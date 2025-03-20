NAND Market Insights Report, Q1/25: SSD Demand Started to Weaken after Several Quarters of Strong Growth - Analysis of Suppliers' Revenues, Profitability, Capex, Wafer Capacity

Dublin, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "NAND Insights Q1/25" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a forecast of the supply-demand and application drivers for NAND flash memory as well as a long-term forecast out to 2028.

Bit shipment growth in Q4/24 was anemic as enterprise SSD demand started to weaken after several quarters of strong growth.

A detailed analysis of NAND flash suppliers' revenues, profitability, capex, wafer capacity, technology mix and product mix is provided.

Companies mentioned in this report includes Kioxia Memory, Macronix International, Micron Technology, Powerchip, Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix+Solidigm, Western Digital, Winbond, Yangtze Memory Technology Company.

Key Topics Covered:

NAND Flash Forecast

  • NAND Flash Revenue Trend
  • NAND Supplier Profitability
  • Capex
  • Wafer Capacity
  • Vendor Status
  • Technology Mix
  • Product Mix

Demand

  • Flash Cards
  • Smartphones
  • Tablets
  • Gaming Devices
  • eMMC/UFS
  • SSDs
  • Applications Forecast

Supply-Demand

  • Pricing
  • Summary
  • Excel File TOC
  • Revisions

Changes

Overview

NAND Supplier Operating Margin

Revenues

$ per GB

Capex

Supply-Demand

Applications

  • eMMC
  • Flash Cards
  • Gaming
  • Mobile Phone
  • Tablet

Wafer Capacity

  • Bits by Vendor
  • Samsung
  • Toshiba
  • Western Digital
  • SK Hynix
  • Micron
  • Intel
  • Powerchip
  • Macronix
  • Winbond
  • YMTC

ASP

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/od38ni

