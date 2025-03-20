JP3E Holdings Inc establishes Datang International Trading Co. Ltd as Joint Venture in South Korea with China Datang Holdings Group Corp. Ltd, Acquiring JP3E Preferred Shares, Providing Funding to Facilitate $2,800,000,000 in Copper and Gold Sales, agreeing to extend to LNG trading worldwide

SOMERSET, N.J., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JP 3E Holdings, Inc. (“JP3E”) formerly Spooz, Inc. (OTC: SPZI), a provider of innovative financial and commodity trading solutions, announces that Datang International Trading Co,, Ltd in South Korea is established between China Datang Holdings Group Corp. Ltd and JP3E, by acquiring JP3E Preferred Shares to assume control and to provide Trade Financing and actual Funding. This will facilitate existing contracts for the purchase of gold and copper cathodes with total sales of over $2,800,000,000. The financing will cover other JP3E contracts. This includes $35,000,000 specifically for gold and copper transactions. This funding is recycled repeatedly, from revenues generated by each transaction. The partnership within three countries, the USA, South Korea, and China, AS A NEW ECONOMIC PARADIGM, will foster major transactions, creating real value and solutions in the midst of international trading conflicts for the benefit of each nation. Both parties agreed to enter the trading contracts through Datang International Trading, Co, Ltd into LNG trading worldwide by providing the financial facilities.

The copper transaction will consist of a 1,000 MT trial shipment with subsequent shipments of 20,000 MT per month over the next 12 months. Additionally, the gold b2b business model for the Gold USA Citizen Visa Investment has been activated and will constitute approximately 25% of the $2,800,000,000 total sales. Details to follow. Total revenues from the sales are expected to generate over 20% gross profit for JP3E, with over 10% net profit margins.





Copper cathode being shipped as of March 17, 2025 - “大唐国投控股” Datang National Investment Holding Group Corp. LTD Externally referred to as Datang Holdings Group



Datang Holdings Group: A Driving Force in China’s New Economic Paradigm

Since the successful convening of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Datang Holdings Group has emerged as a vital force in implementing the nation’s security and development strategies under the new economic paradigm.

With a mission to integrate and innovate financial solutions to optimize modern productivity and production relations, the company actively collaborates with the technology sector and the real economy to promote the healthy development of national informatization, industry branding, and domestic product localization.

Since its establishment, Datang Holdings Group has set up more than 40 directly affiliated subsidiaries and has continually expanded its business scope through mergers and acquisitions as well as the establishment of new subsidiaries. The company’s diversified business portfolio spans a wide range of industries, including: Renewable energy generation, Ecological and environmental protection (carbon neutrality technologies), Oil and gas field technical services, Chemical industry, International trade in petroleum and natural gas, Port and warehousing logistics, Shipbuilding, Radar and satellite communications, Information technology, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT), Railway equipment, Water services, Agricultural and forestry industries, Biopharmaceuticals, Finance, Tourism, film and cultural industries.

Datang Holdings Group serves as an industrial-financial integration platform, leveraging multi-channel capital investment and operations to support national strategies. Its investment focus is primarily on foundational industries, resource-based industries, cutting-edge technologies, and emerging industries.

Highlights about China Datang Holdings Group Corp. Ltd

Datang Holdings carries out national security development strategies, integrating resources allocation, seeking international development while sticking to local culture. At the same time, by participating in the "one belt one road" strategy, Datang Holdings goes out of China to develop its international horizon.

The assets of subsidiaries and affiliated branches are distributed across all 31 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities in China, as well as in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and various overseas locations.

John K. Park will continue to serve the company as Chairman and CEO, overseeing directly the new copper and gold contracts to be executed. John K. Park will form a new team of personnel to put in place to manage and guide the company to its next level in obtaining NASDAQ requirements and qualifications.

JP3E, trading under the ticker SPZI, anticipates its name change through FINRA to JP 3E Holdings, Inc. to be effective with its new trading symbol in the coming days. Our new CUSIP number is 84915Q209. The company is also in the process of executing a 1-15 reverse split to better position JP3E to meet NASDAQ qualifications.

QUAN HAIFENG, CEO of China Datang Holdings Group Corp. Ltd, exclaimed: “We are excited to be joining JP3E as our means to enter into the US public market.”

John K. Park, CEO, Chairman and President of JP3E states: “I have been working abroad for the past 6+ months, traveling, often with staff members, internationally, back and forth between Korea, Zambia, Singapore, Congo and Dubai. Those trips were to complete due diligence and to negotiate and facilitate several contracts, necessitating incredible detail and arranging countless different logistical nuances to facilitate secure commodity transport. This includes metallurgical refinery facilities for purity testing and product modification to meet customer demands. To achieve not only industry standards, but express customer specifications, I dealt with requisite security measures, taxes, and a myriad of other issues to diligently and strategically negotiate pricing and payment timing to ensure contract completion."

More information about Datang Holdings Corp will be placed under the company’s Research tab on OTC Markets: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SPZI/research

About China Datang Holdings Group Corp. Ltd

China Datang Holdings Group Corp. Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "China Datang Holdings") was established in 2002. In 2014, the company underwent a strategic reorganization, integrating and acquiring multiple enterprises critical to national strategic industries. Over the years, it has grown into a comprehensive industrial conglomerate, with core businesses spanning satellite communications, information technology, petrochemical energy, renewable energy generation, environmental protection, agriculture and forestry, finance, trade and logistics, and emerging industries.

China Datang Holdings operates extensively across all 31 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities in China, including the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, as well as in over 10 countries and regions, including Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Dubai, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Japan.

As of the end of 2024, the company’s core businesses, including energy, information technology, and satellite communications, accounted for over 60% of its total operations. The company’s total core assets exceed 500 billion RMB.

About JP 3E Holdings, Inc.

JP3E is a global leader in commodity trading, known for its innovative approach to optimizing trade processes and solutions across numerous sectors. With a commitment to sustainability and market leadership, JP3E continues to drive new trends and solutions in global commodity markets.

