report Scope



The market is segmented by geographical region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).



Regional analysis is further segregated:

North America: The U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific

Data for market estimates have been provided for 2021 and 2022 as the historical years and 2023 as the base year, with the forecast through 2029.



The report includes:

37 data tables and 71 additional tables

Analyses of trends in the global market for colorectal cancer screening and diagnostics, with sales data for 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

Estimates and forecasts of the market size by type, end user and geographic region

Discussion of emerging technologies and developments, and the macroeconomic factors affecting the market

Coverage of stages, etiology, pathophysiology, and risk factors of colorectal cancer, and discussion on its diagnosis, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenarios

Information on product pipeline, approvals, launches and expansions and funding and grants in the medical industry

Review of patent data and other new developments

Discussion of ESG challenges and practices of the industry

Assessment of the competitive landscape, including the market shares of leading companies, their product portfolios and financial overviews

Information on recent mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, investments, and divestments

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Fujifilm Holdings Corp., Olympus Corp., Exact Sciences Corp., Danaher Corp., and Guardant Health

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 166 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $40 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $46.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Insights

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Disease Area Overview

Stages of Colorectal Cancer Stage 0 Stage I Stage II Stage III Stage IV

Etiology

Genetic Factors

Environmental Factors

Pathophysiology

Germline Mutations

Sporadic Mutations

Metastasis

Clinical Implications

Risk Factors

Inherited Syndromes

Lynch Syndrome (HNPCC)

Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP)

Diagnosis

Prognosis

Types of Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal Adenocarcinoma

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors (GISTs)

Carcinoids

Turcot Syndrome

Peutz-Jeghers Syndrome (PJS)

Familial Colorectal Cancer (FCC)

Juvenile Polyposis Syndrome (JPS)

Lynch Syndrome (Hereditary Nonpolyposis Colorectal Cancer)

MUTYH-Associated Polyposis (MAP)

Market Definition

Inclusion and Exclusion Criteria

Inclusion Criteria

Exclusion Criteria

Market Introduction

The Road Ahead

Global Prevalence of Colorectal Cancer

Industry Outlook: Regulatory Framework

Reimbursement Scenarios

Colonoscopy and Sigmoidoscopy Tests

Stool DNA Test

Fecal Immunochemical Tests (FIT)

Fecal Occult Blood Tests (FOBT)

Blood-based/Biomarker Tests

Product Pipeline

Comparison of Colorectal Cancer Screening and Diagnostic Tests

Colonoscopy Tests

Sigmoidoscopy Tests

Fecal Immunochemical Tests (FIT)

Guaiac Fecal Occult Blood Tests (gFOBT)

Stool DNA Tests

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Increasing Incidence of Colorectal Cancer Growing Financial Burden Advances in Genomics and Molecular Diagnostics Rise in Demand for Non-Invasive Colorectal Cancer Screening Growing Need for Early Cancer Detection to Lower Treatment Costs

Market Restraints Limited Sensitivity of Non-Invasive Testing Methods Sample Collection Challenges Stringent Regulations

Market Opportunities Global Expansion of Colorectal Cancer Screening Programs Emerging Economies Proposing Significant Untapped Potential



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Multimodal Approaches to Colorectal Cancer Screening

Development of At-Home Colorectal Cancer Screening Kits

Emerging Use of Gut Microbiota in Colorectal Cancer Diagnosis

Adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Digital Health Interventions

Multicancer Detection (MCD) Assays

Development of Self-Propelled Colonoscopes

Aer-O-Scope Colonoscope

ColonoSight

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Key Market Trends

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Analysis by Test Type Colonoscopy and Sigmoidoscopy Tests Stool DNA Tests Blood-Based/Biomarker Tests Fecal Occult Blood Tests (FOBT) Fecal Immunochemical Tests (FIT)

Market Analysis by End User Hospitals and Clinics Diagnostic Laboratories Ambulatory Centers At-home Care

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Competitive Landscape

Partnerships and Collaborations

Acquisitions

Business Expansions

Funding and Grants

Product Approvals, Launches and Expansions

Regulatory and Legal Activities

Medicare and Insurance Coverage

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Colorectal Cancer Screening and Diagnostic Testing Service Market

Company Profiles

Danaher Corp.

Diacarta

Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd.

Exact Sciences Corp.

Freenome Holdings Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

GI-View

Guardant Health

Hangzhou Novahealth Technology Co. Ltd.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd.

Mainz Biomed

Novigenix

Olympus Corp.

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Quidelortho Corp.

