Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 577.89 million by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 15.64% : Market Strides

New York, United States, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Market Strides,the global period panties (menstrual underwear) market size was valued at USD 156.27 million in 2024 and is estimated to reach USD 577.89 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 15.64% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

Period panties, or menstrual underwear, are specially designed to provide leak-proof protection during menstruation. Featuring multiple absorbent layers and moisture-wicking fabrics, they offer a sustainable alternative to disposable pads and tampons. Available in various styles such as briefs, bikinis, and boyshorts, they cater to different comfort preferences and flow levels. Reusable options are favored for their eco-friendly and cost-effective benefits, while disposable variants provide added convenience. With the introduction of advanced leak-proof technologies and a diverse range of styles and sizes, the period panties market continues to grow as companies innovate to enhance functionality and meet evolving consumer needs.

Market Dynamics

Increasing Awareness and Adoption of Sustainable Menstrual Products

Growing awareness of menstrual health is driving the global period panties market as individuals seek sustainable and comfortable alternatives. Governments and organizations are launching initiatives to improve menstrual hygiene education and access, such as Más Madrid Alcobendas' 2025 program to combat period poverty through reusable product distribution and workshops. Brands like Thinx and Modibodi are expanding awareness through advocacy and NGO partnerships, while social media normalizes discussions on period health. As education and accessibility increase, demand for menstrual underwear continues to rise, reshaping consumer preferences worldwide.

Technological Advancements Enhance Product Functionality

Technological advancements in fabric and comfort are driving the period panties market, enhancing efficiency and appeal. Innovations in moisture-wicking, antimicrobial fabrics, and ultra-absorbent layers improve durability and performance. In December 2024, INTIMINA launched Bloom period underwear, made from 95% organic cotton with an ultra-absorbent gusset holding up to 20 ml of liquid, offering a safer, eco-friendly alternative. These advancements boost consumer confidence and accelerate the adoption of sustainable menstrual solutions worldwide.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the period panties market, driven by strong consumer awareness, high disposable income, and demand for sustainable menstrual products. A well-established retail network and digital marketing by brands like Thinx and Modibodi have boosted adoption. In May 2022, Thinx launched the “Moist Panties” campaign and expanded its Thinx Air collection, introducing breathable, moisture-wicking micromesh period underwear. Growing policy support further strengthens the market, with U.S. states like California and New York expanding menstrual product accessibility programs in 2023, emphasizing sustainable options. Major retailers like Target and Walmart have also increased availability, fueling regional growth.

Key Highlights

Based on style, brief-style period panties dominate the market due to their high coverage, comfort, and secure fit.

By product type, reusable period panties lead the market as sustainability drives consumer preferences.

In terms of absorbency level, moderate-flow period panties dominate due to their balance of absorbency and comfort.

By distribution channel, the online segment leads, driven by e-commerce convenience and digital marketing strategies.

North America holds a dominant position in the market, driven by strong consumer awareness, high disposable income, and increasing demand for sustainable menstrual products.

Competitive Players

Neione Ruby Love (PANTYPROP INC) Proof Knix Wear, Inc. Rael Saalt, LLC Victoria's Secret FANNYPANTS The Period Company Thinx, Inc. (Kimberly-Clark)

Recent Developments

February 2025 –Healthfab, a reusable period panty brand, raised $1 million in a pre-Series A funding round led by Mistry Ventures, with participation from BeyondSeed, Thrive Ventures, and angel investors from Shark Tank India. The company, known for its GoPadFree Period Panty, plans to use the funds to expand in metro and Tier 2 cities and invest in R&D. Healthfab is India's first reusable period panty brand with BIS certification and patent protection.

Segmentation

By Type

Brief

Bikini

Boyshort

Hi-waist

Others

By Product

Reusable Period Panties

Disposable Period Panties

By Absorbency Level

Light Flow

Moderate Flow

Heavy Flow

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

LATAM

