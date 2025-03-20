Industrial Cyber Security Market to Reach USD 39.88 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Pune, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial Cyber Security Market Size Analysis:

“The Industrial Cyber Security Market , valued at USD 20.52 billion in 2023, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.66% from 2024 to 2032, reaching USD 39.88 billion by the end of the forecast period.”





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

IBM Corporation (United States) – IBM Security QRadar (SIEM, Threat Detection)

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland) – ABB Ability Cyber Security

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel) – Check Point Harmony, Quantum Security

Schneider Electric SE (France) – EcoStruxure Cybersecurity Solutions

McAfee, LLC (Intel Security) (United States) – McAfee MVISION Endpoint, Cloud Security

Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States) – Cisco SecureX, Firepower NGFW (Firewall)

Honeywell International Inc. (United States) – Honeywell Industrial Cybersecurity Platform

Microsoft Corporation (United States) – Microsoft Defender for IoT & Cloud Security

Siemens AG (Germany) – Siemens Industrial Security Services

Trend Micro, Inc. (Japan) – Trend Micro Apex One (Threat Protection)

Splunk Inc. (United States) – Splunk Enterprise Security (SIEM)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (United States) – FactoryTalk Security, ICS Cybersecurity

Bayshore Networks, Inc. (United States) – Bayshore IT/OT Secure Access

Broadcom Inc. (United States) – Symantec Endpoint Security

Kaspersky Lab (Russia) – Kaspersky Industrial Cybersecurity (KICS)

Dell Inc. (United States) – Dell Data Protection (Encryption, Threat Security)

Proofpoint, Inc. (United States) – Proofpoint Email Security & DLP

FireEye, Inc. (United States) – FireEye XDR (Threat Intelligence)

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 20.52 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 39.88 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.66% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Escalating Cyber Threats Propel Industrial Cybersecurity Investments

Expanding Growth, Rising Demand, and Emerging Opportunities in the Industrial Cyber Security Market

The Industrial Cyber Security Market is witnessing strong growth with the increasing adoption of automation, IoT, and cloud-based operations. With industries becoming increasingly interconnected, there is a growing need for strong cybersecurity solutions to safeguard critical infrastructure. Focus areas are threat intelligence, endpoint security, and network protection, especially in manufacturing, energy, and transportation. Future prospects include AI-based security, zero-trust architectures, and compliance-driven frameworks. With growing cyber threats and increasing regulatory attention, the market will grow. Those that invest in next-generation cybersecurity products will enjoy a competitive advantage in protecting industrial control systems and avoiding emerging cyber threats.

By Product, Gateway Segment Leads the Industrial Cyber Security Market, Router Segment Emerges as the Fastest-Growing

In 2023, the Gateway segment dominated the Industrial Cyber Security market with a market share of almost 50%. This dominance is propelled by the expanding demand for secure network communication between IT and OT environments as industries become increasingly connected. Gateways are critical security layers providing firewall protection, intrusion detection, and real-time traffic monitoring to protect Industrial Control Systems (ICS) against cyberattacks.

The Router segment is growing rapidly in the Industrial Cyber Security market, poised to grow rapidly between 2024 and 2032. Growth is driven by increasing use of secure industrial networking solutions as industries shift to smart factories and IIoT-based infrastructures. Industrial routers provide secure data transmission through encrypted communication, network segmentation, and remote monitoring.

By Solution, Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Segment Leads the Industrial Cyber Security Market, Firewall Segment Emerges as the Fastest-Growing

Data Loss Prevention (DLP) segment lead the Industrial Cyber Security market during 2023, with an estimated market share of around 40%. It is fuelled by the growing requirement to protect sensitive industrial data, intellectual property, and operation insights from the threat of cyberattacks and insider threats. As businesses adopt cloud computing, IoT, and remote working, data breaches and unauthorized access risk have grown. AI-powered monitoring-integrated DLP solutions, real-time threat identification, and response mechanisms are used more to implement regulatory compliance, secure data transit, and guard critical infrastructure.

The firewall segment is the fastest-growing in the Industrial Cyber Security market from 2024 to 2032, driven by the increasing frequency of cyberattacks on critical infrastructure and the widespread adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies. The expansion of connected devices, cloud-based operations, and remote monitoring has heightened security risks, making advanced firewalls essential for protecting Operational Technology (OT) and Industrial Control Systems (ICS).

By Organization Size, SMEs Segment Leads the Industrial Cyber Security Market, Large Enterprises Segment Emerging as the Fastest-Growing

In 2023, the SMEs segment dominated the Industrial Cyber Security market, capturing approximately 60% of the market share. This growth is fueled by the increasing adoption of digital transformation, cloud computing, and IoT integration across small and medium-sized industries. Due to limited security resources, SMEs face rising cyber threats, making them prime targets for attacks. Many are turning to cost-effective, cloud-based security solutions such as Data Loss Prevention (DLP), next-generation firewalls, and AI-driven threat detection to strengthen network security.

The large enterprises segment is the fastest-growing in the Industrial Cyber Security market from 2024 to 2032, driven by the rising adoption of Industry 4.0, IoT, AI-powered security solutions, and cloud-based cybersecurity frameworks. Large enterprises manage complex industrial networks and vast amounts of sensitive data, making them high-value targets for cyber threats. Increasing investments in zero-trust architecture, next-generation firewalls, and AI-driven threat detection are enabling real-time intrusion prevention and risk mitigation.

Industrial Cyber Security Market Segmentation:

By Product

Gateway

Routers

Ethernet switches

By Solution

Antivirus

Firewall

DDOS

Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

SCADA

By Organization Size

Large

SME’s

By Industries

Manufacturing

Transportation

Power grid

Oil & Gas





North America Leads the Industrial Cyber Security Market, Asia Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing

In 2023, North America dominated the Industrial Cyber Security market, holding a 40% share, driven by high industrial automation, stringent cybersecurity regulations, and increasing cyber threats. The U.S. leads with support from the NIST framework and CISA initiatives. Major industries, including power grids, oil & gas, and manufacturing, are investing in AI-driven threat detection, firewalls, and intrusion detection systems.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the Industrial Cyber Security market from 2024 to 2032, driven by rapid industrialization, increasing cyber threats, and government-led cybersecurity programs. Countries like China, Japan, India, and South Korea are prioritizing critical infrastructure protection, smart manufacturing, and digital transformation. Rising cyberattacks on power grids, oil & gas, and smart factories are pushing industries to strengthen network security, intrusion detection, and firewall solutions, further driving market expansion.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Industrial Cyber Security Market Segmentation, by Product

8. Industrial Cyber Security Market Segmentation, by Solution

9. Industrial Cyber Security Market Segmentation, by Organization

10. Industrial Cyber Security Market Segmentation, by Industries

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

