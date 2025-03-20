Luxury Travel Advisor’s ULTRA Summit from Questex to Deliver Vital Industry Insights

NEW YORK, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxury Travel Advisor’s ULTRA Summit, produced by Questex, will take place May 5-7 at Chateau Elan Winery & Resort in Braselton, Georgia, uniting the most influential figures in luxury travel for an immersive event focused on the trends and strategies defining the industry’s future.

As the premier gathering for North American luxury travel agency owners, managers, and independent contractors, ULTRA Summit delivers an unparalleled platform for high-level networking, exclusive one-to-one appointments, and expert-led educational sessions. Global luxury suppliers attend to showcase their destinations, properties, cruises and services to a carefully curated audience of decision-makers, fostering meaningful connections that drive business growth.

Conference Highlights:

State of the Industry

Presented by Cameron Sperance, Content/Editorial Director, Questex Travel Group Sperance will dissect key trends, economic influences, and consumer behaviors as seen through the lens of attending advisors.

Presented by Cameron Sperance, Content/Editorial Director, Questex Travel Group Mastering Luxury: Strategies to Elevate Your Travel Business

Moderated by Matt Turner, Editor, Questex Travel Group; panel will include Fernando Gonzales, CEO, First in Service and Kimberly Floyd, Luxury Travel Advisor, FROSCH. This session will provide advisors with actionable insights into crafting high-touch, customized experiences that cater to today’s affluent travelers while optimizing profitability and service excellence.

Moderated by Matt Turner, Editor, Questex Travel Group; panel will include Fernando Gonzales, CEO, First in Service and Kimberly Floyd, Luxury Travel Advisor, FROSCH. Beyond the Itinerary: The Future of Trust, Well-Being & Sustainability in Luxury Travel & Beyond Moderated by Sperance; panel will include Tammy Hsu, CMP, Sustainability Events Manager, S&P Global Intelligence, Janice Cardinale VEMM, Founder, Event Minds Matter. Taking place on May 7 as part of the co-located event’s “Trends & Topics” day, this dynamic, TED-style panel unpacks the most pressing challenges and opportunities shaping the future of luxury travel and meetings.



The Power of Co-Location: Luxury Travel & MICE Converge

For 2025, ULTRA Summit will co-locate with the Global Meeting & Incentive Travel Exchange (GMITE), a strategic move reflecting the increasing intersection of luxury leisure and MICE travel. Extensive industry research highlights the rising convergence of luxury leisure and MICE travel, as high-net-worth travelers increasingly demand seamless, high-end experiences that integrate business and leisure elements.

This integration enhances business development opportunities for both sectors and underscores the growing demand for high-touch, experience-driven itineraries that seamlessly blend business and leisure travel.

Attendees will have the opportunity to network with meeting and incentive planners and travel suppliers at an evening reception on May 6 and during the Trends & Topics conference on May 7.

“The ULTRA Summit is more than an event; it is a reflection of where the travel industry is headed,” said Jill Birkett, VP/Market Leader, Questex Travel Group. “By co-locating with GMITE and providing a content-rich agenda, we are equipping our attendees with the knowledge and connections necessary to thrive in this evolving landscape.”

For more information visit ltaultrasummit.com. For suppliers who wish to reserve a place, click here.

