Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Orion Corporation has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act, according to which the total number of Orion shares owned directly, indirectly and through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds increased on 19 March 2025 above five (5) per cent of Orion Corporation’s total shares.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds subject to notification:

 % of shares and voting rights
(total of point A)		% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
(total of point B)		Total of both in % (points A + B)Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached5.03% shares




Below 5% voting rights		0.00% shares




Below 5% voting rights		5.03% shares




Below 5% voting rights		141,134,278 shares




763,427,275 voting rights
Position of previous notification (if applicable)Below 5% shares




Below 5% voting rights		Below 5% shares




Below 5% voting rights		Below 5% shares




Below 5% voting rights		 

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

Point A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares
ISIN code		Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
 Direct (SMA 9:5)Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)Direct (SMA 9:5)Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009014377 7,105,295 shares




Below 5% voting rights		 5.03% shares




Below 5% voting rights
POINT A SUBTOTAL7,105,295 shares




Below 5% voting rights		5.03% shares




Below 5% voting rights

Point B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise / Conversion PeriodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
Securities LentN/AN/APhysical5,622 shares




Below 5% voting rights		0.00% shares




Below 5% voting rights
   POINT B SUBTOTAL5,622 shares




Below 5% voting rights		0.00% shares




Below 5% voting rights

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2024 amounted to EUR 1,542 million and the company had about 3,700 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.