Australia Gift Card Market Report 2025 - Australia's Gift Card Market to Hit $11.85 Billion by 2029, Driven by Digital Adoption

The report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the gift card sector in Australia, covering market opportunities and risks across consumer segments (retail and corporate); product categories; retail sectors; and store formats. With over 100+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of gift card market dynamics.



It offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics in the gift card sector, segmented by digital and e-gift card sales, distribution channels, key occasions, demographic trends, and market share statistics of leading retailers. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spending dynamics. KPIs in both value and volume terms help in getting an in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.



The gift card market in Australia is expected to grow by 10.9% on annual basis to reach US$8.22 billion in 2025. Australia's gift card market experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 11.5%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the gift card sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of USD 7.42 billion to approximately USD 11.85 billion.





Key Insights



The gift card market in Australia is undergoing structural transformation, driven by shifts toward digital adoption, strategic partnerships, and corporate gifting. Regulatory changes aimed at protecting consumers and addressing unused balances reshape industry standards. As businesses and financial institutions respond to these trends, the gift card sector will experience steady growth, innovation, and increased consumer trust.



Over the next few years, companies operating in this space must refine their strategies to align with digital trends, comply with evolving regulations, and enhance the user experience. Businesses that proactively adapt to these shifts will be better positioned to capture opportunities in Australia's expanding gift card market.

Competitive Landscape of the Australia Gift Card Market



The Australian gift card market is rapidly expanding, fueled by growing consumer demand and increased corporate adoption. However, regulatory inconsistencies across states and territories present challenges that could impact market efficiency and growth. Established players such as Wesfarmers and Woolworths continue to dominate, but the rise of fintech firms and digital platforms is reshaping the competitive landscape by introducing innovative solutions.



The market is expected to become more dynamic, with new entrants, technological advancements, and strategic collaborations playing a key role in shaping its future. Companies must focus on personalization, compliance with evolving regulations, and seamless integration with digital payment ecosystems to stay competitive. As competition intensifies, businesses that successfully navigate these changes will be best positioned to drive market leadership and capitalize on emerging opportunities.



Current Market Dynamics

The Australian gift card market expansion is driven by increased adoption across retail and corporate sectors as consumers and businesses recognize gift cards' convenience and flexibility.

However, the market faces challenges due to inconsistencies in regulations across different states and territories, which can create operational complexities for issuers operating on a national scale. These regulatory variances may impact efficiency and impede the smooth expansion of the market.

Key Players and Market Share

Prominent Australian gift card market players include major retailers such as Wesfarmers, Woolworths, Metcash, ALDI Group, and Harvey Norman Holdings. These companies have established extensive gift card programs that cater to a wide range of consumer preferences.

In addition to these established entities, the market has seen the entry of fintech firms and digital platforms aiming to capitalize on the growing demand for digital gift cards. These new entrants are leveraging technology to offer innovative solutions, intensifying industry competition.

Recent Launches and Partnerships

The Australian gift card market has witnessed strategic partnerships to enhance product offerings and expand market reach. For instance, financial institutions have collaborated with gift card providers to integrate services and offer seamless gifting solutions to consumers.

While the available sources do not detail specific recent mergers and acquisitions within the Australian market, the global trend indicates a movement towards consolidation, with companies seeking to strengthen their positions through strategic alliances and acquisitions.

Anticipated Market Evolution (Next 2-4 Years)

Over the next 2-4 years, the competitive landscape of the Australian gift card market is expected to become more dynamic. The anticipated growth in the market is likely to attract additional entrants, including international players, thereby increasing competition.

Existing players may focus on technological innovations, personalized offerings, and strategic partnerships to maintain and enhance their market positions. Additionally, staying abreast of regulatory changes and ensuring compliance will be crucial for sustaining consumer trust and achieving long-term success.

Companies Featured

Woolworths Supermarkets

Coles

Aldi

Kmart

Bunnings

IGA

Harvey Norman

Big W

JB Hi-Fi

Target

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 325 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $8.22 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $11.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.6% Regions Covered Australia

Report Scope



This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of gift card industry in Australia through 100+ tables and 280+ charts. Below is a summary of key market segments.

Australia Total Spend on Gifts

Australia Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments

Australia Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment

Australia Digital Gift Card Market Size

Australia Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer

Australia Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics

Australia Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer

Australia Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

Australia Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

Australia Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

Australia Gift Card Purchase by Payment Method

