Willis accelerates investment in data and analytics with appointment of Global Data Strategy Leader and Global Digital Platforms Leader

LONDON, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis, a WTW business, (NASDAQ:WTW), has announced the appointment of Kate Harb as Global Data Strategy Leader and Dermot Sargent as Global Digital Platforms Leader. Both appointments form part of Willis’ ongoing commitment to digitization and the delivery of a market-leading and innovative data-driven strategy.

As Global Data Strategy Leader, Harb will lead efforts to create a clear data strategy across all parts of the Willis business, focusing on data acquisition, data optimization and Generative AI capabilities.

In his role as Global Digital Platforms Leader, Sargent will oversee the development of Willis’ digital infrastructure across the company’s operations, including the accelerated rollout of Broking Platform.

Commenting on both appointments, Lucy Clarke, President, Global Risk and Broking, said, “Our continued investment in our market-leading data and analytics, combined with more efficient processes and more structured data-capture powers, will further enhance our outstanding client service. I am delighted to have Kate and Dermot take key roles in shaping our data-driven, digital future.”

Kate currently leads several Willis-wide data and analytics initiatives and is responsible for the deployment of GenAI across the business. Kate, based in London, has been with WTW for over 20 years, holding roles such as Chief of Staff for Risk & Broking and Director of Strategy for Global Construction.

Dermot has 30 years’ market experience. He joined WTW in 2022 and has been leading the accelerated rollout of Broking Platform. He came to WTW after nine years at Aon, where he was Chief Broking Officer, as well as holding various other senior roles. He began his career at Marsh, spending over a decade in Global Placement roles.

