Smart Lighting Market to Reach $392.51 Billion by 2033 - IoT Integration and Energy Savings Propel Smart Lighting Adoption Across Key Regions

Dublin, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Lighting Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Smart Lighting Market is expected to reach US$ 392.51 billion 2033 from US$ 247.02 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 5.28% from 2025 to 2033.



The market for smart lighting is expanding as a result of the growing need for energy-efficient solutions, IoT technology breakthroughs, and the proliferation of linked homes. Government programs that support energy conservation and sustainability are also quite important. Adoption is also being fueled by the rising need for automation and convenience, as well as the popularity of voice assistants and smart home appliances. The market for smart lighting is growing due to factors like urbanization, increased disposable incomes, and the emphasis on lowering carbon footprints.



Growth Drivers for the Smart Lighting Market

Quick developments in technology



One of the main factors driving the market's expansion is the Internet of Things' (IoT) integration with lighting systems. More flexibility and control are made possible by IoT, which makes it possible to link and control lighting equipment remotely via networks. Furthermore, the market is expected to increase because to the quick development of networking technologies like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Zigbee, which make it simpler to incorporate lighting systems into larger smart home and smart building ecosystems. It provides improved convenience and experience by allowing users to manage lights using smartphones, voice assistants, or integrated control systems. In addition, the market is seeing lucrative growth prospects due to the growing use of networking technologies, which enable data collecting and analytics that enable more intelligent lighting decisions based on user behavior, ambient circumstances, and energy usage trends.



Growing demand for cost reduction and energy efficiency



The market is expanding as a result of the increased demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions. By giving users more exact control over lighting schedules and levels, smart lighting systems are intended to lower electricity use. Additionally, the market is expanding due to the expanding use of energy-efficient lighting technologies like light-emitting diode (LED) lighting. A further aspect driving growth is the pervasive use of sensors and connectivity, which enable smart lighting to adapt to the amount of natural light present or the occupancy of a space. Furthermore, the market is expanding as a result of several regulations being put in place by governments and environmental organizations worldwide to encourage the use of energy-efficient lighting options in an effort to lessen carbon emissions and fight climate change.



Increasing knowledge of how light affects health and wellbeing



The market is expanding as a result of rising knowledge of how lighting affects health and wellbeing and the increased use of smart lighting solutions. By simulating natural light patterns, smart lighting systems can support human circadian rhythm maintenance, enhancing sleep quality and general wellbeing. Additionally, they enhance visibility and lessen eye strain, both of which are advantageous in professional settings. Additionally, the market is expanding as a result of the growing use of smart lighting solutions in healthcare facilities to create environments that promote staff productivity and patient rehabilitation. The market expansion is also being accelerated by the growing acceptance of smart lighting because of its potential for therapeutic uses, such as the treatment of illnesses including seasonal affective disorder (SAD) and specific sleep disorders.



Challenges in the Smart Lighting Market

High Upfront Costs



In the market for smart lighting, high upfront expenditures are a major obstacle. Compared to conventional lighting solutions, the initial cost of smart bulbs, control systems, and installation might be significantly greater. Customers may be discouraged from switching due to this financial barrier, particularly in sectors where prices are crucial. Long-term energy savings are provided by smart lighting, but widespread adoption is still hampered by the initial cost, especially for consumers on a tight budget.



Security Concerns



The market for smart lighting is severely hampered by security issues since IoT-connected products are susceptible to cyberattacks. Hackers may use flaws in smart lighting systems to take control of household appliances or obtain unauthorized access to personal information. Customers may be reluctant to embrace smart lighting technology despite its convenience and energy efficiency advantages if certain devices lack strong security features, which could raise privacy and safety concerns.



Smart Lighting Market Overview by Regions



Due to the rapid adoption of IoT and smart home technologies, North America is leading the world in the growth of the smart lighting industry. Driven by government measures for sustainability and energy efficiency, Europe comes next. Rapid urbanization and rising disposable incomes are driving the Asia-Pacific region's economy, especially in metropolitan areas. Compared to other regions, Latin America and the Middle East are embracing smart lighting solutions more slowly, but nonetheless.



United States Smart Lighting Market



The market for smart lighting in the US is expanding quickly due to rising IoT technology adoption and consumer demand for sustainable, energy-efficient solutions. American consumers are more likely to install smart lighting in their homes and businesses due to the widespread availability of smart home appliances and platforms such as Google Home and Amazon Alexa. The market is also stimulated by government programs and laws that encourage energy conservation. Smart lighting's growing use is further facilitated by its integration with commercial sectors like retail, offices, and public areas. As connected technologies and consumer awareness increase, the industry is anticipated to keep expanding.



In June 2024, to reinvent smart home lighting solutions, GE Lighting, a Savant company, has teamed up with Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.'s worldwide connected living platform, SmartThings. The goal of this partnership is to provide customers a wider selection of cutting-edge connected lighting solutions for their houses. Cync Reveal undercabinet fixtures now easily connect to SmartThings because to Matter compatibility. By providing solutions that are easily adjustable to consumers' interests and lifestyles, this integration transforms kitchen lighting.



Germany Smart Lighting Market



The market for smart lighting in Germany is growing as a result of robust government programs emphasizing energy efficiency and sustainability. The need for smart lighting solutions is rising as a result of the nation's sophisticated infrastructure and expanding use of smart home technology. Smart lighting is being used more and more in public areas, residential structures, and businesses to save energy and improve convenience. Germany is one of the top markets for smart lighting in Europe due to its dedication to environmental objectives and the growing adoption of IoT.



India Smart Lighting Market



The market for smart lighting in India is expanding quickly due to factors such increased urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and a growing emphasis on energy efficiency. The need for smart lighting is growing in the commercial, industrial, and residential sectors as people and companies look for more environmentally friendly solutions. Government programs encouraging energy conservation and technological developments also contribute to market expansion.



When Philips unveiled the Smart Light Hub (SLH) in New Delhi in February 2024, it marked a crucial turning point in this development. The SLH, which was designed by Signify, the world leader in lighting, gives patrons an immersive experience and embodies the idea of an experience center. By enabling visitors to investigate different smart lighting options, the center raises awareness and promotes adoption. This action highlights the growing demand for connected, energy-efficient lighting systems as well as the significance of smart lighting in India's developing urban infrastructure. The market for smart lighting is anticipated to grow rapidly in the upcoming years as India continues its modernization.



Saudi Arabia Smart Lighting Market



Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 plan, which prioritizes sustainability and smart city development, is driving the country's smart lighting market's notable expansion. Demand is being driven by the growing use of IoT and smart home technologies as well as government incentives for energy-efficient solutions. In order to save energy and improve convenience, smart lighting systems are being installed in public, commercial, and residential settings. With an emphasis on modernization and sustainability to meet the country's environmental goals, major cities like Riyadh and Jeddah are setting the standard for smart lighting projects.

Company Analysis: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Developments, Revenue

Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc.

Signify Holding

Honeywell International Inc.

Itron Inc.

Wipro Lighting

Verizon

Schneider Electric

Zumtobel Group

