Fleetio Launches New Maintenance Shop Network Portal to Give Vendors Real-Time Visibility Into Marketplace Transactions

BIRMINGHAM, AL, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fleetio, the leading fleet optimization platform, announced the launch of a new Vendor Portal for shops who participate in its Maintenance Shop Network – an extensive ecosystem with tens of thousands of trusted service providers. The Vendor Portal enables providers to more easily manage their marketplace presence, gain real-time access to customer transaction history, optimize operations, deliver high-quality service and grow their network within Fleetio’s customer base of over 1 million vehicles.

“Maintenance shops are the backbone of fleet operations, but managing payments, tracking performance and handling customer interactions can be overwhelming,” said Miles Rand, Director, Product Management, Marketplace at Fleetio. “Without the right tools, these challenges can slow operations and impact profitability. Fleetio’s new Vendor Portal eliminates the guesswork so shops can focus on growing their businesses, delivering quality service and ensuring fleet vehicles are well-maintained and road-ready.”

Offering a centralized platform for transaction management, customer insights and administrative support, the Vendor Portal enhances a shop’s ability to improve shop performance and simplifies the reconciliation of financial transactions. Through this platform, shops can:

View transaction history, repair order status and payout details in one centralized place

Track key performance indicators (KPIs) related to maintenance activity, customer accounts and service trends

Easily reconcile month-end with reports and clear earnings breakdowns

Quickly find answers to common vendor-specific questions with dedicated self-service Help Center resources

“Working with Fleetio has been a fantastic experience. For both Valvoline Instant Oil Change and Fleetio, customer experience is a huge priority. We also share values around making life easier for our customers, building trust and continuing to innovate to make sure we can meet their needs. The Fleetio team has always been helpful, strategic, and collaborative in mutual efforts to serve fleet customers,” says Chase Covey, Key Account Manager at Valvoline. They’re an innovative leader in the technology space, not just for end-users but vendors as well. Their platform makes it easy for Fleetio customers to transact at our service centers, and their team’s commitment to excellence and vendor support is evident every step of the way.”

Fleetio’s new Vendor Portal represents the company’s commitment to supporting fleets and maintenance providers with the tools they need to deliver high-quality service, minimize downtime and extend the life of valuable fleet assets.

To learn more about the Vendor Portal, visit www.fleetio.com/vendors.

About Fleetio

Fleetio provides comprehensive solutions and resources to run, repair and optimize vehicles and assets, allowing fleets to gain control of what’s happening today, stay ahead of what’s coming tomorrow and confidently deliver results for their business. Founded in 2012, the company’s cloud-based platform and mobile app arm fleets with the tools they need to stay on top of preventive maintenance, extend the life of business assets, reduce downtime and maximize the utilization of service vehicles. Fleetio’s marketplace supports a vast maintenance provider network, enabling fleets to efficiently manage outsourced maintenance and repair. Fleetio powers public and private fleets of all sizes in more than 100 countries across a wide array of industries. Visit us at www.fleetio.com.

