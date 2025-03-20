Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Industry Report 2025 - The Rise & Proliferation of Lithium Battery Technology Provides the Cornerstone for the Evolution of Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

Dublin, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling was valued at US$7.3 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$23.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.9% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers and forecasts.



The growth in the lithium-ion battery recycling market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the rising adoption of electric vehicles and renewable energy systems is leading to an increased generation of spent lithium-ion batteries. Secondly, stringent environmental regulations and policies promoting sustainable waste management are encouraging the development of efficient recycling solutions. Thirdly, advancements in recycling technologies are improving the recovery rates and economic feasibility of extracting valuable materials from spent batteries.

Additionally, the growing awareness of resource conservation and the need to reduce dependency on mined raw materials are driving the demand for recycled battery materials. Furthermore, significant investments by industry players and governments in recycling infrastructure and research and development are supporting the expansion of the lithium-ion battery recycling market.



Scope of the Study



The report analyzes the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments:

Battery Chemistry (Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC), Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO), Other Battery Chemistries)

End-Use (Automotive, Non-Automotive).

Geographic Regions/Countries:



World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC) Battery Recycling segment, which is expected to reach US$15.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 23.3%. The Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP) Battery Recycling segment is also set to grow at 19.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $1.5 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 26.3% CAGR to reach $7.6 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Amit Industries Ltd. (Amicell), American Manganese, Attero, Accurec Recycling, Aqua Metals and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 69 major companies featured in this Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market report include:

Amit Industries Ltd. (Amicell)

American Manganese, Inc.

Attero

Accurec Recycling GmbH

Aqua Metals, Inc.

Call2Recycle, Inc.

Blue Star Recyclers

A Better Way Computer Recycling, LLC

A3 Aprofitament Assessorament Ambiental

Akkuser Oy

Anhua Taisen Recycling Technology Co. Ltd.

ARCA Recycling, Inc.

Battronics AG

Bodawerk

4R Energy Corporation

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 419 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $23.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Focus on Building a Circular Economy Ushers in the Era of Use, Reuse & Recycle

Sustainable Investments to Emerge Into an Unstoppable Force in the Coming Decade: Global Investments in Sustainability (In US$ Billion) for Years 2015, 2018, 2020 and 2022

Recycling Closes the Loop on the Circular Economy

Combating Climate Change Through Recycling is the New Weapon in the "Save Our Environment Battle": Global Market for Recycling Services (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030

Global Economic Update

Competition

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Indispensability of Batteries for Life in the 21st Century Brings Battery Recycling Into the Forefront of the Recycling Revolution

Useful, Ubiquitous & Indispensable to Life in the 21st Century, Batteries Need to Become Clean and Green More Urgently Than Ever Before: Global Market for Batteries (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030

What is Lithium Ion Battery & Why is Lithium at the Core of Our Sustainability Efforts?

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Fears Over Lithium Supply Shortages Juxtaposed With Robust Demand Projections Spurs Funding for Lithium Mining, Fueling Both Frenzied Expansion of Mining Activities & the Urgency for Recycling

Lithium Demand On an Upward Trajectory: Global Lithium Demand (In 1000 Metric Tons) for the Years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030

Opportunities Exist for Expansion of Lithium Production, But Doing So Will Attract Environmental Criticism in the Absence of Recycling: Lithium Reserves & Production (In 1000 Tons) in Major Countries as of the Year 2022

Here's How Lithium-Ion Impacts the Environment, Throwing the Spotlight On Recycling to Make Lithium Green

Stringent Government Guidelines Concerning Battery Waste Disposal to Encourage Global Li-ion Battery Recycling Initiatives

The Rise & Proliferation of Lithium Battery Technology Provides the Cornerstone for the Evolution of Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

Market for Prospects Li-ion Battery Recycling Runs in Parallel to the Demand Outlook for Li-ion Battery: Global Market for Li-ion Battery (In US$ Billion) for Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Growing Demand for Lithium-Ion Battery Technology in Energy Storage Bodes Well for Growth in the Market

Robust Demand for Battery Energy Storage Systems Opens a Parallel Downstream Market for Lithium Ion Batteries & Battery Recycling: Global Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022 2024, 2026 and 2028

Growing Market for Consumer Batteries Doubles the Pressure on Lithium Ion Battery Recycling

Healthy Demand for Smartphones Creates a Parallel Market for Lithium Ion Smartphone Battery: Global Shipments of Smartphones (in Million Units) for 2020 through 2025

The Coming Decade of EVs, as Governments' Weave Them Into the Decarbonization Goal, to Turbocharge Growth of Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

Growing Lithium Ion Battery Demand & Production Against the Backdrop of Robust EV Sales Drives Interest in Lithium Ion Battery Recycling: Global EV Sales (In 000 Units) by Region for the Years 2021, 2023, 2025, & 2027

As EV Batteries Reach End-of-Life, Robust Recycling Infrastructure is Crucial for Long-Term Sustainability of EVs: Global Cumulative Capacity of Used EV Batteries (In GWh/Year) for the Period 2020 to 2025

With New Studies Revealing Recycled Lithium Batteries to Perform Better Than New Ones, the Focus on Recycling Gets a Sharper Business Edge

How EV Batteries Are Recycled? A Review

Innovations in Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Amid Challenges Crucial for Future Market Growth

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mrqurb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.