Hepatitis C Testing Market to Reach $2.6 billion, Globally, by 2035 at 4.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Hepatitis C Testing Market by Technique (Immunoassay, PCR, and Other Techniques), Test (Antibody Test, Genotype Tests, and Viral Load Test), and End User (Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratory, Blood Banks, and Other End Users): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035". According to the report, the "hepatitis C testing market" was valued at $1.5 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $2.6 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2035.

Prime determinants of growth

Growing hepatitis C prevalence and need for early detection are the factors that drive the growth of the global hepatitis C testing market. However regulatory compliance is anticipated to hinder market growth. On the contrary, a rise in technological advancements is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the hepatitis C testing market during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2035 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $1.5 billion Market Size in 2035 $2.6 billion CAGR 4.9% No. of Pages in Report 312 Segments covered Technique, Test, End User, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA Drivers Presence of prevalence of hepatitis C cases

Availability of standard guidelines

Growing adoption of point of care testing Opportunity Technological advancements in hepatitis C testing Restraint Regulatory challenges and low awareness

The immunoassay segment held the highest market share in 2023.

By technique, the immunoassay segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, accounting for almost three-fifths of the global hepatitis C testing market revenue. This dominance is attributed to its cost-effectiveness, ease of use, and high throughput capabilities. It enables rapid screening for HCV antibodies, making it ideal for large-scale screenings in hospitals, blood banks, and point-of-care settings, driving widespread adoption globally.

However, the PCR test segment is projected to register a highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to its superior sensitivity, accuracy, and ability to detect low viral loads. Surge in adoption of real-time PCR assays for early and confirmatory diagnosis, coupled with advancements in automation and portable PCR platforms, is driving demand for hepatitis C testing solutions. In addition, increase in government initiatives for early screening programs and rise in need for high-throughput diagnostic solutions further support segment expansion.

The antibody segment held the highest market share in 2023.

By test, the antibody segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, accounting for almost three-fifths of the global hepatitis C testing market revenue. This is attributed to its cost-effectiveness, widespread availability, and ease of use in initial screening. The high adoption in blood banks, hospitals, and diagnostic centers, along with government-led screening programs, contributed to its growth. Additionally, its rapid turnaround time makes it a preferred choice for large-scale testing.

However, the viral load test segment is projected to register a highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to its critical role in monitoring treatment response and disease progression. The increasing adoption of quantitative PCR-based assays, advancements in automated molecular diagnostics, and the growing emphasis on personalized treatment strategies are key drivers. Additionally, rising hepatitis C cases and expanded government screening initiatives further boost demand for viral load testing.

The hospital and diagnostic laboratory segment held the highest market share in 2023.

By end user, the hospital and diagnostic laboratory segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, accounting for almost three-fifths of the global hepatitis C testing market revenue. This is attributed to the high volume of hepatitis C tests conducted in these settings, ensuring accurate diagnosis and disease monitoring. Advanced laboratory infrastructure, skilled professionals, and access to molecular testing technologies further drive demand. Additionally, government-led screening programs, increasing hospital visits, and the rising prevalence of hepatitis C infections contribute to the segment's strong market presence and growth.

However, the blood banks segment is projected to register highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the rising demand for safe blood transfusions and stringent screening regulations to prevent hepatitis C transmission. Increasing blood donation drives, advancements in nucleic acid testing (NAT), and government mandates for infectious disease screening further drive growth. Additionally, the expansion of blood banks in emerging economies supports market expansion.

North America held the highest market share in 2023.

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for almost two-fifths of the global hepatitis C testing market revenue. This is primarily owing to the presence of hepatitis Cases, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and widespread adoption of molecular diagnostics. Supportive government initiatives, strong reimbursement policies, and increased awareness programs further contributed to the region’s market dominance.

However, the Asia-Pacific segment is projected to register highest CAGR of 5.8%, owing to presence of hepatitis C cases, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and increasing government screening programs. Growing awareness, improving access to advanced diagnostic technologies, and the presence of a large undiagnosed population further drive market growth. Additionally, affordable testing solutions and rising healthcare investments boost adoption.

Leading Market Players

Abbott Laboratories

Cosara Diagnostics Pvt Ltd

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Molbio Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.

Qiagen N.V.

Trivitron Healthcare

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Hologic, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global hepatitis C testing market. These players have adopted different strategy such product approval, collaboration, and launch as the key strategies for expansion of their product portfolio to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

