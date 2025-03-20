Bitget Celebrates 1.5 million Downloads in February





VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, proudly announces its position as the third most downloaded crypto exchange app worldwide in February 2025, according to data from SensorTower. With 1.57 million downloads, the platform trails only Binance and OKX in global rankings, further cementing its role as a key player in the digital asset industry. This milestone follows Bitget’s recent recognition as the #8 most trusted crypto exchange by Forbes, alongside surpassing 400 million registered users, a testament to its growing influence and user-centric innovations.

The exchange’s rise reflects its focus on delivering secure, intuitive trading solutions tailored to evolving market demands. By prioritizing robust security protocols, regulatory compliance, and transparent operations, Bitget has established itself as a reliable platform for traders navigating the dynamic crypto landscape. Features such as copy trading and Bitget Seed, an AI-driven tool for identifying emerging Web3 projects, equip users with advanced strategies and real-time insights, streamlining decision-making in fast-paced markets.

With this momentum, Bitget continues to expand its suite of trading tools and services. Recent upgrades to its platform integrate new and advanced technologies designed to enhance user experience, from seamless asset management to AI-powered market analytics. These advancements underscore the exchange’s ability to adapt to industry trends while maintaining a competitive edge.

As the industry continues to transform, Bitget remains focused on refining its platform, broadening its global footprint, and introducing new features that cater to the diverse needs of traders in this rapidly evolving space.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 100 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA, and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

