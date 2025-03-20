Company Announcement

20 March 2025

Announcement No. 15

Allocation of NKT shares to Executives and subsequent transactions

According to the Market Abuse Regulation art. 19, NKT announces to have received notification regarding President and CEO of NKT A/S Claes Westerlind and CFO of NKT A/S Line Andrea Fandrup’s allocation of NKT shares with reference to the long-term incentive programme (LTI) from 2022. The following Performance Share Units (PSUs) have vested, and a corresponding number of NKT shares have been delivered as per the attached files.

Subsequently, NKT announces to have received notification regarding both Claes Westerlind and Line Andrea Fandrup’s sale of NKT shares as per the attached files.

